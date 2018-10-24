This article is about AT&T (NYSE:T) and why it's a choice for the income growth investor looking for the latest technology in telephone communications and entertainment streaming development. AT&T is a provider of telephone communications and entertainment streaming in the United States and foreign countries. The dividend was last increased in December 2018 for an increase from $0.50/Qtr to $0.51/Qtr or a 2% increase.

AT&T is being reviewed using The Good Business Portfolio guidelines. The company has cash it uses to increase capacity and expand content for their media streaming service.

When I scanned the five-year chart, AT&T has a poor chart doing nothing much for the past five years but the Time Warner buyout and 5G implementation should give the company some upward traction over the next few years.

Fundamentals of AT&T will be reviewed on the following topics below.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am considering for the portfolio. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article " The Good Business Portfolio: Update to Guidelines, August 2018." These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keep me ahead of the Dow average.

AT&T passes 8 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guidelines, a good score. These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below. AT&T does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 7 of the last ten years and having a yield of at least 1%, passing this guideline with dividend increases for 33 years. The five-year average earnings payout ratio is high at 74%. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for investment in expanding the business. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $7 billion. AT&T passes that guideline. AT&T is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $221 billion. The AT&T cash flow of $25 billion a year gives it the ability to increase the business going forward. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses and my RMD with a CAGR of 7%. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.2% plus an inflation cushion of 1.8%. The three-year forward CAGR of 6% does not meet my guideline requirement, but future growth from streaming should improve this parameter. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. AT&T fails this guideline with a total return of 5.76%, much less than the Dow's total return of 33.71% over my test period. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth $11,400 today. This poor total return makes AT&T a poor investment for the total return investor looking back but has future growth from this base in the media supply sector. One of my guidelines is that the S&P rating must be three stars or better. AT&T S&P CFRA rating is four stars or buy with a target price of $35, passing the guideline. AT&T price is presently 14% below the target. AT&T is under the target price at present and has a low P/E of 9, making AT&T a good buy at this entry point if you consider the growth potential of the Time Warner acquisition. One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is not yet but to watch for the media business to grow strongly. The past total return is poor but the income stream grows slowly and has been increased for 33 years in a row, plus we now have potential growth in the media streaming business. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all what makes AT&T interesting is the constant income and potential growth of the media business.

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. AT&T total return is lower compared to the Dow baseline in my 48-month test. I chose the 48-month test period (starting January 1, 2015, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017, and other years that had fair and bad performance. The poor total return of 5.76% makes AT&T a poor investment for the total return investor. AT&T has an above-average dividend yield of 6.8% and has been increased for 33 years. The Dividend was last increased in December 2018 to $0.51/Qtr. from $0.50/Qtr. or a 2% increase.

DOW's 48.0 Month total return baseline is 33.71%

Company name 48 Month total return The Difference from DOW baseline dividend yield AT&T 5.76% -27.95% 6.8%

For the last quarter on October 24, 2018, AT&T reported earnings that missed expectations by $0.04 at $0.90, compared to last year at $0.74. Total revenue was higher at $45.7 billion more than a year ago by 15.2% year over year and beat expected revenue by $300 million. This was a mixed report with bottom line missing expectations and the top line beating and having a good increase compared with last year. The next earnings report will be out January 2019 and is expected to be $0.86 compared to last year at $0.76, a good increase.

The graphic below gives a summary of the earnings/revenues for the third quarter of 2018. Now that the Time Warner deal is closed, earnings and revenues should start to increase over the next year or two.

Business Overview

AT&T provides telephone communications and entertainment streaming in the United States and foreign countries.

As per excerpts from Reuters:

AT&T Inc. Company and its subsidiaries provide communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. The Company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Company offers its services and products to consumers in the United States, Mexico, and Latin America and to businesses and other providers of telecommunications services worldwide. The Company also owns and operates three regional Television sports networks, and retains non-controlling interests in another regional sports network and a network dedicated to game-related programming, as well as Internet interactive game playing. The services and products offered by the Company vary by market and include wireless communications, data/broadband, and Internet services, digital video services, local and long-distance telephone services, telecommunications equipment, managed networking, and wholesale services. Its subsidiaries include AT&T Mobility and SKY Brasil Servicos Ltda."

Overall, AT&T is a good solid business with 6% CAGR growth as the worldwide economy grows going forward with the increasing need for more telephone communications and entertainment streaming. The revenue growth provides AT&T the capability to continue its growth as the need for faster telephone communications, and entertainment streaming is required as they add new customers each quarter. Another stimulant to growth is the implementation of 5G.

The Fed has kept interest rates low for some years, and on December 19, 2018, they raised the base rate 0.25%, which was expected. I believe that they will go slow in 2019, which should help keep the economy on a growth path. If infrastructure spending can be increased, this will even increase the United States' growth going forward with better economics for the consumer. The Fed lowered GDP projection for next year which may mean they are getting to neutral on the economy, projecting two rate increases for 2019. The recent volatility may keep the Fed on hold. Recently the Fed Chairman made a statement which was dovish, and the market went up strongly.

