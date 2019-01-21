Roku Makes Great Products, But Its Stock Still Isn't A Buy

It would be all too easy to close my eyes and believe that Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) is a can't miss investment opportunity. I'm what you might call an obsessive buyer of electronics. I make it a practice to research the different options before spending money. Multiple times I've done the research and decided that buying a Roku device made the most sense. When Roku went public, I was interested in the shares since I knew the product firsthand. Unfortunately, I've never been comfortable buying the shares based on their fundamentals. Roku represents a great company producing excellent products, but to be blunt, investors expect too much.

Missing the point on cord-cutting

Some might assume that the phenomenon of cord-cutting is a reason to buy Roku's shares. The company called this out in its last conference call, suggesting as cord-cutting increases, Roku stands to benefit. To expand on this point, a Nielsen study found "the number of cord cutters in the U.S. has grown by 48 percent over the past eight years." In addition, this trend still represents a relatively small percentage (14%) of the total domestic population.

Whether users spend time watching Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Hulu, YouTube (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), or live television isn't the point. The point is they need a device that gives them the most options, at a reasonable price, and that's exactly what Roku offers. Roku also is pushing hard to build its technology into multiple brands of television sets. In the last quarter, the company reported a 43% year-over-year increase in active accounts. Roku also said that out of the total increase, more than half came from licensed sources, primarily from TV.

With all the competition coming to the streaming space, Roku stands to benefit as users get more choices. At some point later this year, Disney+ (NYSE:DIS) is expected to include its Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars properties into one service. Though Disney's service doesn't have a price point yet, the company has maintained it will be priced lower than Netflix.

Warner Media also expects to launch its own streaming service in late 2019. The AT&T (NYSE:T) controlled business plans to bring together its Harry Potter, LEGO, Lord of the Rings, and other properties into a single service as well. While these are arguably the biggest streaming launches of 2019, NBC also expects to offer stand-alone streaming as well.

What Roku gains from these new services is additional channels for its streaming devices and televisions. More users who chose to cut the cord means additional buyers for streaming devices. There are two key differences between Roku's offerings and its competition. First, Roku is an independent company with no interest in promoting other sales or services. Second, Roku stated that it provides television manufacturers a lower-cost basis to add its technology to televisions versus other options. The result is Roku should continue to grow its user base well into the future.

Obsessive research

There are millions upon millions of televisions already being used that don't have Roku built in. For users who don't want to, or don't need to replace their set, do Roku devices offer a good value proposition?

There are a few key areas that customers will look for if they are shopping for a streaming device. First, they want to know they can access all their favorite streaming channels. Second, they want to know if the device will stream in high-definition or 4K. Third, if they are looking at a 4K option, they want the fastest Wi-Fi option available. Aside from these key factors, one argument for a Roku device is the nascent Roku Channel.

The company's namesake channel offers free content that is ad supported. Roku said 90% of respondents in a recent survey said "the availability of free content was somewhat or very important to them." Among new users, "43% of respondents said the Roku Channel influenced or strongly influenced their decision to buy a Roku device. Beyond this caveat, here are how some of the current devices on the market stack up.

Non-4K devices:

As we can see, when it comes to non-4K devices, consumers have multiple choices from less than $40 to as much as $150. There are a multitude of other devices, but this gives you an idea of what Roku is up against. In the non-4K field, the two most aggressive competitors seem to be Amazon and Google (aka Alphabet). During the past holiday season, it wasn't unusual to see the Fire TV Stick on sale for $19.99. Amazon also has offered discounted bundles with the Fire TV Stick and one of its Echo devices. When it comes to Chromecast, Google has discounted the Chromecast periodically with pricing of $25 not being out of the ordinary.

The difference between Roku and these competitors is Roku isn't looking to rope you into an ecosystem. The company isn't trying to win the battle for the home, or attempting to sell you millions of retail products. This puts Roku at a disadvantage as Amazon can essentially lose money on the actual device to gain other revenue in the future. Google has the same opportunity to gain users, which means more information; more information means more ability to advertise.

It's true that Roku is building out its advertising business as well. However, to be blunt, if Amazon and Google wanted to, they could offer devices below cost for an extended time, and it would be a blip in their financial results. Roku would be at a significant disadvantage if that did occur.

4K devices:

On the 4K side of things, Roku would seem to have an advantage as the Roku Premier is priced the cheapest of the bunch. However, customers who are thinking about a 4K streaming device are going to pay close attention to the Wi-Fi connection. The Premier keeps its cheaper price point by sacrificing the faster 802.11ac Wi-Fi option. Since 4K is so data intensive, it's a good bet this difference will be noticed, which puts Amazon in the best price position.

(Source: Roku Streaming Stick+)

While it's true that Roku is heavily focused on integrating directly into new television sets for the millions of homes who are happy with their existing set, Amazon seems to be better positioned from a perceived value standpoint. It should come as no surprise that Roku's player revenue increased by a modest 9% annually in the last quarter.

Buy what you know, unless it's too expensive

Some investors blindly follow the buy what you know mantra in investing. Roku is already being used by millions, so the stock should be an automatic buy, right? In a word, no.

Roku seems to be a case of investor enthusiasm trumping cold hard facts. First, the average analyst expects Roku to report net losses for 2019. The most optimistic analyst expects net income of just $0.20 for the year. It's true that the company has been beating estimates handily over the last four quarters. On average, Roku beat estimates by an average of 90% during this time frame.

If we give Roku the benefit of the doubt and assume that the company will continue beating estimates by double, at best Roku would generate $0.40 of net income for 2019. At the stock's current share price, even doubling the most optimistic earnings projection means the stock trades at a forward P/E of over 105. Common investing theory says that a stock should sell for a P/E that is equal to its expected growth rate. For those keeping score at home, the average analyst only expects Roku to grow EPS by 20% annually over the next five years.

Just for kicks, let's continue this insanely positive line of assumptions and go with the idea that Roku can not only beat estimates, but also continually outperform over the next several years. We've already given Roku the benefit of beyond reasonable EPS performance for 2019. If we assume earnings will double again in 2020, the company would report annual EPS of $0.80. Since we've come this far, we'll also assume that for 2021 Roku is able to outperform once again. Going with this plan and crazy 50% EPS growth, Roku would post EPS for 2021 of $1.20.

Assuming investors believe the fiction we've spun so far, we'll also assume that the company is able to outperform once again in 2021 with 30% EPS growth to $1.56 per share. Keep in mind, this would represent four straight years of performance that essentially no analyst is predicting. In addition, Roku's share count would have to stay the same during this four-year time frame. If Roku's share price didn't increase at all, by 2022 the stock would still carry a P/E of about 27. Given that analysts are expecting 20% annual growth over the next five years today, even after these crazy assumptions, the stock would still be technically overvalued.

Roku is a great company and management seems to be making the right moves. Unfortunately, the stock's value seems to reflect optimism that is beyond analysis or reason. The shares trade nearly 50% below their 52-week high, and on fundamental analysis they seem significantly overvalued today. Investors should avoid the shares and wait for a further correction before considering the stock as a long-term play.

