Tesla Inc.: Poor Analysis Of VIE Exposure Is Misleading; Quick Comment On Layoffs

Tesla recently announced a 7% reduction in its workforce. The stock was slammed, but the rationale behind the layoffs was sound. The questions remains: Can the company increase production volumes while reducing per vehicle costs?

The analysis excluded from consideration an important financial disclosure by the company that indicates the SolarCity VIEs will likely be a source of cash flow as they "run off".

I have only published one article on Tesla Inc. (TSLA), and it examined the upcoming maturity of the $920 million of .25% 2019 Converts due March 1 and that have a conversion price of $359.87. With the recent layoff announcement (discussed briefly below), it looks more likely that the company will need to repay the maturing convertibles with all cash.

I tend to be drawn to issues surrounding financial structure and liabilities, so a recent article regarding Tesla's Variable Interest Enterprises (VIEs) piqued my curiosity. It presented a pretty dire perspective that the company has a large potential liability related to its VIEs, a GAAP accounting term whose definition captures tax equity partnerships used to fund renewable energy projects under its umbrella. The conclusion of the article, which is discussed further below, was incorrect.

To qualify for treatment as equity for tax purposes, the VIE investors cannot be the beneficiaries of any financial guarantees designed to insure a return of investment or a return on investment. The only contractual guarantees provided to the VIEs by Tesla are operating and maintenance performance guarantees and warranty guaranties on the PV panels, i.e., Tesla entities must perform the operations and maintenance of the facilities as contracted with the VIEs, and the PV panels must perform at certain thresholds for a certain period of time. These are allowed by the IRS in determining the tax ownership of specific assets. Both of these provisions are boiler plate for any solar project, including residential installations.

As disclosed in the footnotes to the company's financial statements, the debt at the VIE level is non-recourse. With no financial guarantees and only non-recourse debt, the VIEs are effectively non-recourse finance entities and Tesla has no liability exposure to them beyond the need to fulfill its obligations under O&M contracts and module warranties. The company is paid by the VIEs for the services it provides regarding operations and maintenance.

Given that there is no recourse or financial liability to Tesla, the entirety of the premise underlying the analysis in the referenced article is flawed and the conclusion of the article - that the VIEs will be a financial drain - is incorrect. In addition, the bulk of the cash returns to the VIE investors is realized through the avoidance of tax by the utilization of the ITC and the depreciation associated with the solar project and the remainder of any return is paid out from project-level cash flows only.

Prior to the 2018 tax bill, an estimated 56% of the cost of a solar project, or in this instance a collection of residential rooftop solar installations rolled up into a partnership, was provided by the tax equity partners. A smaller portion was provided by non-recourse debt, with the remainder funded by the project sponsor, i.e., Tesla/SolarCity. The VIE investors are profitable companies that have "tax appetite", i.e., they can utilize the ITCs and accelerated depreciation of the solar assets to offset their tax liability. These investors pay a discount to the value of the ITC and depreciation (5-year MACRES for solar assets prior to the 2018 tax bill, though there were periods of more preferential depreciation) and receive an allocation of the free cash flow from the VIE until a minimum return is achieved (discussed further below). The minimum returns for residential assets have ranged between 10% and 12.5% as the market has matured. Minimum returns for Tax Equity Partnerships funding utility-scale projects supported by PPAs can be quite a bit lower (7-8%) due to the lower-risk nature of the project and competition amongst investors.

Renewable Energy Tax Equity Partnerships

The creation of tax equity partnerships to take advantage of the tax credits and tax depreciation associated with residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar projects is a basic finance mechanism for the entire solar industry. The SEC disclosures for Vivint Solar, Inc. (VSLR) and Sunrun Inc. (RUN), for instance, document their usage of tax equity partnerships.

Why Do Tax Equity Partnerships Exist?

The following is a succinct explanation for the existence of tax equity partnerships by Stoel Rives, a prominent law firm:

Often solar project developers, sponsors, and owners do not themselves have taxable income sufficient enough to take advantage of the benefits from the ITC. Rather, a relatively small group of financial institutions and corporations with significant federal tax burdens have emerged to invest in projects as equity owners. The work of structuring transactions to permit these tax liability-laden investors to match up with qualifying solar projects and claim the benefit of the ITC is the central function and challenge of solar tax equity financing.

