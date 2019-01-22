Top 2019 Farmland Sector Pick: 'Strong Buy' Preferred Shares Of Farmland Partners, 10% Annual Return Potential

With a good shot at generating 10% annual total return and only limited risk of permanent capital loss, we are very interested buyers. Return potential is 50% in 5 years.

The least risky and most cost-efficient way of investing in farmland is through the preferred shares of a REIT.

U.S. farmland provides great diversification benefits as returns are uncorrelated to other major asset classes.

Farmland has outperformed the broader equity markets over the past many decades with minimal volatility.

Co-produced with Jussi Askola and PendragonY for High Dividend Opportunities

Introduction

Today we are recommending a new preferred stock issued by Property REIT that invests in farmland. The issuing company is Farmland Partners (FPI). The preferred stock is:

Farmland Partners Inc. 6.00 % Part Preferred Registered Shares Series B (FPI.PB) - Yield 6.6%

This preferred stock is a very unique one. Not only investors get the $25.00 "par value" per share upon its maturity on 9/30/2024 , but they also share in the profits of the issuing company FPI. Furthermore, if this preferred stock is not redeemed on 9/30/2024 the coupon rate will increase from 6% to 10%. This preferred share is set to deliver returns of 10% per year if held to its redemption in the year 2024.

, but they also share in the profits of the issuing company FPI. Furthermore, if this preferred stock is not redeemed on the coupon rate will increase from 6% to 10%. This preferred share is set to deliver returns of 10% per year if held to its redemption in the year 2024. This preferred stock issues 1099 tax forms - No K-1s.

This is a lower risk investment.

We believe that FPI-B is a solid buy at the current price.

Source

Have you ever heard the quote: “Buy land, they are not making it anymore”?

Warren Buffett has been touting the investment characteristics of Farmland for decades and yet most investors continue to ignore the asset class altogether. The legendary investor bought a 400-acre piece of farmland in 1996 and never looked back:

I needed no unusual knowledge or intelligence to conclude that the investment had no downside and potentially had substantial upside. There would, of course, be the occasional bad crop, and prices would sometimes disappoint. But so what? There would be some unusually good years as well, and I would never be under any pressure to sell the property. Now, 28 years later, the farm has tripled its earnings and is worth five times or more what I paid. I still know nothing about farming and recently made just my second visit to the farm. (Source: Buffett's annual letter- February 24, 2014)

Whenever high profile investors like Warren Buffett recommend an asset class, it is certainly worth listening. In this report, we take a closer look at Farmland as an investment and seek to identify the best “high-yielding” vehicle to gain exposure to this often-overlooked asset class.

Why Invest in Farmland?

U.S. Farmland is a $1+ trillion asset class that has historically achieved some of the best risk-adjusted returns of all asset classes and therefore, it deserves the attention from the investment community. Market values have consistently kept on appreciating over long time periods and crop yields have generated significant income over the years.

Below we list 5 main reasons why investors should consider a portfolio allocation to farmland:

High returns: Historically, farmland has achieved superior returns to almost all other asset classes. According to the TIAA Center for Farmland Research, direct investing in U.S. farmland averaged annual returns of 10.53% during the time period between 1970 and 2015. Over the same time periods the S&P 500 (SPY) returned just 6.74%.

Historically, farmland has achieved superior returns to almost all other asset classes. According to the TIAA Center for Farmland Research, direct investing in U.S. farmland averaged annual returns of 10.53% during the time period between 1970 and 2015. Over the same time periods the S&P 500 (SPY) returned just 6.74%. Low risk: Historically, the volatility has been relatively low. After all, the supply is limited, the demand is growing and the product is a necessity that cannot be easily substituted. It is important to note that investing in farmland does not imply farming the land. You are just the landowner. The farmer rents the land from the investor, and in consequence, most of the risks are transferred to the farmer and a certain cash return is often guaranteed to the landowner. Short-term variations in commodity prices are a risk undertaken mostly by the farmer.

Historically, the volatility has been relatively low. After all, the supply is limited, the demand is growing and the product is a necessity that cannot be easily substituted. It is important to note that investing in farmland does not imply farming the land. You are just the landowner. The farmer rents the land from the investor, and in consequence, most of the risks are transferred to the farmer and a certain cash return is often guaranteed to the landowner. Short-term variations in commodity prices are a risk undertaken mostly by the farmer. Low/negative correlation: Farmland values do not fluctuate with the stock market, the bond market or even the real estate market. The diversification benefits are stronger than average and very appreciated during the occasional bear market.

