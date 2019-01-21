Burberry Remains A Cash Machine Even With Weaker Sales

Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) report on lower sales in China in Q4 2018, which was released in early January 2019, fomented fears among investors in luxury goods companies. Some investors and analysts extrapolated smartphones' sales data on expensive luxury goods' demand and concluded that the top-line growth of key industry players would be below expectations and future improvements could be blurry. Kering (OTCPK:PPRUY), LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF), Hermes (OTCPK:HESAY), to name a few, dropped. But British Burberry (OTCPK:BURBY) was not impacted by the circulating fears, and its shares are up YTD. In 2018, BURBY rallied and peaked in late August. Since then, it has quickly lost shine and dropped abruptly. In October, shares rebounded, but failed to regain losses, as headwinds from China and the escalated volatility in the capital markets hindered the recovery. Despite all the challenges, since January 2018, Burberry has remained afloat, beating S&P 500 (SPY) and the iShares MSCI UK ETF (EWU).

Note: BURBY is a Sponsored Level I ADR. Burberry Group plc has a primary listing on the London Stock Exchange. It is also worth mentioning that the group has an atypical fiscal year; it is currently Q4 FY19.

On January 10, Berenberg downgraded Burberry and Prada (OTCPK:PRDSY) to a "Hold," pointing out that sector valuations are unlikely to expand over 20x, which is "in line with historical averages." In January, I covered Hugo Boss (OTCPK:BOSSY) (Hugo Boss: Latest Earnings And 2019 Outlook), and Louis Vuitton (Louis Vuitton: Current Performance And 2019 Outlook) and touched upon the headwinds that luxury sector players have to tackle. I will reiterate a couple of points mentioned in those articles. First, though the short-term swings in demand caused by China's economic slowdown are possible, the long-term outlook remains firm. In McKinsey's report, it is pointed out that by 2020, affluent Chinese households are expected to spend around ~1T renminbi on luxury goods (~$150B vs. $73B in 2018). Second, according to Bain & Company's report published in November 2018, the growth trend in the personal luxury space is expected to continue through 2025. The only question is if Burberry can gain market share, securing revenue growth and not suppressing margins. For this purpose, the group initiated a challenging transition process, which I will mention below.

As Asia is a crucial driver of the luxury sector growth, it is no coincidence that in October when zealous Chinese border guards searched returning tourists for undeclared luxury goods, it caused a session of short sell-off. That clearly indicated that Chinese shoppers who are on vacation outside of the PRC would cut their spending on high-end products, and brands would inevitably suffer. Hence, news on the demand slowdown or issues in the country could hammer stock performances easily. However, Burberry's position on that market in 2018 remained firm, CFO Julie Brown commented during the earnings call:

Globally, the Chinese consumer, our largest nationality, grew by low single-digit percentage.

To further enhance its position, the company opened a new store in Shin Kong Place in China, also leveraging its social media selling strategy:

In China, where consumers are already used to purchasing on social platforms, our surprise drop in September sold out in a few hours, and the latest drop in October sold out in less than one hour.

The rationale behind a new store opening in the PRC is the shift in consumption pattern: the Chinese and Koreans tend to purchase goods at home. It is worth citing the CFO again:

So post-Brexit, we have a lot more Chinese focused on buying in Europe and in particular in the U.K. But what we found now more recently is the consumption has moved much more back towards Asia. So in particular, we've seen an uptick in Hong-Kong. We saw an uptick in Korea.

Transition program

During the past years, Burberry has been navigating through a widescale transition program. For a luxury sector company, its brand, reputation, and perception in the eyes of public impact the top line just like Brent price defines the revenue of upstream companies. Therefore, modern and relevant brand architecture is crucial. FY19 (it is currently Q4 FY19) and FY20 according to the earnings call presentation are the years of the brand re-energizing and "creative transition." As a part of the strategy, Burberry acquired a luxury leather goods business in H1 FY19. For investors who are mainly concerned with financials, it means that revenue and the bottom line will be stable at the constant exchange rate. The second phase, from FY21 (from April 2020), is promised to be a time of growth and acceleration, and the top line and operating margin improvement. This outlook is tightly correlated with analysts' expectations:

Brand power, logo redesign & controversial reception

It is evident that in the case of Burberry, one does not buy just a coat but the brand's logo, appeal, and aura. The graphic representation of identity for a fashion house is an essential matter. The author of the new concept, prominent graphic designer Peter Saville, reworked the logo and monogram in a phenomenally short time radically simplifying the previous one. The public's response was controversial, and some voiced that the work was oversimplified. However, Burberry remains a brand with enormous power and appeal. As the Italian designer Riccardo Tisci who navigates the fashion house transition pointed out in "Burberry - barometer of Britain?", published by Financial Times in September 2018:

But it's not only fashion. It's a cultural lifestyle. So when I think about Burberry, I have to think about Britain. Burberry is a house that literally represents a country.

It will not be an exaggeration to say that Burberry is among the pillars of Britishness. In this sense, the company enjoys rare customer loyalty because of the attraction nested in it, which could be transformed into robust top-line growth.

