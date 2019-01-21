Cisco: What's The Next Dividend Going To Be Like?

Still, dividend growth will likely decelerate as Cisco's hunger for acquisitions and expensive share buybacks have depleted its war chest.

While technology stocks in general are not known for their dividends and rather keen on re-investing the cash back into the company, there are a few tech stocks out there that pay decent dividends. Apart from Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) with its 6-year dividend history and a current yield of 1.9% and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) currently yielding 1.7% and on a 15-year run of consecutive dividend increases, Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) still yielding almost 3% is one of the top dividend stocks in the technology sector. Since having paid its initial dividend of $0.06 per share in 2011, the company has aggressively hiked its dividend to a current level of $0.33 per share. Last year's February dividend raise of 13.8% represented the 8th consecutive double-digit increase.

So, what does Cisco have in store for us dividend investors this year? Can we expect another (double-digit) dividend increase?

Let's take a look at this by examining the company's dividend history, its dividend policy, its dividend payout ratio and the status of its business in general.

Why is Cisco now a long-term dividend stock?

Cisco paid its first ever dividend in 2011 as backed by the company's leadership position in its market, management was convinced that now is the right time for Cisco to pay back to its shareholders, particularly as the company has finally overcome the nightmare and aftermath of the 2000/01 dot-com bubble. Although only six years old, the company's dividend track record is impressive and aggressive alike.

The company has grown its dividend by a staggering 450% in that period. The year-over-year increases have excited investors:

2012: +33%

Late 2012: +75%

2013: +21%

2014: +12%

2015: +11%

2016: +24%

2017: +11.5%

2018: +13.8%

Out of this already impressive list, the massive 75% raise really stands out. The reason behind this is that only a year after having paid its first ever dividend Cisco formulated its "capital allocation strategy" which states:

Cisco has the financial strength and flexibility to effectively invest in our business, pursue strategic opportunities, such as acquisitions, as well as return a minimum of 50% of our free cash flow annually through dividends and share repurchases to our shareholders," said Frank Calderoni, EVP and Chief Financial Officer. Our financial strength gives us the confidence to commit and execute against this strategy, in order to provide meaningful return to our shareholders.

The company followed suit with this giant dividend increase. The company is currently maintaining a payout ratio (in terms of earnings) of around 48% and is thus just shy of its minimum goal.

Accompanying the latest dividend hike, Cisco has also reaffirmed its capital allocation strategy once more.

Our significant dividend increase and additional share repurchase authorization reinforce our commitment to returning capital to our shareholders and show confidence in the strength of our ongoing cash flows

Source: Cisco FY2018/Q2 Press Release

Apart from the dividends Cisco has also returned large amounts of cash via share buybacks to investors.

Since the inception of its buyback initiative, the company had repurchased stock worth $26.8B of which the majority occurred in 2018 where Cisco took advantage of the U.S. Corporate Tax Reform for repatriating overseas cash. It is a massive amount of money Cisco has spent over the last 4 years but with an average aggregated purchase price that is around $12 lower than the current stock price it was not a bad choice.

A lot of focus of stock buybacks is always on how it can drive earnings as the denominator in the EPS calculation gets reduced but I am personally much more impressed by what it does to help the company grow its dividend. In fact, 807M shares that have been retired over the last four years means that based on today's quarterly dividend of $0.33, Cisco is saving around $266M every quarter or more than $1B a year.

Cisco is not done yet and still has another $14B remaining authorized amount for stock buybacks under the current program. Based on today's price of around $45, this would mean a maximum amount of around 311 million shares can still be repurchased. In terms of "saved" dividends, at the current quarterly dividend per share of $0.32, this would result in around $103 million less dividends to be paid.

What can we expect now?

Cisco has had a fantastic 2018 with revenue growth accelerating every single quarter. This has greatly improved Cisco's profitability and free cash flow. Over the last 5 quarters, Cisco's EPS has improved from $0.61 to $0.75 for the most recent quarter with its dividend payout ratio dropping from 48% to 44%.

The same is true for FCF. In Q1/2018, it generated $2.9B and improved that metric to $3.55B for Q1/2019, an increase of 22%. Cisco's FCF dividend payout ratio has dropped from 49% to 42% over that period making room for further dividend increases.

At the same time, driven by heavy buybacks and several acquisitions, Cisco's liquidity war chest has dropped from almost $72B down to around $43B. Despite liquidity dropping by more than 40%, the remainder is still way more than needed to support its balance sheet and operations. In fact, Cisco's debt metrics are one of the best of any company with overall long-term debt just being $18B.

For the past couple of quarters, Cisco was also able to comfortably beat its own guidance but this first quarter of 2019 was truly special. Cisco's guidance called for a rock-solid 5-7% revenue growth which at the time the guidance was issued represented up to $400M more revenue than what the Street expected. Actual sales now came in at $13.1B massively beating Cisco's high-end of its guidance. Unsurprisingly, almost 8% growth marked Cisco's best quarter since Q2 2012 and as such absolutely not comparable but still an interesting reference point when assessing the magnitude of that growth.

Cisco's recent growth has been broad stretching across geographies, customer segments and categories with EMEA and APJC growing in the double digits. It is very encouraging to see that Infrastructure Platforms, by far Cisco's largest product group responsible for 58% of sales, grew 9% and thus stronger than its overall revenue base.

Except for a total downturn in China and/or failure to reach a comprehensive U.S.-China trade agreement, the company looks set to grow further. For Q2/2019, it is guiding for revenue to grow between 5-7% Y/Y and calling for EPS to be between $0.71 and $0.73. This is very healthy growth especially once we consider that Cisco is now lapping its very strong FY2018 where revenue growth accelerated every single quarter.

At the mid-range of its guidance EPS should grow 14% Y/Y. Long term the dividend is mainly growing in-line with EPS but given the uncertainties surrounding China, Cisco's hunger for acquisitions and its big stock buyback program, it would not be financially viable to go for 14% dividend growth this time again. Instead, I am expecting Cisco to hike its dividend by $0.03 or 9.1% which should bring its EPS and FCF dividend payout ratio to roughly 50%.

Should the company really opt for a $0.36 per share dividend this would bring its forward yield well back into the 3% zone at around 3.2%. Cisco's next dividend has not yet been declared, but the stock is expected to go ex-dividend in early April with an increased dividend.

Investor Takeaway

Cisco is not the bargain anymore it has been before its business transformation has gained traction and could be due for a sharp correction in case China's economy continues to slow down and no trade deal agreement can be reached. Still, as an income-generating vehicle, the stock will do its job for years to come.

Cisco has spent a huge portion of its cash for stock buybacks thereby increasing EPS but more importantly lower the overall dividend burden providing more potential for future dividend increases. Shareholders can continue to expect a combination of dividend growth, share buybacks and M&A activity from Cisco. An almost 10% dividend raise in February should cap off a great financial year for Cisco but still leave enough room for future dividend growth even if macroeconomic conditions deteriorate.

For 2019, it is 50/50. Without a trade deal this stock and the markets in general will very likely return into bear market territory, but if China's stimulus packages paired with a trade deal will become reality, Cisco will be one of the big winners.

What is your take on Cisco? How much will it raise its dividend in a month?

