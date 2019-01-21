Outperform Stocks And Minimize Tail Risk With Contrarian Asset Allocation

Conventional wisdom suggests a static mix of X% stocks and 100-X% bonds is a superior strategy for an amateur investor who should not try to time the market or pick winners or losers. X is determined by an individual investor's risk tolerance. Evidence of this wisdom can be found in the $200+ billion in assets invested in target date funds at Vanguard such as VFIFX.

The simplicity of these plans is appealing, but I suggest that in certain market conditions this investing philosophy creates unnecessary tail risk or underperformance at similar levels of risk vs. a fundamental contrarian asset allocation strategy. I liken this contrarian philosophy to Warren Buffett’s statement “I don't know when to buy stocks, but I know whether to buy stocks.” The idea is that in some market conditions stocks are more appealing. In others, bonds are more appealing and rarely cash is more appealing. Based on fundamentals you should buy more or less of each asset class.

Let’s start with the data. For this analysis, I combined Annual Returns on Stock, T.Bonds and T.Bills: 1928 - Current with Shiller PE ratios and 10-year US treasury rates. This data gives historical date from 1928 to today for 3-month T-bill returns, Shiller PE ratios, and 10-year treasury rates. These 3 metrics are the fundamentals used to measure the relative value of Cash, Bonds, and Stocks over time.

Source: 10-Year Treasury Rate

The first chart is a look at 10-year US treasury yields over time. They have ranged from 1.5% to over 15%. We use this relative range of interest rates to create simple rules for increasing or decreasing bond allocation. If yields are higher we increase allocation, if they are lower we decrease allocation. For this analysis we treated 7% as a neutral level. Above 8% we increased bond allocation 10%, above 12% we increased bond allocation 20%. Below 6% we decreased bond allocation 10%, below 3% we decreased bond allocation 20%.

Source: Shiller PE Ratio

The second chart is 10-year Shiller PE ratios which are a metric used to measure stock valuations relative to history. We see valuations ranging from 5 to 45. When the Shiller PE ratio is low we increase the stock valuation and when the allocation is high we decrease the stock allocation. We set 17.5 as a neutral Shiller PE ratio. Below 15 we increased stock allocation 10%, below 10 we increased stock allocation 20%. Above 20 we decreased stock allocation 10%. Above 30 we decreased stock allocation 20%.

For our cash allocation we looked at the relative 10-year yield vs. the 3-month yield. If the difference in yield was less than 1% and the 10-year yield was less than 6%, we switched half of the bond allocation to cash. If the difference in yield was less than 1% and the 10-year was less than 3%, we switched all the bonds to cash. The idea here is at low yield, the risk-reward of long-dated bonds is not there, if you can get a similar yield in cash.

Source: self

Using 70% stocks-30% bonds as a base case, here is the output of the rule-based contrarian fundamental asset allocation. Notice how this goes all in stocks when valuations are low, avoids some pain of rising interest rates by switching to cash in the 1950s and 1960s and goes 50% bonds right before the 2000 tech bubble pops. It’s also interesting to note that today this rules-based approach has switched from bonds to 100% cash for the first time since the 1950s.

Source: self

This last chart shows the relative performance of this contrarian rules-based strategy vs. 70% stocks/30% bonds vs. 100% stock. This strategy has tail risk similar to the 70/30 strategy with returns that exceed that of stocks. This is a very simplistic model. It is only meant to demonstrate that there is an advantage to making logical choices between available assets, given historical and relative valuations. If you want to see more contrarian asset allocation strategies, let me know in the comments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.