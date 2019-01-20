Canadian Dividend All-Stars Set To Announce Dividend Increases The Week Of January 21

It’s not a busy week as there is only one Canadian Dividend All-Star scheduled to announce earnings next week. The good news, is that this lone wolf is expected to raise its dividend. Before we jump into that, let’s take a look at another disappointing week. Of note, all figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

LAST WEEK – RESULTS

It has been a rough start to the year. Two weeks ago, Canadian Utilities and Atco disappointed with lower than expected raises. This past week, Plaza Retail REIT (No symbol) (TSE: PLZ.UN) failed to announced its annual dividend raise. The lack of a raise is surprising. I cautioned investors that the payout ratio was rising and the growth rates could be lower than usual. I didn’t however, expect the company to keep its dividend steady. Will its 16-year streak be in jeopardy? It will certainly be a story to watch as 2019 unfolds.

Likewise, Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp (AMIVF,TSX:AI) has yet to announce its January dividend. I’m assuming it will at some point over the next week unless of course Atrium changes its dividend pattern.

Expected Dividend Raises

Richelieu Hardware (OTC:RHUHF) (TSE: RCH)

Current Streak: 9 yearsCurrent Yield: 0.96%Earnings: Thursday, January 24

What can investors expect: Richelieu Hardware, a small cap distributor and manufacturer of specialty hardware, is on the verge of reaching a decade’s worth of dividend growth. The company has consistently announced a raise along with year-end and fourth quarter results.

This is not a flashy stock. Its yield sits below 1% and its historical dividend growth rates have hovered around 6% over the past five years. The company’s payout ratio is in the low 20s, which means there is plenty of room for continued dividend growth.

Since it has had a low payout for years, there is no reason for the company to deviate from its historical growth pattern.

EST DGR EST INCR EST NEW DIV 5.82% $0.0035 $0.0635

I suppose investors could have seen Richelieu’s inevitable drop coming. It was trading at a significant premium to historical valuations (see F.A.S.T. Graph below). After losing approximately 25% of its value over the past year, the company is now trading at a more respectable valuation. That being said, it’s still not cheap .

