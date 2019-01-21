How To Protect Your Income From Falling Interest Rates?

How to protect your income when interest rates fall and how you can actually benefit from it?

As interest rates fall, income assets will go up in price and become more attractive. It will be more difficult for income investors and retirees to find quality high-yield investments.

I believe that in 2020 and 2021,the Fed will return to aggressive Quantitative Easing ("QE") and start reducing interest rates to avoid the risks of a recession.

In 2020 and beyond, the risks to the global economy are likely to increase, forcing the Fed to re-evaluate its strategy.

In the year 2019, GDP growth is expected to slow down significantly according to the Federal Reserve. Growth will go down from 3% in 2018, to just 2.3% in 2019. Projections point to an even slower growth in 2020 which is likely to be a growth below 2% based on our own analysis.

Usually when economic growth starts to slow down, this is a big red flag that we may be close to a recession. Fortunately, it is not the case yet. Economic growth in 2018 was fueled by the big tax breaks and was abnormally high. So the economic growth in 2019 in the United States is likely to be healthy, but we will explain why the risks are increasing:

Global Economic Slowdown: The United States economy is part of the Global Economy, and any economic slowdown in other major world economies such as Europe or China will impact U.S. economic growth. The most recent economic data clearly suggests that the global economy peaked in early 2018 with growth in Europe and Asia seeing significant slowdown. Usually, economic growth across major economies flow in sync; however, the United States economy has not been impacted much yet, as the tax stimulus has masked the slowdown elsewhere and delayed its impact. Our expectation is that in 2019 - most likely in Q1 2019 when Q4 economic results are reported - we will start seeing U.S. economic data with a sharp downtrend, and 2018 GDP growth may even be revised down, below the projected 3% rate. Inflation Stubbornly Low: Inflation in the United States has remained stubbornly low despite stellar economic growth last year. In fact, inflation has been consistently lower than the Fed target rate, even in 2018. We have touched on this subject before. The reason behind such a low inflation can be attributed largely to both an aging population and lower population growth rate. Economic growth comes in big part though population growth as more and more people enter the workforce, start generating and spending money. For example, the Baby Boom generation contributed to a growing population with increased spending and consumption needs. In today's aging global population and decreasing birth rates (in the US and elsewhere), we do not have this luxury anymore. This means that the U.S. and other developed economies are more fragile today because demographics just do not support them. With falling commodity prices, oil and industrial metals, and slowing economic growth, we expect inflation in 2019 to surprise to the downside.

Interest Rate Outlook

Due to slowing growth and even lower inflation, The Federal Reserve is likely to reduce rate hikes in 2019 to just one, or even stop them altogether. Furthermore, we expect that 2020 will be the year when the Fed will start reducing interest rates again. In fact, based on the treasury rates and the yield inversion, the markets are already factoring in a 40% chance that interest rates will be cut in 2020. We believe that the probabilities are much higher.

Let us just look at the facts: Since the Federal Reserve hiked its benchmark rates by 0.25% on December 19, 2018, and announced the possibility of 2 more hikes in 2019, long-term U.S. government debt yields went into a free fall.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury fell from 3.3% to 2.9%, while the yield on the 10-year Treasury dropped from 3.1% to 2.6%.

Fixed Income will be one of the best-performing asset classes

Usually, long-term interest rates follow the trending direction in GDP growth and inflation, and with both moving lower, long-term bonds will gain. We expect both short-term and long-term interest rates to continue falling in 2019 and 2020, especially as the economy moves into a slower growth phase. As we all know, interest rates are inversely related to fixed income prices. As interest rates go down, prices of fixed income (bonds and preferred stocks) tend to go up. We expect that in 2019 and 2020, Fixed Income will be one of the best performing asset classes. Note that longer term treasuries (20 to 30 years) will be the biggest beneficiaries.

Impact of Falling Interest Rates on Income Investors

As stated above, when interest rates fall, prices of investments that generate income go up. It will become more difficult for income investors and retirees to find quality high yields. The yields that we are seeing today are unlikely to last. Fortunately for income investors, it is not too late to act. The last market pullback has caused many funds to liquidate and resulted in many investors being margin-called, creating some unique bargains in the High-Yield space.

How we are Positioning Ourselves?

As stated above, the high yields that we are seeing today are unlikely to last long. As we head into 2020 and beyond, quality income investments (both fixed income and high-dividend stocks) are likely to sharply go up in price. For conservative investors, we are currently proposing to our investors a 3 legged approach with a defensive allocation strategy: Two of them are fixed income strategies, and one is a high-dividend equity strategy.

Strategy #1: Overweight Long-Term Bonds and Preferred Stocks

In the past several years, we were recommending to our investors to avoid long-term fixed income maturities because of rising interest rate expectations. Today, the opposite approach should be taken. For income investors, the best two asset classes that fall into those categories are Long-Term Bonds and Preferred Stocks. When you go long term, higher quality should be emphasized.

Investors should target these asset classes for two main reasons:

You would be locking in TODAY the higher interest yields from bonds, and higher dividend yields from preferred stocks. By waiting, these income-producing assets will go up in price, and thus future yields will become much lower resulting in missed opportunities. As interest rates fall, the prices of these assets are set to go higher, resulting in large capital gains in your portfolio.

