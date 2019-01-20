AT&T: Can A Tiger Change Its Stripes?

Less thought about is the fundamental changes that have to be made in how this business has run.

The debt load at AT&T (NYSE:T) has gotten constant press for years now, however we've finally reached an inflection point in 2019 where management will have to show the business is as structurally fine as they say it is. This is a firm that has - for more than a decade - struggled to create operating cash flow growth despite hundreds of billions of dollars in incremental investment. Will management be able to hit its numbers while simultaneously cutting out the fat from its operations? In my view, that's a tough call to make.

Understanding Free Cash Flow

I think there is a lot of misunderstanding of AT&T thrown about the investing world. The telecommunications sector and its gives and takes makes it relatively unique compared to other businesses. Broadly, there are two primary issues that investors tend to gloss over and/or get wrong when it comes to the integrity of cash flows in my opinion – something that is obviously important to the long-term sustainability of the dividend and the ability of AT&T to concurrently delever its balance sheet. Before I get into the shifts that management has to make going forward, I think this is worth my time to address.

Number one is the capital intensity of the business. Between 2008 and 2017, AT&T spent $246B on capital expenditures and net acquisition activity. That is a massive outflow of capital spent to develop and grow its business to build a better network. The result? 16% growth in operating cash flow or 1.7% compound annual growth rate. That is just a smidge (the smallest of smidges) higher than the rate of inflation over that time period. As far as I’m concerned, every single one of those dollars spent was clearly necessary just to maintain the business model; that’s all “maintenance/sustaining” capital outlay. This is probably one of the most capital intensive businesses out there. Don't be deceived by big numbers.

Number two, anyone taking the (lazy) approach to financial research using a data provider is going to find free cash flow is materially overstated. Why? Spectrum purchases. Many data providers (included oft-cited YCharts on Seeking Alpha) automate the calculation of metrics like free cash flow, in this case as simply as operating cash flow less capital expenditures. In the case of spectrum, this is classified as an acquisition under GAAP rules – not a capital outlay. However, as AT&T willingly admits, additional spectrum is needed to maintain margins and competitiveness, it is pretty clear that continued purchases are a core piece of the puzzle (below from the 10-K):

If we cannot acquire needed spectrum or deploy the services customers desire on a timely basis and at adequate cost, then our ability to attract and retain customers, and therefore maintain and improve our operating margins, could be materially adversely affected.

As the wireless industry matured and smart phones became more ubiquitous, data needs have increased. That means more spectrum. In my view, buying spectrum is akin to investing in wireline assets or any other traditional capitalized expense in the sense that it is necessary to keeping earnings on an even keel. Wall Street agrees: free cash flow has historically been adjusted to include spectrum acquisitions within investment banking models.

Because of this, I would encourage investors to think about AT&T from the perspective of free cash flow net of acquisitions and after dividends up to the 2018 purchase of Time Warner. This, in the truest sense of the word, is what was needed to conserve capital.

Looking at it from this perspective, it’s pretty clear that AT&T has had a spending problem – something that has accelerated with time given cheap access to capital. The firm has practically gorged itself on easy credit to grow, bloating the balance sheet to levels north of $125B since 2008. Despite that, growth has been notoriously absent and a major disappointment.

Talking about the debt load is not a new story with AT&T. However, I do think it is worth considering how much of a change the shift to paying down debt will be versus with how this firm has been run historically.

Management has spent quite a bit of time defending the balance sheet recently, targeting 2.5x leverage by year end. In a stark shift from recent years, to get there the company is likely to have to unload a large chunk of assets (Sky Mexico, the Hulu stake, Time Warner’s headquarters) and all of free cash flow after the dividend needs to flow into debt reduction. Obviously, execution risk is there in regards to goals regarding new subscriber additions and limiting any cash restructuring and integration charges. Capital expenditure guidance is extraordinarily light given the additional needs of Time Warner and the upcoming 5G roll-out; can management really hold spending down? It'll be a challenge.

For emphasis, how does implied 2019 and 2020 free cash flow, estimated to be around $32B by Wall Street, change the above graphic? Pretty starkly:

This is a major change for a company that has historically struggled to string together two years like this. CFO John Stephens re-emphasized commitment at the company’s most recent investor presentation in early January:

Sounds great. And we did welcome in 2019, feel good about where we’re going. First and foremost, we’re going to generate a lot of cash, free cash flow, $26 billion. Free cash flow after dividends, $12 billion. And we’re expecting to monetize a whole collection of assets in that $6 billion to $8 billion range. That'll give us the cash capabilities to pay down debt.

While it is easy to armchair quarterback this as “no big deal”, it has profound implications across the firm. Middle and upper management has operated for years seemingly with little regard for capital constraint. I’ll be interested to see if operational results hold up in the face of tightened pursestrings. In my view, odds are well better than a coin flip that management misses its 2019 leverage target either due to asset sale execution timing or a miss on underlying earnings within the legacy business. Whether that is priced in the stock or not, time will tell, but I have a feeling investors might be gifted another opportunity to add or accumulate at lower prices before all is said and done.

Note: Members of the Industrial Insights community receive access to actionable research ideas like this often. This isn't your average investing resource. Receive deep dive insight into companies that include facility tours, management interviews, and in-person conference coverage. This type of coverage is not publicly available.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.