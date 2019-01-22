Bank Of America's Earnings Pop And Positioning (Podcast)

We discuss the ins and outs of the bear thesis and what investors might look for from a bank in today's market.

Bank of America reported earnings that seemed to confirm these trends, but the stock still popped. What gives?

By Daniel Shvartsman

Click play to listen to the podcast.

Banks are opaque, thorny, and full of questions. They are also popular investments. Eric Basmajian argued at the end of 2018 that banks are going to face a tough 2019, with Bank of America (BAC) as a leading example. The company's Q4 earnings report seemed to confirm key elements of his thesis - interest expense rising faster than interest income, unremarkable quarter-over-quarter loan growth. But the stock popped 7% after the report. So, what's going on?

It's hard to talk about a bank like Bank of America without talking about weightier topics, or without touching on areas that may make us sound foolish. So, on this week's Behind the Idea, we risk stretching beyond our circle of competence to see if we can make heads or tails of the company.

We start with a couple key premises. This isn't 2007-8, in all likelihood. The Fed rising interest rates does not in and of itself mean a good thing for banks. A flattening yield curve today does not mean it will go flat or invert tomorrow. And, we're not totally sure how quantitative tightening, the second pillar of Basmajian's thesis, plays out or interacts with the yield curve thesis (his first pillar). We are pretty sure slowing loan growth (his last pillar) is a bad sign for banks, but not sure how much it's specific to Bank of America. From there, we springboard into opinions about anemic deposit interest rates, analysis of the 'blame the FED!!!*#(@!' crowd, and the nature of taking on company-specific risk, with a shout out to the late Jack Bogle. Click play above to have a listen.

Topics covered:

3:30 minute mark – Defining terms of engagement with a bank stock

6:00 – The flattening yield curve, and how does Q4 fit into this?

11:00 – Where does the yield curve go and what can banks do within that environment

14:30 – The threat of quantitative tightening and how we misunderstand it

20:30 – How much does Fed behavior actually affect interest rates anyway, and deconstructing market clichés.

28:15 – Housing slowdown as a renewed culprit for BAC’s vulnerability

36:00 – The cyclical nature of bank stocks

39:00 – Why did the stock pop?

42:00 – The final breakdown and whether BAC can be differentiated

As always, Behind the Idea is available on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, and wherever you get podcasts. Feedback is welcome at btipod@seekingalpha.com.

How do you differentiate BAC from other banks, and how much do the headwinds Basmajian highlights affect BAC uniquely? Do you buy the downturn thesis, and is BAC priced for this already at 11x PE and 1.15x book? Are there sectors of the market you like researching less than financials? Let us know below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PNC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Daniel is long PNC. Mike has no positions in any stocks discussed. Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice.