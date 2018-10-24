This article is about AT&T (NYSE:T) and why it's a choice for the income growth investor looking for the latest technology in telephone communications and entertainment streaming development. AT&T is a provider of telephone communications and entertainment streaming in the United States and foreign countries. The dividend was last increased in December 2018 for an increase from $0.50/Qtr to $0.51/Qtr or a 2% increase.
AT&T is being reviewed using The Good Business Portfolio guidelines. The company has cash it uses to increase capacity and expand content for their media streaming service.
When I scanned the five-year chart, AT&T has a poor chart doing nothing much for the past five years but the Time Warner buyout and 5G implementation should give the company some upward traction over the next few years.
Fundamentals of AT&T will be reviewed on the following topics below.
I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am considering for the portfolio. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article " The Good Business Portfolio: Update to Guidelines, August 2018." These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keep me ahead of the Dow average.
The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. AT&T total return is lower compared to the Dow baseline in my 48-month test. I chose the 48-month test period (starting January 1, 2015, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017, and other years that had fair and bad performance. The poor total return of 5.76% makes AT&T a poor investment for the total return investor. AT&T has an above-average dividend yield of 6.8% and has been increased for 33 years. The Dividend was last increased in December 2018 to $0.51/Qtr. from $0.50/Qtr. or a 2% increase.
DOW's 48.0 Month total return baseline is 33.71%
For the last quarter on October 24, 2018, AT&T reported earnings that missed expectations by $0.04 at $0.90, compared to last year at $0.74. Total revenue was higher at $45.7 billion more than a year ago by 15.2% year over year and beat expected revenue by $300 million. This was a mixed report with bottom line missing expectations and the top line beating and having a good increase compared with last year. The next earnings report will be out January 2019 and is expected to be $0.86 compared to last year at $0.76, a good increase.
The graphic below gives a summary of the earnings/revenues for the third quarter of 2018. Now that the Time Warner deal is closed, earnings and revenues should start to increase over the next year or two.
Source: AT&T Earnings call slides
AT&T provides telephone communications and entertainment streaming in the United States and foreign countries.
As per excerpts from Reuters:
AT&T Inc. Company and its subsidiaries provide communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. The Company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Company offers its services and products to consumers in the United States, Mexico, and Latin America and to businesses and other providers of telecommunications services worldwide. The Company also owns and operates three regional Television sports networks, and retains non-controlling interests in another regional sports network and a network dedicated to game-related programming, as well as Internet interactive game playing. The services and products offered by the Company vary by market and include wireless communications, data/broadband, and Internet services, digital video services, local and long-distance telephone services, telecommunications equipment, managed networking, and wholesale services. Its subsidiaries include AT&T Mobility and SKY Brasil Servicos Ltda."
Overall, AT&T is a good solid business with 6% CAGR growth as the worldwide economy grows going forward with the increasing need for more telephone communications and entertainment streaming. The revenue growth provides AT&T the capability to continue its growth as the need for faster telephone communications, and entertainment streaming is required as they add new customers each quarter. Another stimulant to growth is the implementation of 5G.
The Fed has kept interest rates low for some years, and on December 19, 2018, they raised the base rate 0.25%, which was expected. I believe that they will go slow in 2019, which should help keep the economy on a growth path. If infrastructure spending can be increased, this will even increase the United States' growth going forward with better economics for the consumer. The Fed lowered GDP projection for next year which may mean they are getting to neutral on the economy, projecting two rate increases for 2019. The recent volatility may keep the Fed on hold. Recently the Fed Chairman made a statement which was dovish, and the market went up strongly.
From October 24, 2018, earnings call Randall L. Stephenson (Chief Executive Officer and Chairman) said
This year's results, everybody knows, has had a lot of noise in them. We've had a significant amount of M&A. We've had a number of accounting rule changes imposed on us. And the third quarter was obviously particularly impacted by it being the first full quarter with WarnerMedia results in it.
And just to cut through the clutter, what I typically would like to do is just go straight to the cash flows. And if you look at the cash flows for the quarter, I feel really good about the results. Our cash flow from operations was $12.3 billion for the quarter. That's up 14% year over year. And when you look at free cash flow, which is the cash available to pay dividends or pay down debt, that was a very healthy $6.5 billion, which is up 17% year over year.
And if you get beneath that, there's just a couple of areas that I think are worthy of pointing out. First is Mobility, and Mobility is growing. And that's significant because it's obviously our largest contributor to earnings and cash flow. And what I'd really point out is that growth is being heavily driven by our Prepaid business, which is running red-hot. And I think we see Cricket truly begin to distinguish itself in the marketplace."
This shows the feelings of top management for the continued growth of the AT&T business and shareholder return with an increase in future growth. AT&T has good growth going forward and will continue as the world need for faster communications and streaming grows.
The graphic below shows the start of AT&T’s growth in the entertainment business that will grow the company’s capabilities going forward.
Source: AT&T Earnings call slides
AT&T is a great investment choice for the dividend growth investor with its above average dividend yield and growth potential of the new Time Warner content. AT&T will be considered for The Good Business Portfolio (My IRA account) when cash is available, and the streaming business shows more growth. The stability of the income stream from AT&T would be a good addition to my income companies while we wait for the growth to increase.
I intend to watch the earnings reports for the companies in the portfolio and may finally decide to trim my high flyers that are over 8% of the portfolio so I can invest in good companies on my buy list.
The Good Business Portfolio trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top companies in the portfolio are, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 8.8% of the portfolio, Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) - 8.7% of the portfolio, Home Depot - 8.7% of the portfolio and Boeing (BA) - 13.8% of the portfolio. Therefore, BA, OHI, JNJ, and Home Depot are now in trim position, but I am letting them run a bit since they are great companies.
Boeing is going to be pressed to 14% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 million in the first quarter of 2017, an increase from the fourth quarter. The second quarter saw deferred costs on the 787 go down $530 million - a big jump from the first quarter. The second quarter of 2017 earnings was fantastic with Boeing beating the estimate by $0.25 at $2.55. The third quarter of 2017 earnings were $2.72 beating the expectation by$0.06 with revenue increasing 1.7% over last year, another good report. The first quarter earnings for 2018 were unbelievable at $3.64 compared to expectations at $2.64. Farnborough Airshow sales in dollar value just beat out Air-Bus by about $6 billion, and both companies had a great number of orders. The second-quarter earnings beat expectations by $0.06 at $3.33, but a good report was hurt by a write-off expense on the KC-46 which should start delivery in 2019. Boeing received an order for 18 more KC-46A planes. As a result of the good third-quarter earnings, S&P CFRA raised the one-year price target to $450 for a possible 37% upside potential.
JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because it's so defensive in this post-Brexit world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line and Mr. Market did like it. JNJ has announced a dividend increase to $0.90/Qtr, which is 56 years in a row of increases. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.
For the total Good Business Portfolio, please see my article on The Good Business Portfolio: 2018 3rd Quarter Earnings and Performance Review for the complete portfolio list and performance.
I have written individual articles on JNJ, EOS, GE, IR, MO, BA, TXN, PM, MO, Omega Health Investors, Digital Reality Trust (DLR) and Automatic Data Processing (ADP) that are in The Good Business Portfolio and other companies being evaluated by the portfolio. If you have an interest, please look for them on my list of previous articles.
Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account, and the opinions of the companies are my own.
This article was written by
Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, OHI, MO, IR, DLR, GE, PM, ADP, EOS, MO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.