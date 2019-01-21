3 Ways To Play The Energy Sector

Consider buying energy stocks like Suncor, Enbridge, and Phillips 66 on dips to attractive valuations.

It's super important to buy low and sell high for energy stocks, particularly for oil & gas producers.

When energy prices fall, stocks of oil & gas producers can be whipsawed, especially for small- and mid-cap producers.

In 2014, the WTI oil price collapsed from US$100 per barrel. Today, it trades at about half of that level.

WTI Crude Oil Spot Price data by YCharts

Here are the five-year price actions of a selective group of small- and mid-cap oil & gas producers, including Birchcliff Energy [TSX:BIR](OTCPK:BIREF), Baytex Energy [TSX:BTE](BTE), Crescent Point Energy [TSX:CPG](CPG), Torc Oil & Gas [TSX:TOG](OTCPK:VREYF), Tourmaline Oil [TSX:TOU](OTCPK:TRMLF), Vermilion Energy [TSX:VET](VET), and Whitecap Resources [TSX:WCP](OTCPK:SPGYF).

BIR data by YCharts

For comparison, here are the five-year price actions of a selective group of large-cap oil & gas producers, including ConocoPhillips (COP), EOG Resources (EOG), Occidental Petroleum (OXY), and Canadian Natural Resources [TSX:CNQ](CNQ).

COP data by YCharts

The large-cap producers have held up so much better than the small- and mid-cap stocks in a weak commodity price environment. The recent net margins of the large-cap producers ranged from about 16-30%, while the recent net margins of the small- and mid-cap producers ranged from about -14% to 17% with four out of five oil-focused producers having negative margins.

What About When Oil Prices Go From Low to High?

In the first chart, we see that oil prices climbed from a low to a high roughly from 2016 to mid-2018. How did the small- and mid-cap oil & gas producers perform compared to the large oil & gas producers in the period?

Here are the price actions of the selective small- and mid-cap oil & gas producers from the start of January 2016 to the end of June 2018.

BIR data by YCharts

Here are the price actions of the selective large-cap oil & gas producers from the start of January 2016 to the end of June 2018.

COP data by YCharts

The large-cap oil & gas producers still outperformed the small caps when oil prices rose. So, in general, it's safer to invest in large-cap than small- and mid-cap oil & gas producers. Moreover, in either case, investors pretty much need to time the market well to book nice profits.

Should You Care About Dividend Cuts?

Largely because of the big drop in commodity prices that was unexpected, many oil & gas producers slashed their dividends since 2014.

Four out of the 11 stocks maintained or raised their dividends since 2014, including Canadian Natural Resources, Occidental, EOG, and Vermilion. Notably, the gas producers, Birchcliff and Tourmaline, began paying dividends in 2017 and 2018, respectively, as they maintained decent balance sheets and conservative payout ratios with confidence about their cash flow generation.

Although ConocoPhillips has cut its dividend since 2014, it was an "ok" total returns investment in the January 2016 to June 2018 period compared to its large-cap peers. Although Torc Oil & Gas has cut its dividend since 2014, it was the best performer of the small- and mid-cap group in terms of price appreciation in the period of January 2016 to June 2018.

It's nice to get periodic dividend returns, but dividend cuts are too common in the space. So, it makes sense to focus on price appreciation over dividend returns by aiming to buy low and sell high.

Are Oil & Gas Producers Too Risky For You?

To sidestep the stress of holding on to volatile stocks of oil & gas producers, investors might choose to invest in these three types of energy stocks instead: energy infrastructure stocks, integrated energy stocks, or refiners. Here's an example of each.

Enbridge [TSX:ENB](ENB) is one of the largest energy companies in North America and is the largest energy company in Canada. It has an enterprise value of CAD$161 billion.

Enbridge's energy infrastructure operations are critical to North America. It transports 25% of the crude oil and 22% of the natural gas in North America.

Enbridge's predictable cash flow generation (about 98% is regulated) has allowed the company to maintain a fabulous dividend-growth program. For 23 consecutive years, management has increased the dividend with a 3-year, 5-year, and 10-year dividend growth rate of 13%, 16.3%, and 15.1%, respectively.

