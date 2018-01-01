Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) has made real progress with its product offerings, getting recognition from the market and the likes of Gartner and NSS Labs. But we feel much of this has been priced in already, and there is a lingering risk of a cyclical downturn.

The company sells both hardware and software. Its main offerings:

FortiGate (which was 75% of billing in Q3) hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration.

FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services.

FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers.

FortiSwitch product family that offers secure switching solutions for connecting customers' end devices, such as computers and laptops, as well as an expanding field of Internet of Things devices.

Fortinet Management and Analysis products consisting of FortiManager and FortiAnalyzer hardware and software products. It also provides security subscription, technical support, professional, and training services.

Security Fabric is an integrated architecture tying all the different solutions for different parts of the customers' network together with a single interface (and even integrate third-party solutions).

It is the Security Fabric platform that helps the company sell more solutions and penetrate the enterprise market deeper and grow faster than the market. From the Investor Day Deck:

The platform can be used in the cloud (the company recently offered it on Azure including FortiGate Next-Generation Firewall, FortiSandbox, FortiCASB, FortiWeb, FortiMail, FortiManager and FortiAnalyzer's) or as a hybrid solution.

This industry, like so many others, is also shifting to the cloud (Q3CC):

Cloud billings for our top five public cloud providers continued to experience growth in excess of 100%.

Management argues it has a superior price-performance profile due to its traditional strength in ASIC security processors (Q3CC):

Fortinet is the only security company that build ASIC security processor, SPU, with integrated security and a network functionality, which provide a 10x the speed and performance of other software products.

The platform received favorable reviews by NSS Labs and Gartner, from the Investor Day Deck:

And the next slide also makes clear who its direct competitors are:

Management clearly believes it is onto something with its Fabric platform, it argues it's the start of a new phase in the evolution of network security, no less. From the Investor Day Deck:

And there is something to be said for this, there is no doubt that with the proliferation of network devices, applications and use cases, the attack surface for companies has increased enormously:

Its single pane of glass approach integrating all security applications (even third party ones) does seem a logical evolution, indeed:

The Fabric platform is also likely to lead to some lengthening of the sales cycle, especially for enterprise customers. This is logical as the Fabric platform often entails a more fundamental architectural redesign for customers.

The Fabric can also spur sales of hardware, and achieve a better mix boosting gross margins (Q3CC):

as the Fabric platform came online, we expected it to bring with it a higher mix of hardware. And that higher mix of hardware what you're seeing in the top line on the product revenue growth, and then a smaller mix on services. And I would really point to access points and switches for that.

The company is well-positioned with its solution to benefit from the growth in the SD-WAN (software defined wide area network) market, from the Q3CC:

Our SD-WAN solution was recognized as one of the top five solutions in Gartner's WAN Edge Magic Quadrant... SD-WAN plays a pivotal role in realizing the true benefit of digital transformation and is forecast to reach $4.5 billion by 2022, up from $1 billion in 2018. Gartner state that by 2023, 50% of new firewall purchases in the distributed network will utilize SD-WAN features... And we are the only vendor who can provide both SD-WAN and also security, yes, single path, single solution, that's a huge advantage for lot of enterprise SMB service provider.

The company has a strong track record in coming up with new solutions, see its patent score, from the Investor Day Deck:

Q3 Results

The earnings deck has a nice overview:

Some gradual slowdown of service revenue, but product revenue has been accelerating again, this was the strongest product quarter for years.

At least part of the better-than-expected Q3 results seem to have been produced by a change in the internal incentive plans (Q3CC):

I think more importantly and specifically with comp plans, one thing we did in the U.S. at the beginning of this quarter is we actually took the next step and separated the SMB business from the enterprise business in terms of how those compensation plans work and who's responsible for it. And I would say I was ecstatic with the results on both ends of the spectrum. The SMB channel in the U.S. did extremely well and the enterprise in the U.S. did extremely well too.

You don't see that many executives being ecstatic with results, for what it's worth..

Guidance

From the earnings deck:

The quarter contained a nice beat and raise, from SA:

Non-GAAP came in at $0.49, 7 cents above expectations, accompanied by a revenue beat and an increase in the outlook. Billings are guided to grow 19% in 2018 and revenue growth will be 20%.

