Newmont-Goldcorp: A Strong Buy Following Its Mega Merger

The recent 12% selloff in Newmont is a gift to shareholders looking to increase their positions and for potential investors looking to enter Newmont stock.

This implies Goldcorp's assets should appreciate considerably in future years, and the company is likely to become more efficient under Newmont's management.

Investors should consider the likelihood of gold being in the very early stages of a major bull market cycle.

The deal makes sense partly because it appears to be a "bottom of the market" one.

Newmont is set to purchase Goldcorp for $10 billion, and the combined company will become the largest gold producer in the world.

Newmont: A Strong Buy Following Its Mega Merger

Newmont Mining (NEM) recently announced that it was going to buy Goldcorp (GG) for $10 billion. This mega deal will create the largest gold producer in the world, which will be known as Newmont Goldcorp. This now marks the second “mega deal” in the gold sector following the recent Barrick Gold (GOLD)-Randgold merger.

However, while shares of Goldcorp instantly appreciated by 10% following the announcement, Newmont declined by more than 12% in the following days. I’ve been a Newmont shareholder since 2016, and despite the recent unimpressive stock action, I believe this deal is especially beneficial to the company's shareholders. Therefore, the recent selloff in the shares has created an interesting buying opportunity, as Newmont shares are likely to appreciate considerably over the next several years.

Is $10 Billion a “Good Deal”?

$10 billion is a lot of money, but is it a good deal to acquire Goldcorp? One way to answer this question is to look at when mergers often happen. Mega mergers often occur at two times in an industry. The first is at or close to a top in the market, and the second is towards or at a bottom in the market.

Top-of-the-market mergers often form due to greed and irrational exuberance, and very often result in disaster and large-scale destruction of capital. Bottom-of-the-market mergers often form due to fear, the need to survive, market positioning, and other more constructive and strategic reasons.

Another factor to consider is that the price paid for a company at the top of the market is almost always too much, and that capital rarely gets recouped and value is almost never realized for shareholders.

Bottom-of-the-market mergers very often exhibit the opposite characteristics. The sum paid to acquire a company is typically viewed as a “good deal” when looked back upon several years down the line.

At its top in 2011, Goldcorp was worth about $55 a share and had a market cap of approximately $40 billion. Recently, the price fell to a low not seen since 2002, and its market cap collapsed below $8 billion.

In comparison, the company’s revenues have only declined from about $5.5 billion to roughly $3.5 billion from the top, a decline of approximately 36%. This is a stark difference to the 80% decline in market cap over the same time frame. In other words, in 2011, Goldcorp was valued at about 7.3 times sales, and at the time of the company’s merger, it was valued at well below 3 times sales.

Furthermore, if gold prices continue to rise, Goldcorp’s operations should begin to produce substantially more revenues and profits, which suggests the $10 billion paid for the company will likely prove to be quite cheap down the line.

Investors Should Take a Longer-Term View

I would not pay a lot of mind to the recent decline in Newmont share price. This is a typical knee-jerk market reaction, where the acquiring company’s stock declines, while the acquired company’s increases. In fact, I am treating this as a buying opportunity and recently increased my Newmont position by 35%.

Essentially, there is a tradeoff, in which Goldcorp shareholders receive a short-term 18% gain (the premium Newmont is prepared to pay), but Newmont shareholders receive the likelihood of reaping the long-term rewards of the newly formed gold mining conglomerate.

Newmont to Make Goldcorp Operations More Efficient

Coming under Newmont’s management should make Goldcorp much more efficient. It’s no secret that while Newmont is arguably the best-run gold company in the world, Goldcorp is far from it. In fact, while Newmont has been maintaining and thriving in recent years, Goldcorp has been in a perpetual decline since the highs of 2011.

This does not mean that Goldcorp is a bad company. To the contrary, it controls great assets, and despite the company’s lackluster performance of late, Goldcorp remains one of the top gold miners in the world.

Nevertheless, it has proven to be relatively inefficient, as the company’s ROE has been substandard relative to the industry. This problem likely stems in part from the company’s management. With Goldcorp functioning under Newmont’s umbrella, it is likely that the former can become substantially more efficient and profitable in time.

The Value is There

The combined company Newmont-Goldcorp will be the largest gold producer in the world. If we look at 2017 data, we see that Newmont-Goldcorp produced nearly 8 million ounces of gold that year. This is compared to the number two gold producer, Barrick-Randgold, which produced about 6.6 million ounces in 2017.

Right now, Newmont has a consensus Buy rating, and the company’s 12-month price target amongst major analysts ranges from $31 to $48, with a consensus target of $38 per share. Currently, Newmont trades at the very bottom end of the range and would have to appreciate by 20% to get to its consensus figure. Moreover, the stock would need to surge by over 50% to attain the higher-end range.

A very similar phenomenon can be observed with Goldcorp’s estimates, which range from $10 to $19.50. We know that Newmont’s buyout price is just slightly higher than the lower-end estimates, which further strengthens the thesis that the company is receiving great value in the takeover. Furthermore, the price estimates imply that analysts are relatively bullish on the gold mining sector, and likely for very good reason.

The Gold Market is Ripe for a Rally

Whether or not the Newmont-Goldcorp deal makes sense ultimately depends on one crucial factor: Will gold prices go higher from here? If this is indeed a low in the market and gold prices proceed higher from here, the gold produced by the combined company should generate plenty of profits to justify Goldcorp’s buyout.

Right now, it appears that the market is ripe for a significant gold rally. In fact, it’s likely that gold is in the opening stages of a major multiyear bull run that started at the end of 2015. Which, if true, essentially makes this deal a home run for Newmont, in my book. A significant factor to consider is that gold has risen by over 20% in the face of rising interest rates since the bull market began.

Gold: 3-Year

So now that the Fed’s tightening path is almost over, gold will likely be unchained and can go substantially higher from here. This effect will be compounded, as the Fed will likely need to reverse policy at some point to stimulate the economy, bring down interest rates, and weaken the dollar. All these factors are very bullish for gold, and you can read about them in more detail in this article.

Therefore, in a year or two, gold prices are likely to be trading substantially higher than where they are now. Gold has been stuck in a trading range for several years now, and could conceivably break out in the near future.

Gold’s trading range has been wide and has ranged mostly from about $1,180 to $1,360 over the past 3 years. However, as gold breaks out, it will likely establish a new trading range, possibly between $1,400 and $1,550. This new price range will enable Newmont-Goldcorp to substantially increase revenues, profits, and EPS, which should ultimately show that this deal was well worth it.

The Bottom Line

Newmont is set to buy Goldcorp, and the combined company will be the world’s largest gold producer. Despite Goldcorp’s slide in recent years, the company remains one of the top gold miners in the world and controls some of the gold industry's most coveted assets.

Goldcorp’s performance has been subpar in recent years, and it is likely that under Newmont’s management, the company can perform much better. Perhaps the most important factor that investors should consider is that we are likely in the very early stages of a major bull market in gold.

This appears to be a “bottom-of-the-market” deal, which suggests Newmont is acquiring Goldcorp at a time when gold and gold mining stocks are out of favor and are still cheap. As gold proceeds to appreciate, so should Goldcorp’s assets.

Ultimately, the combined company Newmont-Goldcorp should begin to deliver much more revenues, income, and profits for shareholders as the price of gold continues to appreciate over the next several years.

Therefore, the recent 12% sell-off in Newmont stock is a gift to shareholders looking to increase their positions and for anyone thinking about buying the stock. I view Newmont as a conviction long-term buy, as the company’s shares will likely be worth substantially more several years down the line.