Enbridge already increased its dividend per share by 10% this year, and it plans to increase it by 10% next year. With distributable cash flow per share estimated to increase at a rate of 5-7% after 2020, the company's dividend growth should also slow down to roughly that range. With a sustainable yield of 6.1%, investors today can expect long-term returns of at least 11%.

In the last four reported quarters, Enbridge generated CAD$9.3 billion of operating cash flow. After subtracting capital expenditure, it had free cash flow of CAD$2.3 billion.

Enbridge has an investment-grade balance sheet; it has an S&P credit rating of BBB+. In the last reported quarter, it had CAD$643 million of cash and cash equivalents and less than CAD$58.7 billion of long-term debt. Its debt/equity is 1.11.

Suncor Energy [TSX:SU](SU) is Canada's second-largest energy company with an enterprise value of CAD$79 billion. Its integrated energy business - across the value chain from production to retail sales at Petro-Canada gas stations - reduces the cyclicality of its business and limits its exposure to heavy crude differentials.

About 80% of its bitumen production is upgraded to higher priced light oil or refined products. It has four refineries (in Alberta, Quebec, Colorado and Ontario, respectively), which have a combined capacity of 462,000 barrels per day.

Although the huge drop in oil prices from 2014 affected Suncor to report a net loss in 2015, the integrated energy company's profitability quickly rebounded.

Source: Suncor's 2017 annual report - p1

Investors should also note that in the period of weak commodity prices, Suncor maintained operating cash flow that more than covered for its sustaining capital and dividends.

Source: Suncor's 2017 annual report - p1

It's no wonder Suncor kept on increasing its dividend through 2014 and beyond. In fact, it has increased its dividend per share for 16 consecutive years with a 3-year, 5-year, and 10-year dividend growth rate of 8.1%, 14.6%, and 21.8%, respectively. Suncor offers a safe yield of 3.4% from the recent quotation.

In the last four reported quarters, Suncor generated CAD$10.3 billion of operating cash flow. After subtracting capital expenditure, it had free cash flow of CAD$4.4 billion.

Suncor has a strong balance sheet; it's awarded an S&P credit rating of A-. In the last reported quarter, it had CAD$2.3 billion of cash and cash equivalents and less than CAD$13.4 billion of long-term debt. Its debt/equity is 0.29.

Port Arthur Oil Refinery

Phillips 66 (PSX) is a downstream company that was spun off from ConocoPhillips in 2012. Since then, it has increased its dividend every year with a compound annual growth rate of 26%. In other words, its dividend is four times it initially was in 2012.

Phillips 66 has 13 refineries in the U.S. and Europe with a global refining capacity of 2.2 million barrels of crude oil per day. It also has midstream assets that transport and store natural gas liquids ("NGLs"), crude oil, feedstocks or refined and specialty products, or fractionating NGLs.

About 65% of its 2019 capital program of $4.1 billion is invested in growth projects. Notably, 55% of its capital program is internal investments, while the rest has to do with its stakes in Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP), DCP Midstream (DCP), Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, and WRB Refining LP.

In the last four reported quarters, Phillips 66 generated more than US$5.3 billion of operating cash flow. After subtracting capital expenditure, it had nearly US$3.2 billion of free cash flow.

Phillips 66 has an investment-grade S&P credit rating of BBB+. In the last reported quarter, it had US$924 million of cash and cash equivalents and US$11 billion of long-term debt. Its debt/equity is 0.47.

Investor Takeaway

In general, energy stocks are not the best stocks to buy and hold for a long time. Investors in oil & gas producers should take special caution to aim to buy low and sell high, and perhaps prioritize on price appreciation before dividends. From past experience, it seems to be a bad idea to buy the energy stocks that have relatively strong upside potential, as those may be the riskiest stocks.

Integrated energy companies, energy infrastructure stocks, or refinery stocks are safer energy investments. Currently, Suncor and Phillips 66 seem to be relatively attractive.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTE, ENB, SU, VET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'm long on the TSX: BIR, BTE, ENB, SU, TOG, and VET.