Note that personally, I am an income investor buying for my retirement account with no intention to sell, and most of our investors are in the same situation. Therefore, the capital gains are not nearly as important as locking the higher yield to secure future income.

Furthermore, with the possibility that the markets could remain volatile in 2019, many income investors and retirees would prefer to park some money in high-yield / low-volatility income securities. And what could be better than bonds?

I consider a longer-term bond any bond that has a maturity of 8 years or longer. One example of a High Quality investment grade long-term Baby Bonds which we recently recommended to our investors is:

Brighthouse Financial, 6.25% Junior Subordinated Debentures due 9/15/2058 (BHFAL) - Yield 6.3%

The issuer is Brighthouse Financial (BHF), one of the largest providers of annuities and life insurance in the U.S. with a market cap close to $4 billion

This is a rare find for a bond that matures in about 40 years, and trades below par value and still yields 6.3%.

This bond carries an investment grade credit rating by Standard & Poor's of BBB-.

by Standard & Poor's of BBB-. It is callable on 9/15/2023 and matures on 9/15/2058.

It pays a quarterly interest of $0.390625 per share each year on 3/15, 6/15, 9/15 & 12/15.

Note for investors who are non-U.S. residents: The interest on bonds in many countries with a U.S. tax treaty (such as in Europe) is NOT subject to U.S. withholding taxes, and can be a great addition for those investors not living in the United States.

Preferred Stocks: For investors who are looking to buy preferred stocks, I have a preference to Property REIT preferred stocks because REITs have a resilient business model and most can sustain good cash flows to pay the dividends in case of an economic slowdown or a recession. As part of our service, we provide to our investors a list of preferred stocks to choose from to complement their income portfolio. Note that it is always best to stay diversified and have a maximum 2% to 3% allocation of your overall portfolio to each preferred issue.

Alternatively (or additionally), income investors can get instant diversification to high-yield preferred stocks by investing in "Preferred Stock Closed-end Funds" or ('CEFs'). Following the recent selloff, we recommended the Flaherty&Crumrine/Claymore Preferred Securities Income (FFC) in a report posted right here on Seeking Alpha entitled:

Monthly-Pay Preferred Stock CEF, Safe 8.0% Yield And Low Price Volatility From 'Flaherty & Crumrine'

Remember that high quality matters here, and FFC invests in higher quality issues. We are also recommending several other preferred CEFs for investors who like instant diversification.

Strategy #2: Allocate to Short-Term Bonds

Most of high-yield fixed income products such as bonds will go up in price, not only those with a longer-term maturities, but also short-term maturities. Why should income investors allocate to shorter-term Bonds? This will depend on each investor's personal needs. For income investors and retirees, it would make sense to buy shorter-term bonds that mature in a laddered manner in order to anticipate for large expenditures during your retirement period. Such large expenditures could be like buying a new car, or healthcare needs. If you end up not needing these funds, you can always re-invest them but it is always a good idea to have some shorter maturities for emergencies. The good thing about investing in shorter-term bonds (example bonds that mature in 2 years, 3 years, or 4 years), investors do not always need to sacrifice yield and go to the highest investment grade bonds. By doing proper research such as interest coverage and asset coverage, one can find higher-yielding solid bonds that carry a lower risk relative to the short maturity. This is exactly the type of bonds we have been researching (highest yield / lower-risk bonds) and recommending to our investors.

Strategy #3: Buy High-Dividend "Value" Stocks

The financial market is ever evolving in its nature. The past 3 years favored growth stocks, but today as growth slows down and interest rate hikes decrease, we expect capital to rotate back towards "value stocks." This has important implications for income-seeking investors who will likely find better performance in "Higher Dividend” value stocks (or dividend stocks with a yield of +6% that trade at low valuations) rather than just “Dividend Growth” stocks, many of which have lofty valuations. Some dividend growth stocks are more focused on growth and appreciation, whereas Higher Dividend stocks are pulling most of their returns from the dividend only. Since the market is forward-looking, this differentiator will often have a deep effect on the valuation of the shares with low growth companies (Higher Dividend Stocks) usually valued pessimistically and awarded with a low P/E ratios. In contrast, companies with growth expectations (Dividend Growth Stocks) are valued more optimistically (high valuations).

Note that value higher-dividends and dividend growth are not mutually exclusive. Two good examples are AT&T (T), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) which are both higher dividend and value stocks.

Final Thoughts

With economic slowdown on the horizon and interest rates expected to start going down in 2020, income investors and retirees should start to position themselves defensively relative to their asset allocation strategy. Some of the best ideas come in the form of dividend stocks, long-term and short-term bonds, and preferred stocks. I believe that a large allocation to preferred stocks is the best defensive strategy that is likely to result in most profits - both capital gains and high income. As an income investor I do not care much about the capital gains; what I care about is locking in the high yields that the markets are currently offering. These yields are unlikely to last very long. I expect interest rates to decline for a long time, and maybe for years. We should keep in mind that slowing population growth in Europe and Japan has resulted in an inflation rate that is non-existent and even deflationary. Countries like Germany and Japan had to resort to negative interest rates to boost the economy, and one day in the future, the United States may have to do the same by going into negative interest rates. I am personally loading up on high-dividend stocks and preferred stocks in particular, and I think income investors who are sitting on idle cash should start putting it to use. The full list of my holdings is shared with our members along with a report entitled "Our Best Picks for 2019."