Farmland values do not fluctuate with the stock market, the bond market or even the real estate market. The diversification benefits are stronger than average and very appreciated during the occasional bear market. Inflation protection: For the last 20 years, the NCREIF annual cropland index has had a positive correlation with inflation. During inflationary periods, food prices increase and so do the farmland values.

For the last 20 years, the NCREIF annual cropland index has had a positive correlation with inflation. During inflationary periods, food prices increase and so do the farmland values. Strong long-term outlook: This is where the supply and demand equation comes into play. The supply of farmland is limited, but the global demand for agricultural commodities is constantly growing. What happens in such market environments? Prices eventually have to increase unless the supply follows the demand.

It is not a hazard that farmland and land in general keep on appreciating in value over the long run. The market mechanisms that caused farmland values to rise over time still exist today and are arguably even stronger than before. Over the next 30 years, the United Nations forecast the global population to increase to almost 10 billion. This represents a ~30% increase from today's 7.6 billion - over 2 billion more people to feed.

Source

It should be quite clear that over the long run this creates a massive “sustainability” issue to the world. Without a greater supply (or productivity) of farmland, the prices are set to keep rising in the long run. Now while all these people need to get fed, it is unlikely for the supply to grow at the same pace because farmland is a limited commodity.

This simple supply and demand imbalance can hardly be fixed other than by increasing prices over long time periods. Warren Buffett understood this early on and bought heavily in Nebraska. Now it starts to be clear as to why he has been touting the benefits of Farmland for so many years.

How to Invest in Farmland?

There are 3 main approaches to invest in farmland:

You can buy farmland directly yourself in the private market.

Buy common shares of a real estate investment trust (REIT).

Buy preferred shares of a real estate investment trust (REIT).

The first approach is likely to be a bad idea for 99% of the investors out there. Buying and managing farmland demands a very specific set of skills and in most cases, it is far wiser to have a team of farmland professionals make these decisions on your behalf. Moreover, most individuals just don't possess the resources to create a well-diversified portfolio of farmland, either by geography or by crop type. In consequence, most private farmland investors will remain highly concentrated in a few locations and crop types which amplifies risks.

The second alternative is to invest in the common stock (equity) of a publicly traded “Real Estate Investment Trust” or REIT in short. We prefer this approach to the former because it provides similar exposure along with:

Liquidity and low transaction cost

Diversification

Professional management

Unfortunately, choices are very limited here as there exists only two Farmland REITs, namely Farmland Partners and Gladstone Land (LAND). Looking at their historic performance, we find unusually high volatility, particularly in the case of Farmland Partners. Note that Farmland Partners has not been trading on the stock markets for long, only since 2014. An investment in Farmland should be all about safety and lower volatility. The aim is to stabilize a portfolio during times of market turmoil and provide diversification benefits, rather than the opposite. Therefore, we decide to leave the common stock of FPI and LAND to more aggressive investors with different objectives.

To be clear, we believe that FPI and LAND can make good long-term investments, but they are not suitable for conservative high-yield seeking investors due to the higher price volatility.

It leaves us with one last option: the preferred shares of both Farmland Partners and/or Gladstone Land. From an early look at both issues, we find great appeal because:

The preferred shares pay a high 6-7% dividend yield that is cumulative and senior to the common dividend.

They provide strong protections in liquidation given the senior positioning in the balance sheet. Preferred holders get paid before the Common holders.

The consistent income and senior positioning results in lesser volatility and greater safety of principal – exactly what we desire from a Farmland portfolio allocation.

While both issues appear to be attractive to the long-term holder and many want to own both for diversification purposes, we favor Farmland Partners Inc 6.00 % Part Preferred Registered Shares Series B or FPI-B, the preferred shares of Farmland Partners for 3 simple reasons:

We see minimal risk of permanent capital loss in either companies but FPI.PB trades at a deep discount to par whereas LAND.P trades at a slight premium to par. It amplifies the upside potential of FPI-B and lowers its downside risk.

The yield of FPI-B is at a hefty 6.6% compared to just 6.2% for LANDP.

Finally, FPI-B enjoys a “participation” feature which allows even greater long-term upside if and when farmland continues to appreciate.