From October 24, 2018, earnings call Randall L. Stephenson (Chief Executive Officer and Chairman) said

This year's results, everybody knows, has had a lot of noise in them. We've had a significant amount of M&A. We've had a number of accounting rule changes imposed on us. And the third quarter was obviously particularly impacted by it being the first full quarter with WarnerMedia results in it. And just to cut through the clutter, what I typically would like to do is just go straight to the cash flows. And if you look at the cash flows for the quarter, I feel really good about the results. Our cash flow from operations was $12.3 billion for the quarter. That's up 14% year over year. And when you look at free cash flow, which is the cash available to pay dividends or pay down debt, that was a very healthy $6.5 billion, which is up 17% year over year. And if you get beneath that, there's just a couple of areas that I think are worthy of pointing out. First is Mobility, and Mobility is growing. And that's significant because it's obviously our largest contributor to earnings and cash flow. And what I'd really point out is that growth is being heavily driven by our Prepaid business, which is running red-hot. And I think we see Cricket truly begin to distinguish itself in the marketplace."

This shows the feelings of top management for the continued growth of the AT&T business and shareholder return with an increase in future growth. AT&T has good growth going forward and will continue as the world need for faster communications and streaming grows.

The graphic below shows the start of AT&T’s growth in the entertainment business that will grow the company’s capabilities going forward.

Takeaways

AT&T is a great investment choice for the dividend growth investor with its above average dividend yield and growth potential of the new Time Warner content. AT&T will be considered for The Good Business Portfolio (My IRA account) when cash is available, and the streaming business shows more growth. The stability of the income stream from AT&T would be a good addition to my income companies while we wait for the growth to increase.

I intend to watch the earnings reports for the companies in the portfolio and may finally decide to trim my high flyers that are over 8% of the portfolio so I can invest in good companies on my buy list.

On January 16, sold the remaining shares of 3M (MMM). I decided to sell this small position in order to reduce the number of positions with a new target number of 20 positions max from 25.

On January 11, started a new position in Lockheed (LMT) at 0.65% of the portfolio.

On January 9, trimmed Mondelēz (MDLZ) from 1.32% of the portfolio to 0.64%. The growth rate looks low going forward, and the portfolio is looking at Lockheed as a replacement.

On November 19, the portfolio trimmed 3M from 1.4% of the portfolio to 0.92%. The last earnings report was fair and the next year does show the growth that is wanted. I was going to sell this small position, but the recent market volatility makes me want to hold this defensive income position.

On October 10, trimmed Home Depot (HD) from 10.1% of the portfolio to 9.6%. I love HD but don’t want it to get above 10% of the portfolio.

On October 10, the portfolio added starter position of Visa (V) at 0.4% of the portfolio.

On August 22, increased the percentage of DLR to 3.3% of the portfolio, I want to get this REIT to a full position of 4%.

On August 15, sold all remaining AmerisourceBergen(ABC) in the portfolio.

On August 9, the portfolio reduced AmerisourceBergen to 0.4% of the portfolio. I will most likely sell the remainder of ABC next week. The company margin is very thin, and I don't like the present pressure of the opioid crisis. The risk has gotten too high versus the reward.

On July 12, bought a small starter position (0.1% of the portfolio) in Simulations Plus (SLP) a small software company that helps test/simulate new drugs before they are released. SLP is a very speculative investment and should be watched carefully.

On June 20, closed out covered calls and sold KHC position, I needed some cash. I got a better price using the calls but missed some of the recent gains.

On June 8, sold KHC July 57.5 calls against the position and will make 4% if the KHC price remains the same. The calls are now in the money, and I may move them up and out when the time value is small.

The Good Business Portfolio trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top companies in the portfolio are, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 8.8% of the portfolio, Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) - 8.7% of the portfolio, Home Depot - 8.7% of the portfolio and Boeing (BA) - 13.8% of the portfolio. Therefore, BA, OHI, JNJ, and Home Depot are now in trim position, but I am letting them run a bit since they are great companies.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 14% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 million in the first quarter of 2017, an increase from the fourth quarter. The second quarter saw deferred costs on the 787 go down $530 million - a big jump from the first quarter. The second quarter of 2017 earnings was fantastic with Boeing beating the estimate by $0.25 at $2.55. The third quarter of 2017 earnings were $2.72 beating the expectation by$0.06 with revenue increasing 1.7% over last year, another good report. The first quarter earnings for 2018 were unbelievable at $3.64 compared to expectations at $2.64. Farnborough Airshow sales in dollar value just beat out Air-Bus by about $6 billion, and both companies had a great number of orders. The second-quarter earnings beat expectations by $0.06 at $3.33, but a good report was hurt by a write-off expense on the KC-46 which should start delivery in 2019. Boeing received an order for 18 more KC-46A planes. As a result of the good third-quarter earnings, S&P CFRA raised the one-year price target to $450 for a possible 37% upside potential.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because it's so defensive in this post-Brexit world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line and Mr. Market did like it. JNJ has announced a dividend increase to $0.90/Qtr, which is 56 years in a row of increases. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

For the total Good Business Portfolio, please see my article on The Good Business Portfolio: 2018 3rd Quarter Earnings and Performance Review for the complete portfolio list and performance.

I have written individual articles on JNJ, EOS, GE, IR, MO, BA, TXN, PM, MO, Omega Health Investors, Digital Reality Trust (DLR) and Automatic Data Processing (ADP) that are in The Good Business Portfolio and other companies being evaluated by the portfolio. If you have an interest, please look for them on my list of previous articles.

Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account, and the opinions of the companies are my own.