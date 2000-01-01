Introduction

In this article, I tackle a project I have been meaning to for some time: writing about Netflix’s (NASDAQ:NFLX) fundamental value. While I have written about it in passing in some of my bearish commentary on the most overvalued segments of the US stock market, I have never quite shown my hand, in terms of how much I actually think it is worth. In this article, I share some details of my DCF model for Netflix, and how much I think it is worth under a couple of different discount rates.

A couple of disclosures are necessary up front: I am long Netflix as a customer, having been a subscriber since its DVD days - for about a decade now. I had thought about buying Netflix's stock not long after becoming a customer, but got distracted by the financial crisis (I shorted a lot of things back then, spent a few years enjoying my gains, and when I remembered to look for Netflix again after, it had run up way too much, so I thought I had missed the best part of the run-up). However, since 2018, I have periodically been shorting it as one of the best ways to express a view about the role that rising rates and credit spreads would have on the hottest story stocks that were nevertheless cash flow negative and priced for perfection.

Components of the Model

The conceptual description of building a DCF model for Netflix is relatively simple. You grab the last 5 years of subscriber numbers, segmented by domestic versus international, along with ASPs. You not only fit the growth rates themselves, but how they are slowing (on the S shaped curve that every company has, domestic is much closer to the third phase of going from high linear to moderate linear growth whereas international is still in its early phase, slowing from the rapid exponential portion to the high linear growth phase). You model how ASPs are likely to grow, keeping in mind that a couple of additional price increases like the most recent one are possible in the US before ASPs can only grow at the rate of inflation, while international ASPs can initially grow at a higher rate due to the higher income growth in countries like India before running into the same competitive concerns that will occur here after two more price increases. Moving on to the details of some of intermediate results.

Revenue & Profit Growth

We start with the current segmented US and international numbers provided by the firm. We assume that content spend in the international segment continues to grow but that the current level of content spend in the US is the plateau in content spending. We assume marketing spend in the US will not grow further but that it will grow for the first 3 years and then flatten out in the international segment.

Over our five-year horizon, the contribution profit in the international segment continues to grow at phenomenal rates before slowing to merely robust rates while contribution profit from the US matures by year 3. Currently, domestic accounts for close to 80% of profits despite having comparable numbers of subscribers. However, because subscriber growth is much higher in the international segment, by year 5, the US share of global segment profit drops to about 40%.

The segment profit contribution and total by year are shown below (dollar amounts in thousands).

2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 US 2,582,902 3,021,995 3,475,295 3,927,083 4,359,062 4,664,196 Non-US 661,940 1,654,850 3,309,700 4,964,550 6,205,688 6,640,086 Total 3,244,842 4,676,845 6,784,995 8,891,633 10,564,750 11,304,282

Overall, note that this model shows profits rising at a rate consistent with company guidance going into 2019 but lower than the most optimistic street EPS projections for 2019. It is optimistic enough that it envisions US profits almost doubling once more by 2023 and international profits growing by a factor of 10 by 2023. Both scenarios are entirely within the realm of possibility, though they require perfect execution on both fronts, with no shocks from regulators/politicians, capital markets or competition, that would impact the optimistic assumptions.

Debt

Any discussion of Netflix cannot be complete without looking at its rapidly growing debt, which is being used to create a substantial amount of quality original content (this is what keeps me a subscriber, after all).

The majority of issuance continues to be denominated in USD. The lower coupon debt in the table above are denominated in Euros. The current estimated cost of issuing debt is about 6%, though this may rise if credit spreads rise further or if Netflix’s credit rating is downgraded. We assume that over the next 2 years, the majority of the $19 billion in streaming content obligations already entered into will appear as additional debt on the balance sheet. We assume that Netflix is able to continue to issue at 6% yields despite its near-term debt ratios rising as content spend has risen faster than revenue (and does so in the model for the first year or so). The next table summarizes the debt and interest expense along with assumptions for ongoing issuance of equity (for compensation purposes). Dollar amounts are in millions.

2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Debt 10,300 15,000 20,000 24,000 26,000 27,000 Equity Issuance 300 350 400 400 400 400 Interest Exp 618 900 1,200 1,440 1,560 1,620

While Netflix ends up with $27 billion in debt in 2023 under this model, its profits before taxes and interest expense have risen to over $11 billion. It appears that equity compensation expense and interest expense would be eating up about $2 billion of that pre-tax $11 billion in profit in 2023.

