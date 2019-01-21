SS&C: A Kyriba Acquisition Would Provide An Excellent Entry Into The Corporate Treasury Market

Three acquisitions during the year have hurt the balance sheet, but cost savings are already growing faster than expected.

SS&C was one of the top performers of 2018, with the share price rising 11%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC) had an eventful 2018 marked by three major acquisitions throughout the year. These acquisitions build up a solid base for revenue growth through cross-selling, product offerings, and new niche market entries. This revenue is then protected through high customer retention rates, high switching costs, and vendor lock-in. Below, I will summarize the company’s three acquisitions in 2018 and how entry to the corporate treasury management systems market is a logical next step for SS&C.

Review of 2018 Acquisitions

SS&C acquired three companies during 2018: DST Systems, Intralinks, and Eze Software. These three acquisitions took up approximately $8 billion in cash/debt and $500 million in equity.

DST Systems - SS&C acquired DST systems for about $5.4 billion. The DST acquisition increased SS&C’s client base in the institutional, alternative, and wealth management industries. In addition to growing market share, SS&C also gained entry into the mutual fund and healthcare services markets. Mutual funds are a natural expansion of the company’s portfolio, where it is now the #1 financial technology vendor for long-only portfolio administration.

This acquisition has great potential for cross-selling, as new clients brought by DST can be sold SS&C’s offerings in fund and adviser services, technological offerings, BPM, automation, and ERP.

In addition, DST also offers access to the healthcare sector, the first sector SS&C will serve outside of the financial industry. Its healthcare offerings include disease, case, and utilization management, and then overall financial and pharmaceutical management as well. Healthcare and financial services are two heavily regulated sectors where SS&C will benefit from high switching costs, as its offerings are operationally critical, and any vendor switch would be exceptionally expensive due to operational and time disturbances. Overall, healthcare is expected to take up about 11% of future revenue.

Intralinks - This acquisition is based on expanding offerings rather than expanding its customer base. This is evident by the relatively low potential run rate cost savings of $15 million. On the surface, there isn’t a large value-added acquisition, which led to a DA Davidson downgrade that noted:

"Acknowledging SS&C’s management team has a proven acumen with integrating acquisitions and rapidly reducing deal-related leverage, we still suspect some investors may view this deal as too much too fast. While we don’t expect the shares to retreat materially, we suspect the market will compensate for the higher risks and an increasing mix to less strategic deals by according the shares a lower multiple."

Although I don’t necessarily disagree with this, SS&C will likely have some intangible benefits from Intralinks. Intralinks specializes in information management, which heavily consists of tracking and monitoring sensitive and confidential data. This addition to SS&C’s portfolio is an almost completely new product offering and helps the company establish a wide-ranging enterprise software offering, which creates a vendor lock-in advantage. Vendor lock-in increases retention rates and switching costs, as well as creates a platform to introduce new products and increase cross-selling potential.

Eze Software - Eze specializes in providing a software ERP platform for hedge funds. Its main offering, which SS&C highlighted in the acquisition press release, is Eze Eclipse, which is an end-to-end SaaS offering covering both the front-end and back-end functions, including trading, allocation management, and compliance etc.

Similar to the Intralink acquisition, this is focused on expanding SS&C’s product portfolio and on the potential to grow through cross-selling. Eze provides both front and back office functionality, which is part of the reason why I believe SS&C could acquire a company that performs a similar functionality for a different sector.

Kyriba - Entry to Corporate Treasury

Based on its recent acquisitions, I believe SS&C is in a prime position to enter the corporate treasury management system market. Several of the key challenges that CFOs note are highlighted below, which also are similar to functions SS&C provides for its core client base.

This means that SS&C could likely take advantage of run rate cost savings and synergies in any acquisition. However, specific features that relate to areas such as cash management, SEC reporting, and bank messaging are capabilities that the company currently doesn’t have. This makes me believe that the company will likely acquire a current vendor rather than build its own offering. Therefore, SS&C could acquire Kyriba.

Kyriba is a treasury management systems provider known for being one of the top vendors in the market. IDC MarketScape rates Kyriba as one of the best solutions in this space and highlights its strengths in security and privacy, reporting, and bank connectivity. These strengths fit well with SS&C, whose strength would be on the front office transaction side relating to hedging, trading, and swaps. The company’s strengths in transactions would match with Kyriba’s noted strengths in cash management and accounting/reporting.

Kyriba and SS&C could create a complete treasury management software system offering a SaaS solution that covers most of the treasury workflow.

