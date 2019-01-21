China's $1 Trillion Trade Offer Could Be A Game Changer For Stocks

It could also likely push off a recession for several years, clearing the road for the longest bull market in history to continue for the foreseeable future.

That would boost US GDP by an average of 0.9% per year (3% in 2024), which would have massive positive implications for US workers and corporate profits.

China is willing to increase its US imports by more than $1 trillion over six years and eliminate the trade deficit by 2024.

Stocks have been ripping higher, thanks to improved sentiment on a dovish Fed and hopes of a great trade deal with China.

After a brutal December meltdown, in which the stock market (SPY, DIA, QQQ) fell about 16% in just three weeks, investors have seen a strong recovery rally over the past month.

That's thanks to dovish statements from the Fed, a steady stream of positive trade negotiation news, and solid corporate earnings (so far). But many investors want to know whether the current rally is a "bear trap" or justified and likely to continue.

Well, last week came news of a potential breakthrough in US/China trade negotiations that could help the current rally hold up. More importantly, the Chinese trade proposal could set the stage for a permanent resolution of the trade war in 2019 and would result in a game-changing boost to long-term US economic growth that could keep our economic expansion and bull market going for several more years.

China's Trade Deal Proposal Is Great...

Between Thursday and Friday, the S&P 500 rose 2%, largely driven by two positive news reports about US/China trade negotiations.

On Thursday, January 17th, the Wall Street Journal reported that US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin had proposed lifting all or some of the tariffs on Chinese imports while the DC and Beijing continue negotiating. This is a big hope of investors, companies, and analysts whose best-case scenario is that tariffs get ratcheted back (or eliminated) while the deadline is extended several months beyond March 1st.

This is because the trade issues being negotiated right now are complex, important, and unlikely to be resolved in three months. They include:

America's trade deficit with China (lowering this is one of Trump's biggest campaign promises)

Lowering non-tariff Chinese trade barriers

Strengthening IP protection

Countering China's "Made In China 2025" industrial policy plan

Given that Nafta renegotiation took 15 months to complete, and that was between three historical allies, the end of the US/China trade war will require long and staged de-escalation. In other words, we will likely have to cut deals on the lowest-hanging fruit first, then hammer out deals on thornier issues like IP theft and China 2025 later in the year.

This is why my great hope was that we'd soon get our first definitive deal, most likely announced in late January/early February, that might see China trade higher US imports in exchange for a deadline extension and reduced or eliminated tariffs immediately.

Bloomberg has reported that Trump is eager to cut a deal to boost the stock market, which he apparently considers a good indicator of the economy, and thus, his 2020 re-election chances.

While the stock market is famous for predicting 14 of the last 7 recessions since WWII (15 including this last one measuring from intraday lows), anything that causes us to cut a good deal with China on trade and end the tariffs will be beneficial to our economy, corporate profits, and stocks.

Which brings me to the best China/US trade news in months, which is a potentially game-changing offer from Beijing that could greatly enrich America and investors in the coming years.

... And A Game Changer For The Economy And Stocks

According to Bloomberg, China has proposed eliminating the US/China trade deficit entirely by 2024 by increasing US imports by over $1 trillion over the coming six years. In 2018, that deficit was $323 billion, and Trump has stated that one of his main goals is to reduce it significantly.

Ironically, the trade war has thus far done the opposite, with the US/China trade deficit soaring to its highest levels in history. But as Bloomberg explains (emphasis added):

The offer implies raising the annual (China) import total from $155 billion to around $200 billion in 2019 and in increasing steps thereafter, reaching an annual total of about $600 billion by 2024."



Now, before you get too excited, realize that the US has not yet accepted the deal. In fact, according to Bloomberg (emphasis added):

The offer, made during talks in Beijing earlier this month, was met with skepticism by U.S. negotiators who nonetheless asked the Chinese to do even better, demanding that the imbalance be cleared in the next two years."

The negotiations are still ongoing, with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He scheduled to arrive in Washington in late January to continue high-level talks.

So, why am I so hopeful about China's offer when the US negotiating team, led by trade hawk and hardliner Robert Lighthizer, appears to be demanding something that most trade experts say is impossible? Well, for one thing, I'm betting that Trump and his trade team are trying to play hardball but that ultimately the President realizes that stocks would crash if negotiations fell apart (remember, Trump apparently thinks a bear market equals recession).

More importantly, this latest proposal is so good that the US would be foolish to turn it down. Consider this: the average increase in Chinese imports (much of it energy) would total over $167 billion per year. For America's $19.4 trillion economy, that amounts to about 0.9% larger GDP growth each year. Since it's a staged increase in imports, the economic benefits would range from 0.2% in 2019 to about 3% in 2024. To get an idea of how much of a benefit this proposal, if accepted, would represent to our economy, consider this.

The Federal Reserve currently estimates that America's long-term potential GDP growth rate is just 1.9%. Why so low? Because ultimately, economic growth is a function of two things: labor force growth and productivity growth.

Thanks to America's collapsing fertility rate, combined with a large reduction in immigration, the country's labor force is expected to grow just 0.2% per year through 2027. This means that productivity or much larger exports are the only things that will prevent America's economy from growing at a sub 2% rate over the coming years.

According to analyst firm McKinsey, the coming wave of 5G-enabled automation could boost productivity growth by 0.8-1.4% per year (to 1.7-2.3%). But while those estimates are in line with the tech boom of the 1990s, America's slow labor force growth rate means that we're still likely looking at about 1.9-2.5% economic growth in the 2020s.

