Shinhan Financial Group: Non-Banking Unit To Strengthen Fundamentals Further

Investment highlights

The financial authority approved Shinhan Financial Group’s (SHG) acquisition of Orange Life on Jan 16. The earlier-than-expected approval wiped away worries that might have been caused by a potential delay, which is positive. Orange Life, now 59.15% owned, will begin to contribute to consolidated earnings from 1Q19. The life insurer will help boost Shinhan’s annual ROE and EPS by 0.4%p and 4%, respectively. The acquisition should reduce Shinhan’s CET1 ratio by 50bps but it would not be a great burden considering Shinhan’s capital strength (13% CET1 ratio in 3Q18). Shinhan’s life-insurance units (Shinhan Life and Orange Life) will likely remain separated for the time being. As the companies do not share the same products and customers, there will be little in the way of cannibalization, just synergies. Of note, Shinhan Life’s strength lies in bancassurance and telemarketing whereas Orange Life has a strong team of financial planners.

In 4Q18, net interest income saw a modest increase of 2.2% QoQ amid a slight NIM decline (-1bp QoQ, +3bps YoY) and 2% loan growth. In 1H19, NIM is expected to rebound from 4Q18 on an increase in the benchmark interest rate. One-offs in 4Q include a voluntary retirement benefit cost (about KRW90bn) and bonus payment, which will not have a significant effect on earnings. Credit cost saw a seasonal increase, as new NPLs remained steady. In all, we expect net income to meet the consensus estimate of KRW542.2bn. Combined with the strong outlook for three key drivers—NIM, loan growth, credit cost—the faster- than-expected approval of the Orange Life deal will help strengthen Shinhan’s earnings momentum further. Accordingly, we maintain BUY.

Major issues and earnings outlook

For 2019, we forecast net interest income to climb 5.9% YoY amid a 3bps increase in NIM and 4.2% loan growth (not counting Orange Life). With an increase in SG&A cost contained to 2.1% YoY and credit cost ratio controlled at 35bps, Shinhan is poised to enjoy earnings growth even without Orange Life. The credit card business will likely to suffer a KRW200bn decline in pretax profit due to a decrease in credit card merchant fees. Shinhan plans to limit the earnings decline to a single-digit percentage by increasing installment payments and employing stringent cost controls (by reducing card benefits). Shinhan bought a 60% stake in Asia Trust in Oct 2018. It plans to upgrade Asia Trust’s ability to generate earnings (currently about KRW20bn annually) through synergies. Our target price is based on 2019F BPS and a target P/B of 0.85x (COE 11.3%, ROE 9.5%).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Hyundai Motor Company is a passive shareholder in our bank.