Lowe's: Never Stop Improving Your Portfolio With This Dividend King
About: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW)
by: Kody's Dividends
Summary
Lowe's has a history of delivering inflation-crushing dividend raises since 1963.
Lowe's management team is fully prepared to navigate the challenges facing the business.
Lowe's is a wonderful company trading at a ~4% discount to fair value.
With a 2% dividend yield, analyst estimates of 14-15% annual EPS growth, and 0.4% valuation multiple expansion over the next 10 years, Lowe's offers 16.4-17.4% annual returns.
Image Source: Lowe's Media Resources
For those that are familiar with the current tagline of Lowe's to "never stop improving," I believe that this can also be applied to one's portfolio.
As a dividend growth