Below we share greater details on the FPI company and its preferred share opportunity.

FPI.PB – The Preferred Way to Invest in Farmland in 2019

Farmland Partners is the largest US Public Farmland REIT with a portfolio size of over $1 billion. The portfolio is spanning approximately 165,000 acres across 17 states and farmed by ~130 tenants growing over 26 varieties of crop.

Source

Here already it is very clear that the company is widely diversified by its:

Geographical locations

Crop varieties

And tenant exposure

Which leads to significant risk mitigation at the portfolio level.

The focus is put on “high-quality” farmland with primarily row crops (corns, soybeans, rice, cotton) in premium locations of the US with good soil quality, water availability and transportation access.

Source

With this particular allocation, the management, which is also one of the largest owners of the common shares (7% of float), is betting on rising farmland prices in the face of increasing food demand in times of land scarcity.

The below chart makes a very strong case:

Since 1966, the worldwide food consumption was almost tripled (population growth, more protein-based foods, higher standards of living…).

Whereas the US Farm acres operated declined by close to 20%. (Other better use of land, declining soil quality, lack of infrastructure in suitable areas…)

Source

It is then no wonder that Farmland has historically produced market-beating total returns thanks to rapid appreciation. With no end to this trend in sight, we can expect further appreciation in the long run.

Farmland Partners owns a basket of assets that appears to be optimally positioned to benefit from this positive long-term outlook.

The Balance Sheet

To support its diversified portfolio, Farmland Partners uses a capital structure that is geared towards achieving about 50/50 between debt and equity.

Currently, the balance sheet holds about $1.17 billion in assets for $554 million of total liabilities or put differently a ~47% Loan to Value ratio.

Source

This is above average for a REIT, but not out of the norms for farmland investors. This is because Farmland is a fairly conservative property type with minimal capex requirement, low tenant turnover, limited risk of vacancy and consistent cash flow. Such assets can support greater leverage than an office building for instance.

Out of the equity position, $144 million is in Series B preferred shares and $118 million in Series A preferred shares. Here we are interested in the Series B tranche of the capital structure that is publicly traded on the stock exchange.

Insider Ownership and Share Buybacks

The management is heavily invested in the company at 7% of the float.



Insiders keep on buying (CEO bought 85,000 more shares in 2018).



The company is buying back shares and making a strong case for its stock trading at deep discount to NAV.

From the latest conference call:

We look at portfolio value in three different ways. This leads to an NAV per share that is represented by each methodology. In the supplemental, we do a traditional REIT cap rate-based calculation. Today, that would lead you to an NAV of approximately $16 per share. On a book value basis, we would be at about $9.85 a share, and if you look at the USDA land value survey-based methodology, we end up with an NAV of approximately $12 to $12.20.”

Source

Then they added:

We have since July 1 bought back 1,652,178 shares. That represents about 4.4% of the shares outstanding on July 1… We expect to continue repurchasing shares based on funds availability as long as the share price stays depressed.”

Source

With an active buyback program, a strong case of undervaluation, and insiders having significant skin in the game, we like FPI even more.

Farmland Partners, Series B Cumulative Participating Preferred Stock

FPI.PB has a par value of $25 that comes with an annual dividend of $1.50 with a stated dividend rate of 6%. The dividend is paid quarterly with the following dates:

3/31

6/30

9/30

12/31

The shares are “cumulative,” meaning that every preferred dividend must be paid in full before the common dividend. Therefore, for the REIT to pay even a tiny common dividend, it must first pay the preferred. It makes a cut very unlikely and even if it was temporarily suspended, it is likely to get paid later down the line before the common dividend is reinstated.

The shares are not callable until the 9/30/2022 at $25 per share. It provides some peace of mind for income-seeking investors who can secure almost 3 years of steady income and also provides an upside boost to investors buying in at a large discount to par value. Moreover, on the 9/30/2024, the coupon rate is set to be increased to 10% - making a redemption very likely. Therefore, this preferred stock has very similar characteristic of a bond with a maturity of 9/10/2024 or that matures in little less than 6 years.

Why we are particularly bullish

Par value vs. current price: The par value of the shares is $25, but the shares are currently sold on the cheap at just ~$22.80

The par value of the shares is $25, but the shares are currently sold on the cheap at just ~$22.80 Initial yield vs. current yield: The yield at origination was 6%, but bought at the currently discounted share price, the yield is a hefty 6.6%.