What Are the Guaranties That TSLA Mentions in the VIE Footnote?

The following is an excellent explanation of the guaranties provided by the project sponsor:

Tax equity investors initially leave management of the project squarely in the hands of the sponsor, policing the management through covenants and representations and warranties. On the spectrum of equity to debt, tax equity must sit squarely on the equity side of the line, but it wants to sit only barely over the line.



One key way in which tax equity structures achieve this balancing act is through sponsor guaranties. The tax equity investor looks first to the project itself and the cash flow stream coming from the project to provide the required economic return. But management of the project is left to the sponsor and, unable to rely on any collateral security position in any project assets, the tax equity investor is exposed to potential risks of the sponsor’s mismanagement of the project, such as breach of a project contract or other event leading to diminution in a project’s value. To counteract this risk, tax equity investors generally require that a creditworthy sponsor parent entity guarantee the sponsor-side project management obligations owed to the tax equity investors, protecting the tax equity investors from damages resulting from sponsor-side breach of covenant, misrepresentation, environmental liability, certain ITC recapture events, and, depending on the transaction, post-funding change in tax law.

VIE Balance Sheet Disclosure

Conspicuously absent from the "day of reckoning" article was the financial disclosure information contained in Footnote 13 of the 3Q 2018 10-Q. This disclosure paints a very different picture regarding the financial health of the VIEs, with Total Assets less Total Liabilities equal to approximately $4.1 billion. This compares with the $1.34 billion in Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries on the Tesla balance sheet. This indicates that the equity value at the VIE level exceeds the third-party ownership interests in the VIEs by $2.7 billion.

The Tax Equity Partnerships are typically structured with the Tax Equity receiving the bulk of the free cash flow during the early years of the partnership until a hurdle rate of return is achieved. The hurdle rates tend to be relatively low (10-12.5% for partnerships holding residential solar assets), and much of the cash flow to the Tax Equity investor is realized in the first year through the ITC and accelerated depreciation and followed by a period of preference returns (typically a 99% to 1% cash flow split between Tax Equity and developer). Once the hurdle rate of return is achieved, the cash flow allocation flips, with the developer - in this case TSLA/SolarCity - receiving 95% of the free cash flow (thus the origin of the Flip Structure moniker). The flip usually occurs around the sixth year of operation, depending on the profitability of the assets and the return minimum of the Tax Equity investor. The developer also typically has an option to buy out the Tax Equity investor at FMV or a fixed amount agreed at the origination of the partnership. Click here for an overview of Tax Equity Partnerships.

As disclosed in the Cash Flow Statements for the Q3 10-Q, Tesla exercised the buyout provisions for certain of the VIEs during 2018. The amount spent was $2.9 million for the nine months ended Q3 2018, likely funded from the cash flow of the VIE. The buyouts will increase during the next several years as the older SolarCity VIEs hit the flip point.

Cash distributed to the Tax Equity is analogous to cash distributions paid out by other partnerships: it is a debit to the partnership equity accounts. For Tesla, it means that as the cash distributions for each specific VIE are made to the Tax Equity, the Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Noncontrolling Interests decline. Since the residential solar systems being installed by the company have declined dramatically from prior years and more of the systems are being purchased rather than leased, fewer VIEs for leased solar assets are being created. On a consolidated basis, the assets and the Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Noncontrolling Interests will begin to steadily decline during the next several years.

Here is the Footnote 13 disclosure of VIE assets and liabilities:

The aggregate carrying values of the VIEs’ assets and liabilities, after elimination of any intercompany transactions and balances, in the consolidated balance sheets were as follows (in thousands):

Tesla, Inc. 10-Q 11/02/2018 VIE Balance Sheet Items September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $73,117 $55,425 Restricted cash 76,569 33,656 Accounts receivable, net 25,932 18,204 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,306 9,018 Total current assets 184,924 116,303 Operating lease vehicles, net 802,083 337,089 Solar energy systems, leased and to be leased, 5,091,612 5,075,321 net Restricted cash, net of current portion 54,656 36,999 Other assets 56,794 29,555 Total assets $6,190,069 $5,595,267 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable $32 $32 Accrued liabilities and other 111,360 51,652 Deferred revenue 21,537 59,412 Customer deposits 443 726 Current portion of long-term debt and capital 614,401 196,531 leases Total current liabilities 747,773 308,353 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 219,312 323,919 Long-term debt and capital leases, net 1,103,772 625,934 of current portion Other long-term liabilities 28,801 30,536 Total liabilities $2,099,658 $1,288,742

Fixed Asset Impairment

At this point in the analysis, it is worth taking a moment to discuss the audit process of determining whether fixed assets have been impaired. This is important to the analytical process of assessing the value of the VIEs to Tesla, since slightly less than $5.1 billion of the $6.19 billion in Total Assets listed in the table above are Solar Systems Leased and To Be Leased.

