Just Keep Banking On Citigroup
About: Citigroup Inc. (C)
by: WG Investment Research
Summary
Citigroup reported strong Q4 and full-year 2018 results that were well-received by the market.
The company is well-positioned for 2019 and beyond, as management still anticipates for the bank to achieve its 2020 financial targets.
I am long this large financial institution and I plan to keep banking on Citigroup.
Citigroup (C) recently reported strong Q4 and full-year 2018 results that were well-received by the market (the stock finished the trading day up ~4%). Looking back, however, C shares have significantly underperformed the