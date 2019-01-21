Lowe's: Never Stop Improving Your Portfolio With This Dividend King

Summary

Lowe's has a history of delivering inflation-crushing dividend raises since 1963.

Lowe's management team is fully prepared to navigate the challenges facing the business.

Lowe's is a wonderful company trading at a ~4% discount to fair value.

With a 2% dividend yield, analyst estimates of 14-15% annual EPS growth, and 0.4% valuation multiple expansion over the next 10 years, Lowe's offers 16.4-17.4% annual returns.