The accounting for asset impairment is to write off the difference between the fair value and the recorded cost.



This happens when the carrying amount exceeds the sum of the undiscounted cash flows expected to result from the use of the asset over its remaining useful life and the final disposition of the asset. The bulk of these cash flows are usually derived from subsequent use of the asset, since the disposition price may be low.

Solar panels have a finite useful life (20 years for discussion purposes), and reserves must be established for the removal and environmentally proper disposal of the assets at the end of life. The impairment test will therefore include an analysis of asset cash flows and disposal costs at end of life.

Since the value of the VIE assets has not be deemed impaired, the conclusion is that the VIE assets will generate at lease $5.1 billion of undiscounted cash flow during the remaining useful lives of the assets. It is more likely that the assets will generate in excess of this amount. Due to the slowdown in the origination and installation of residential solar assets by Tesla and the increase in the sale of residential systems as opposed to the leasing of residential systems, the median and average age of the company's solar VIEs will increase rapidly over the next several years and many of them will flip. Tax Equity Partnerships originated in 2014 will likely flip during 2020 and 2015 vintage partnerships will flip during 2021. An increasing amount of the undiscounted cash flows will benefit Tesla beginning 2021 and beyond, barring a resurgence in its residential solar business. The bulk of the undiscounted cash flows forecast for the VIEs will therefore inure to the benefit of Tesla at that point. There is a possibility that the company may be able to securitize some of these cash flows through the issuance of debt at a future date and effectively pull forward some of this cash flow for corporate finance purposes, if necessary.

Please note that the GAAP accounting for VIEs is a very different discussion than an analysis of expected future cash flows of the investors in the Tax Equity Partership. VIE GAAP accounting can result in wild swings in the recognition of income by Tesla and the balances of the non-controlling equity interests on the balance sheet, particularly when the Tax Equity Partnerships hit the flip (the flip dramatically reduces the liquidation value of the asset to the Tax Equity partners used in the GAAP calculations of non-controlling equity interests). Due to the likely reduction in the valuation of the VIE for GAAP purposes, the actual cash distributions to the Tax Equity investors will likely be less than the current balance sheet values.

TSLA Residential Solar Business

This article only addresses the future cash flow benefits of the existing solar VIEs to Tesla. This is not an opinion on the current or future profitability or viability of the company's solar roof tiles (which looks pretty grim currently) or its residential solar business (lacks scale currently but could be interesting in a couple of years with the expected decline in battery storage costs and continued decline in PV panels costs).

Recent Layoff Announcement

Tesla announced layoffs equal to about 7% of its workforce. What Musk wrote is correct - the company needs to improve production volumes and drive down the cost of manufacturing the Model 3 in order to broaden demand for the product and achieve a decent gross margin. The scheduled expiration of the US federal tax credits define the time period to achieve these objectives. The Q4 balance sheet will be key to understanding how much time Tesla has on the clock from a financial perspective. The key during the next six months will be the generation of demand for the Model 3 outside of the US.

Conclusion

The solar VIEs are unlikely to move the needle for Tesla in either direction during the next two years. The analysis from the article referenced above on the VIEs was incorrect.

From a stock price perspective, the outcome for Tesla hinges on the Model 3 and seems binodal. Reductions in the cost of the Model 3 need to approximate the loss of the federal tax credit for the company to succeed during 2020. If this occurs, its current EMV may pencil out. If not, the stock price has to take a big hit.

The layoff announcement increased the probability of Tesla redeeming the 2019 Converts due March 1st with all cash. Barring a really positive announcement regarding production volumes and sales/sales reservations in Europe during January and early February, TSLA stock price will remain below the conversion price. The cash balances and the CFFO for Q4 2018 will be key to understanding the near-term financial risks for Tesla.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.