Long Ideas | Financials 

Just Keep Banking On Citigroup

|
About: Citigroup Inc. (C)
by: WG Investment Research
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
Summary

Citigroup reported strong Q4 and full-year 2018 results that were well-received by the market.

The company is well-positioned for 2019 and beyond, as management still anticipates for the bank to achieve its 2020 financial targets.

I am long this large financial institution and I plan to keep banking on Citigroup.

Citigroup (C) recently reported strong Q4 and full-year 2018 results that were well-received by the market (the stock finished the trading day up ~4%). Looking back, however, C shares have significantly underperformed the