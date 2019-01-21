The Wolf Street Report: January 20, 2019

We're still not in a global recession yet.

Particularly disconcerting was the sharp deterioration at the end of the year in other markets, not just China.

Auto sales plunged in China over the past four months.

"What we witnessed in November and December was just extraordinary."