The yield at origination was 6%, but bought at the currently discounted share price, the yield is a hefty 6.6%. Forced appreciation: with a very likely call at par value shortly before the yield jumps to 10% in 2024, investors who buy today at around $22.80 are likely to lock in an additional $2.2 price gain for each share.

with a very likely call at par value shortly before the yield jumps to 10% in 2024, investors who buy today at around $22.80 are likely to lock in an additional $2.2 price gain for each share. Additional upside participation: the preferred shares are “participating” in the appreciated value of the underlying farmland, namely FVA or “ Farmland Value Accretion. ” At redemption of the shares, the company will pay the greater of $25 or $25 + FVA. Through FVA (a form of profit sharing), the preferred holders are entitled to 50% of the portfolio appreciation that is calculated using NASS (National Agricultural Statistics Services) statewide data. The first year of FAV reported $0.21 per share of appreciation for preferred holders. This is the first year only.

the preferred shares are “participating” in the appreciated value of the underlying farmland, namely or “ ” At redemption of the shares, the company will pay the greater of $25 or $25 + FVA. Through FVA (a form of profit sharing), that is calculated using NASS (National Agricultural Statistics Services) statewide data. of appreciation for preferred holders. This is the first year only. Quick Potential Gain in a Take-over: it has often been speculated that Farmland Partners could be taken private because it trades at a sizable discount to NAV. In such event, the company will have the option to redeem the preferred shares within 120 days at $25 plus accrued and unpaid dividends.

More About the Upside Participation of the Preferred Shareholders

As stated above, the Preferred Shareholders share 50% of the portfolio appreciation. The first year, the portfolio appreciation was calculated at $0.21; therefore if the preferred stock is called today, the shareholders will get the par value of $25 plus $0.21 for a total of $25.21. Assuming that the land portfolio keeps appreciating at the same rate, in about 6 years when the preferred shares are likely to be called, shareholders would receive $26.22 plus an accrued interest. That would be a gain of $3.2 per share of ~15% based on the current price of $22.80 per share, plus the dividends.

Very Strong Risk-to-Reward for Conservative Investors

Attractive Reward Potential:

6.6% annual dividend yield that is unlikely to ever be cut, even in a broader economic downturn. The yield jumps to 10% if the shares are not redeemed by 2024.

Additional ~15% upside is achievable at the latest once the shares get called back at $25 + FVA, likely shortly before the dividend yield jumps to 10% in 2024.

Mitigated Risk Profile:

Senior exposure to a diversified basket of Lower-risk assets with defensive cash flow, minimal vacancy risk, and a positive long-term outlook.

Manageable leverage and well-aligned management team that has significant skin in the game.

Jump in coupon yield forces upside realization as preferred shares become too expensive past 2024 and the management is forced to redeem them.

Conclusion

Preferred shareholders of Farmland Partners are set for high returns with only limited risk. The 6.6% yield is unlikely to ever be cut, not even in a deep recession. Added to that, the shares benefit from ~15% upside potential as they are very likely to get called back at the latest in 2024. Altogether, the shares are poised to return ~10% annually in the next five years (or 50% return potential) and there is very limited risk of a dividend cut or permanent capital loss.

It is hard to find a better risk-to-reward outcome in today’s marketplace. This looks pretty much as good as it can get for high-yield seeking conservative investors.

Bottom Line

Farmland is one of the most attractive asset classes to own for the very long run according to our research and supported by the words from no other than Warren Buffett.

For us, having some exposure to farmland provides SAFETY and stabilizes our portfolio in times of economic turmoil.

The preferred shares of Farmland Partners provide the desired exposure and are currently priced on the cheap. This amplifies upside potential despite a very reasonable risk profile.

We are happy to be starting 2019 by fortifying our portfolio with some farmland.

If you liked this report, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to not miss future articles. About High Dividend Opportunities: We are the largest community of income investors and retirees with over 1,800 members. This is a Top-Rated service, ranked #1. Your subscription includes: A model portfolio of high-dividend stocks and bonds currently yielding over 10%. A 'Dividend Tracker' to track your next dividend/interest. A Free 'Portfolio Tracker' to track your holdings and income. Check out the video here. Join the Largest Community of Income Investors and start generating high-dividends TODAY. Sign up HERE.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FPI.PB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.