But now add on an average of 0.9% from booming Chinese exports and you get to 2.8-3.4% growth potential. That might not be '90s-level growth, but it sure beats the 1.5% we've seen over the past decade. And don't forget that due to how China's proposal is structured, the export boost would get bigger through 2024, meaning that in the deal's final year, US growth could potentially benefit from rising automation induced productivity as well as $600 billion in Chinese exports (possibly 4-5% GDP growth that year).

What about after 2024? Well, while the Chinese would likely end up reducing US imports somewhat beyond that, keep in mind that achieving $600 billion in imports within six years would mean that China would be massively adapting its existing economic supply chain.

That means shifting an enormous amount of imports from other countries to US-sourced products. Once a supply chain is established, companies are loath to change them. Thus, the sticky nature of corporate supply chains means that a large amount of these extra exports to China would become permanent and last far beyond 2024.

And in the medium term, China's extra imports from the US, combined with a reduction or elimination in tariffs while we keep negotiating, would also mean a great deal less uncertainty for companies, which are scrambling to adapt to their own supply chain disruption and rising input costs.

The December ISM index showed the steeped monthly decline in eight years with new factory orders declining to levels barely above recessionary conditions. The key reason cited in the survey was trade-related supply chain disruption and demand uncertainty.

Thus, the elimination of all tariffs and acceptance of this Chinese offer, with an extension of the deadline to then negotiate over IP protection and China 2025 for the rest of the year, would be a great way to ensure that US manufacturing doesn't fall into a recession in 2019.

And let's not forget that Trump's key campaign pledge was to create a renaissance for US manufacturing jobs. Over the past 12 months, 284,000 net manufacturing jobs were created, and if the Chinese boost imports by over $1 trillion, then that growth will remain strong for many years to come.

In fact, US job growth would likely get a steadily higher boost from this deal, which is crucial to continuing the positive trend in wage growth that we've seen throughout this expansion.

Note that due to the government shutdown, the Atlanta Fed's median wage growth tracker is unable to be updated for now. But given that December's average wage growth (which is reduced due to 10,000 high-earning baby boomers retiring each day) was 3.3% for non-supervisory workers (the highest level in 11 years), it's likely now above 4%.

Ultimately, the best thing for Main Street America is for the strong job creation of the past few years to continue, so that wages keep rising and fueling strong consumer spending (68% of US GDP in Q4 according to JPMorgan Asset Management). What's more, stronger wage growth would also mean that rising consumer demand and margin pressure for companies would necessitate stronger capex investments into productivity-boosting tech.

In other words, a steadily tighter job market, which can only happen if we avoid recession for several more years, is essential to achieving stronger productivity and thus GDP growth in the coming years.

And in the short term, an end to the tariffs between China and the US would help US companies, which are increasingly reliant on foreign sales, to hit the reduced but solid EPS growth estimates that analysts currently expect in the next few years.

Thanks to a combination of lower oil prices as well as negative tariff-induced effects, corporate America's EPS growth is expected to slow to a crawl in the first nine months of 2019. But as oil prices recover and trade deals get struck, earnings growth is expected to accelerate steadily throughout the year and return to double digits by Q4.

That fast pace is expected to continue next year when analysts expect 11.1% EPS growth from the S&P 500. Of course, these forward forecasts are actually educated guesstimates and change over time. But the point is that an end to the US/China tariffs (on both sides), combined with steadily rising exports to China, would go a long way towards allowing US companies to achieve those optimistic figures.

What would that mean for stocks? Well, using the current 2020 EPS forecast of $190.3/share and applying the 20-year average forward P/E for the S&P 500 (16.0), that could mean stocks end this year at about 3,045. That's about 14% above today's levels and would represent the market's historical fair value (justified by fundamentals).

But since the market is famous for overshooting on valuations, then should we return to the September forward P/E of about 17, stocks could potentially rise as high as 3,253, or 21% higher than today's levels. A strong trade deal would certainly help boost investor sentiment, as would the knowledge that China's rising exports would give the slowing American an economy a major lift for years to come.

And remember that Trump's goal is to have a strong economy, with high wage growth and stocks at record highs, be the cornerstone of his 2020 campaign for re-election. Without those things, the President's re-election odds fall off a cliff (the latest poll shows 57% of voters voting against him, while 30% vote for him).

Even if you question the President's honesty in terms of trade negotiation intentions, I think we can all agree the man likes to win - which means he needs to start delivering on strong trade deals soon. Well, China just made an offer that I think is too good to refuse, which would not just help Trump deliver on a key campaign promise but also represent a game changer for our economy and the stock market.

Bottom Line: The Trade War Will Likely End In 2019 With A Huge Win For America's Economy And Stocks

Don't get me wrong, we're far from out of the woods yet on trade. The US still has to accept the Chinese offer, though I expect that will be announced within a few weeks. And we can't forget that despite the trade deficit, President Trump's big trade goals also include stronger IP protections and China pulling way back on its ambitious China 2025 industrial policy initiative.

It's still not certain whether US tariffs on Chinese goods will actually be eliminated while DC and Beijing extend their negotiations on these far more complex and thorny topics. However, I'm hopeful that they will, which would greatly reduce corporate planning uncertainty and minimize any further economic/corporate profit damage in 2019. Combined with about $167 billion in extra US exports to China over the coming six years, that would significantly boost US GDP growth, about 0.9% annually. Not only could this stave off a recession for several more years, but it could also have glorious ramifications for the US job market, wage growth, and ultimately help deliver far better economic and corporate EPS growth than economists and analysts currently expect.

Which, in turn, could mean the longest bull market in history might have several more years to run and not just become the longest but also the most profitable in terms of total returns.