SS&C would also benefit by cross-selling its front-end transaction capabilities centered around FX hedging, allocation analysis, and other trading-related products. However, it would likely focus on growing market share in corporate treasury, as Kyriba only holds a small amount of the overall treasury management system market, which could be boosted by added capabilities from SS&C.

Currently, ION Trading is estimated to be the top market leader by market share with an estimated 13% of the market. However, the definition of the treasury market isn’t clear, as IDC didn’t have ION included in their report (although they did buy Reval). Ernest & Young also reports a large amount of competitors in the market.

Kyriba is reported to have around 30% revenue growth and $100 million yearly revenue. Based on the acquisitions noted above, SS&C would likely need to pay close to $500 million in an acquisition, although Kyriba is growing at a faster rate than previous acquisitions, which could drive the price up.

Based on its largest acquisition of 2018, DST Systems, it is clear to see that part of the purchase was entry to a new market: healthcare. SS&C has a large and successful history of M&A, and the corporate treasury market could logically be the next market SS&C enters, one that should fit the company's strategy even better than healthcare.

Valuation Analysis

Regardless of possible future moves, investors should focus on what is known and the current state of SS&C, which is a fast-growing company that is in the middle of incorporating three major acquisitions. However, in the middle of the market sell-off last quarter, it also noted an increased amount of expected cost synergies.

First, I will review relevant valuation metrics for SS&C below:

Company Price Forward P/E P/CF EV/EBITDA Debt/EBITDA Organic Growth Guidance SS&C $48.84 13.97 23.49 25.75 4.7 5%

SS&C currently has a messy balance sheet and cash flow statement due to its acquisitions. Before reviewing the company's valuation, it is important to note its leverage first. Management has noted the need to lower their leverage as a priority, which lowers the potential of a major acquisition in the first half of the year. However, recurring revenue, retention rates, and vendor lock-in helps ease the pain of the leverage, as cash flow should remain stable as the company pays off debt.

SS&C will be operating with a weak balance sheet throughout 2019. However, the company has a great track record for operating with and paying off large debt. FCF guidance is $1 billion for 2019, which provides SS&C with flexibility as it pays off debt.

Back to valuation, the company has a market cap of $12 billion. For 2019 guidance, this values SS&C at 14x forward earnings and 12x forward FCF. Part of this low valuation is due to uncertainty of combining three new businesses, and the synergies associated with it. Cost savings for DST, the first one of 2018 and the largest, are on track to beat SS&C’s estimates already, with management noting:

“Additional unplanned cost savings were achieved in Q3 primarily through the result of natural attrition. With this in mind, we have raised our synergy guidance for DST to $220 million to $240 million over the three years beginning April 16, 2018. The additional $45 million to $65 million in cost savings will come from transitioning contractors to employees, lower facilities costs and improved provisioning of data and other operating expenses.”

In fact, analyst Surinder Singh Thind, from Jefferies LLC, noted:

"You've clearly mastered the art of kind of beating expectations here. But the beat this past quarter was unusually large.”

However, this news was released during the market sell-off, and SS&C shares weren’t rewarded for this. So far, there has been no catalyst for the company to make up for its low valuation, which explains the significant difference between recent price targets, which include Deutsche Bank with a $72 price target and Needham naming SS&C a top buy for 2019. I believe its valuation will rise as investors start seeing synergies show up in the financials.

Risks

As outlined above, SS&C will have a weak balance sheet for the foreseeable future, although cash flow generation should remain strong.

A stretched balance sheet may also not prevent SS&C from continuing to buy companies, which could result in more debt. Also, despite having a strong record in cost savings and paying off debt, any missteps could significantly hurt its financial health.

Although SS&C is expanding its markets, the company's exposure to hedge funds and mutual funds may become a headwind in the future. Hedge fund closures could accelerate and hurt its addressable market. This could also be why SS&C has been more aggressive in acquisitions this year.

Investors should also consider overall market risk as well, as the market has been exceptionally volatile, even though it’s been mainly positive since 2019 started.

Investor Takeaway

The company has been hit hard by the market sell-off, and is trading at low multiples despite operating in favorable market conditions. Even if SS&C doesn’t enter the corporate treasury market anytime soon, cost savings and strong organic growth present a favorable growth opportunity at a low cost. As cost savings are realized and debt is paid, I believe SS&C stock will appreciate faster than EPS and FCF growth as valuation returns to a level closer to 18x EPS rather than the current 13x.

Disclaimer: The above references an opinion and is for information purposes only. This information is general in nature and has not taken into account your personal financial position or objectives. It is not intended to be investment advice. Seek a duly licensed professional for investment advice. Past performance is not an indicator of future performance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SSNC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.