Free Cash Flow & Valuation

Putting it all together (subtracting interest and equity compensation expense from the total profits in 2023), I get to over $9 billion in positive free cash flow in 2023. I apply a 15x FCF multiple in 2023 (when Netflix is a pretty mature firm with modest growth rates) to arrive at a future value of $139 billion in market cap (note that going into earnings on 1/18, the market cap was $154 billion already, meaning the market is essentially discounting the future at less than 0% relative to the assumptions in this model).

FCF in 5 Years 9,284 Value in 5 Years 139B Current Market Cap 154B Fair Value (12% discount) 79B Overvaluation 95% @13% 75B @14% 72B

However, investors who would like their stock to appreciate need to apply a discount rate to a future value. I use 12% due to the significant risks with many of the future growth assumptions and rising competition emerging in both domestic and international segments. Another way to arrive in the same ballpark as far as discount rates would be to use NFLX stock's beta relative to the S&P 500 beta, but you still need to decide what the right discount rate for the index is. If you believe in 8% for the index, this is consistent with 12% (or a bit higher) for NFLX based on beta.

This results in a fair market cap of $79 billion to buy the stock today. So even with the optimistic assumptions of a 5-year growth ramp consistent with their last 5 years of growth (in the sense that both rates of change in profit and rates of change in rates of change of profit are fit), this is a company that the market was pricing at twice what it should be worth.

Risks not modeled

Privacy rights advocates in the EU are already gearing up for a legal fight with Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN) and Netflix that states that their practices violate the strong privacy protection laws recently passed there. Similarly, the Bollywood complex in India has lots of friends in high places and over time is expected to lobby hard (in India, lobbying is called what it actually is, bribing officials to get what you want) to limit foreign competition as they increasingly offer streaming versions of their content. I would recommend using a higher discount rate than what I have modeled (say 13 or 14%) for those particularly concerned that there is a lot of risk to the 5-year growth assumption in the international segment, or simply shock down the growth assumptions a bit if you view the risks as a certainty. Shocking growth rates down will have a much stronger impact on valuation than small increases to the discount rate.

Similarly, I have assumed that Netflix is able to increase prices significantly two more times in the US and 4 more times in the US until ASPs can grow only at the rate of inflation in the US and at only the rate of income growth overseas. If competition in the form of streaming offerings from US content providers or overseas providers such as the Bollywood complex ramps up faster, this may end up being too optimistic an assumption.

Finally, I have assumed that there is no crisis in the high yield debt markets in the next 5 years. Netflix not being able to issue debt at 6% could greatly cut into their 2-3 year path to becoming cash flow positive, whereas changing growth plans by issuing less debt could result in insufficient original content to replace pulled purchased third-party content (which might even lose me as a subscriber). As you may have read in the news, there is considerable concern that high yield debt spreads could widen considerably, especially if we enter a recession. So even if streaming is probably not the first consumer discretionary item to be cut when a recession hits, the debt would nevertheless be impacted along with all other junk-rated issuers of debt.

And Then There is Trading…

The graph below shows the last two years of Netflix's price history.

Relative to the model presented, the stock only began to be overvalued a bit in early 2017 but really became a shorting candidate as it rocketed past $300. However, anyone entering a short at $300 with the first signs of market duress in early 2018 would have been in for a lot of pain as the stock topped twice over $400. This shows why some complementary technical analysis is essential for anyone who would like to either short the stock or purchase puts, whether to protect their existing long or to speculate. It was not until the double top in mid-2018 that it became safe to short this stock. Indeed, between June and September it was safest and a higher return strategy to sell calls or just stay neutral. On the other hand, waiting for a death cross to appear would have resulted in losing about half of the potential shorting profits. This shows why shorting is a high stress endeavor with profits hardly ever worth the effort involved in getting it right (in 20 years in the markets, after 2000 and 2008, 2018 was the first time I returned to shorting after a decade).

Having entered a short in early October (it was a combination of technicals, price action after earnings and the full ramp up of QT that convinced me), I was faced with a decision in December: stay short until the stock found a value much closer to my fair value range (let's call it $125-175) or take profits and run. I suspected that due to the indices having entered a bear that a strong bear market rally might be in the works and chose discretion over valor. And indeed, the algorithms provided the jet fuel and Powell provided the match.

After the earnings release, the stock was down significantly in the after-hour sessions, but is now fighting back with surprising vigor. So it appears that, at least for now, gravity continues to be suspended; however, I might look to re-short this name at some future date when fundamentals and technicals both provide as strong a signal as they did at $400.