Margins

From the earnings deck:

Operational margins are growing strongly but this might not continue at the same rate as headcount is growing slower than billings and management argues there is some catching up to do. A graphical look going back a little further reveals the leverage in the business model:

FTNT Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Indeed, excluding accounting changes (ASC 605 to 606), operating margin increased 280 basis points y/y, a pretty substantial improvement. And management argues it will keep on improving (Q3CC):

I do expect that we're going to continue to see growth and improvement in total gross margin and largely driven by the services component of that. And I think we're kind of fast forward to the punch line. We're on track to that 25% goal, and that gross margin line is a component of that.

Long-term gross margin target is 80% and for (non-GAAP) operating margin the target is 25% (the 17% you see in the graph above is the GAAP figure).

Cash

From the earnings deck:

Over the past four quarters, the company generated $562M in free cash flow on revenue of $1,711M that's a 335 free cash flow margin, pretty substantial we would say.

Stock-based compensation is less than 30% of free cash flow and less than 10% of revenue, the company also isn't diluting its share base and has a buyback program.

FTNT Stock Based Compensation (TTM) data by YCharts

The company will have to spend some $60M-$80M in additional CapEx on its new headquarters this year (which doubles its CapEx), as it has outgrown its existing one.

Valuation

FTNT PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

For 2018, management expects non-GAAP EPS coming in between $1.72 and $1.76 and analysts expect $2 per share in 2019, giving the shares a not unsubstantial 35 earnings multiple.

The company's main rival is Palo Alto (PANW), which has been growing much faster, although the gap has narrowed in the last couple of years:

FTNT Revenue (Quarterly YoY Growth) data by YCharts

Its forward P/E ratios are also similar. Analysts expect Palo Alto's 2019 EPS (its fiscal year ends in July) to come in at $5.17 (producing an earnings multiple of 39) and 2020 EPS at $6.22 (earnings multiple of 32).

Despite the substantial difference in growth rates, the companies are essentially similarly valued. One also has to keep in mind that Fortinet is debt-free while Palo Alto has a substantial debt ($1.62B), its debt/equity ratio is 1.3. This is of course reflected in the valuation metrics using enterprise value.

Goldman Sachs (GS) downgraded the stock to a sell and gave it a $55 price target, considerably down from where it is today. Here is some of its reasoning, from Benzinga:

According to Borges, after a 7-percent upward revision to 2019 Wall Street revenue estimates, a 41-percent upward revision to EPS estimates and a 50-percent gain in share price, the bullish catalysts are likely all played out for Fortinet stock in the near term. “An elevated multiple relative to history and peers, coupled with the likelihood of decelerating product revenue over the next two years, suggests that at best, upside is priced in, and at worst, any volatility in estimates may also drive multiple compression,” Borges wrote in a note. Borges said the current firewall refresh cycle may be peaking, and Fortinet stock has a history of experiencing earnings multiple contraction during periods of product revenue growth declines.

This all depends where we are in that refresh cycle. With respect to the firewall refresh cycle, it had this to say (Q3CC):

A few of this cycle compared to the rush by happening end of 2012-2013, this probably last a little bit longer, maybe a few quarter longer, maybe last more like two year, two-and-a-half, three years. We are probably close to the middle of it. But the difference is this time they consider multiple solution together, (25:29) platform.

The latter refers to what management sees as a whole new cycle on the basis of its integrated Fabric platform, and that cycle is just starting. And management also argues there is a new ASIC product cycle coming, when asked (Q3CC):

I'd say it's pretty close. I think within the next few months or few quarters. It's very close now.

Risk

Tariffs are a negligible risk ($300K in Q4 and less than $500K in Q1), but what we've just discussed about Goldman Sachs' take on the cycle, if it is right that's a considerable risk of course.

IT spending might also decelerate (in a decelerating economic growth environment, but management isn't too worried about the consequences here (Q3CC):

Security within IT spending is still keeping increase. So even the IT spending flat, we do see the security will keeping growing like a 10%, 15%. That's why also, I believe the next 10-plus years will reach $2 trillion market

Conclusion

There are some positives and negatives

The integrated platform approach seems to open new doors and lead to more sales to existing clients, but it's early days still.

However, the company seems to be almost as expensive as its main rival Palo Alto, which is growing considerably faster.

A significant risk is that Goldman Sachs sees the end of the cycle, but even if that pans out there might be some compensation from the Fabric platform and the upcoming RISC chips.

Positive is the significant operational leverage in the business model.

All in all, we see the shares rising (or falling) with the market as the most likely outcome.