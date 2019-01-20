3M Company: 2019 To Be A Likely Dissappointment

Summary

3M Company has performed admirably, considering all of the poor news since Q2.

Implied multiples have expanded as 2018 and 2019 estimates have come down; the rest of the market has seen contraction.

Investors continue to believe in the long-term story, viewing recent events as a small bump in a road paved with alpha.

2019 looks rough, particularly as tax reform comp tailwinds evaporate. Will investors be as patient this year?