Financial position

BURBY has a sound balance sheet and meager debt, thanks to its resilient cash flow and low reinvestment needs. Its cash position is firm. On September 29, Burberry had £665 million in total cash and £647.1 million in net cash. It is difficult to find the debt on the statement of financial position, because the "Financial liabilities" or "Current portion of long-term debt" are just not mentioned. Instead, its bank overdrafts are considered as debt and amount to £17.9 million. This number comprises only 3.1% of annual EBITDA. What is more, five years ago, the level of debt compared to its net worth was 10.8%, and now it is only 1.4%.

While the Current Ratio of 2.4x is fairly decent, in this case, it reflects the inventory buildup, which harmed FCF. However, the Quick Ratio equaled 1.45x, according to the latest data on cash & cash equivalents and short-term liabilities. Hence, liquidity is another merit of the fashion house.

It is worth noting that though the company has abundant cash, it certainly has less than LVMH or Hermes. The peers by virtue of their cash stockpiles have more inorganic growth opportunities, and hence their executives could chart more complex expansion scenarios. The recent Belmond acquisition by Louis Vuitton and the Versace acquisition by Michael Kors (the name was changed to Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI)) support this point.

Prospects

The top line

Analysts do not expect rapid sales growth in 2019. The top line will likely rise at a glacial pace; however, the pricing power of Burberry will secure the profitability:

The bottom line

Though the company is not expected to grow its EPS at a rapid pace (more than 20% YoY), analysts remain bullish and show unanimity. Consensus EPS will likely be around £0.77 in FY19 and £0.87 in FY20.

Return on Equity in the next three years is expected to be about 27%. That is more than the average luxury sector ROE of 22.2%, indicating that analysts are generally confident in management's proficiency and ability to efficiently use shareholders' funds.

Earnings quality

Cash flow margins could provide meaningful insights and make research more reliable, as accounting profit is frequently less relevant, abstract and not indicative of actual cash inflows and outflows. The group's average net income margin since 2010 was 12.1%. In 2009, the firm was loss-making. Its FCF margin during the same period averaged 14.8%, if we calculate FCF as the net CFFO minus capital investments in PP&E and intangible assets. Average 2010-2018 net OCF margin was 20.5%. This stellar cash generation is a direct consequence of moderate reinvestment needs. Right now, capital expenditures (LTM) as a percentage of revenue are at their lowest levels in 10 years. Since 2009, on average, Burberry has invested 6.1% of sales, and in the last 12 months, it has invested only 3.9%. However, investors should take into account, as mentioned in the Factsheet (available in Results & Reports section), FY19 capex is expected in the £150-160 million range, FY20 in the £170-180 million range and FY21-23 £190-210 million. Importantly, in H1 FY18, the group reported that substantial inventory buildup led to the working capital increase and consequently FCF contraction. Taking into account the transitory nature of the inventory increase, I expect that this fluctuation will not have long-lasting repercussions. All in all, Burberry has decent earnings quality, which partly justifies its high P/E.

Dividends

Although a highly effective free cash flow machine, Burberry is not a generous dividend payer, with a 2.35% yield. Nevertheless, it is steadily and consistently growing annual DPS, from £0.12 in 2019 to £0.41 in 2018, a 241.7% increase.

As the firm's net profit margin and cash margins are correlated tightly, the payout ratio is a reliable and apt metric. Burberry has a moderate and acceptable PR of 52%.

Valuation

For comparison, I have selected Kering, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Hermes, and Hugo Boss. P/OCF ratio indicates that Burberry's shareholders pay less per $1 of operating cash flow than investors in other high-end luxury holdings, and BRBUY could be undervalued. At the same time, Hermes noticeably deviates from the peer group average:

Burberry's P/S ratio is in line with peers, while Hermes again deviates drastically, and Hugo Boss could be undervalued:

Burberry's P/E (TTM) is around average in the peer group.

To recap:

Assuming no changes in the P/S multiple, we could calculate a market capitalization of £7,681.9 million in 2020 and a 10.6% upside potential from the current £6,944 million. Even if Mr. Market will lock Burberry at its current 22.16x P/E, with £0.87 EPS, share price could be £19.27, a 7.9% upside from £17.87 on January 18, 2019. The highest EPS estimate in the S&P Global dataset I used was £0.97. In this case, upside equals 20.3%. The performances of ordinary shares and the ADR are tightly correlated; the same growth potential is possible for BURBY.

High-end luxury stocks, LVMH, Hermes, Burberry, and to some extent Aston Martin Lagonda (OTCPK:AMGDF) and Ferrari (NYSE:RACE), are unquestionably pricey compared to the broad market, with their weighted average P/Es well above 20x. And in the wake of recession fears vibrating across markets, their premium valuations could be put under question. But Burberry's shares literally have not noticed the last recession:

BURBY's market cap more than doubled from January 1, 2008, to January 1, 2011.

Conclusion

In sum, I remain confident in Burberry's future amid anticipated weaker revenue growth. The group has not turned FCF negative since 2009, even when its bottom line was in red.

