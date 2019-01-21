Taking A Look At Vereit

Introduction

VEREIT (VER) owns approximately 4,000 net lease properties across the U.S. which total $15.4 billion in investments. While it had some issues in its investment in Cole Capital back in 2014, those problems appear to be resolved and done with, as VEREIT has sold Cole Capital to CIM Group and has achieved investment grade status with S&P, Moody’s, and Fitch, which raises the question as to whether the stock is a buy.

Company Financials and Dividend

The most current capital structure is nothing spectacular nor frightful, as common equity makes up a little over 50%, with the remaining half being a mix of debt and preferred equity. Of the debt, a little over 85% is at a fixed rate, while 13.5% is at a variable rate, with a weighted average maturity of 4.2 years and a weighted average interest rate of 4.22%.

Source: VEREIT Investor Review, Q3 2018

Additionally, VEREIT finished the most recent quarter with $11.5 billion in unencumbered assets and an interest coverage ratio of nearly 4x.

Source: VEREIT Investor Review, Q3 2018

Currently, the stock yields a bit over 7% and has an effective payout ratio of about 77.4%, which leaves some wiggle room and should provide investors comfort knowing that the dividend is safe at current operating levels, which have been consistent over the past 3 quarters. While the annual dividend of $0.55 has been flat since September 2015, management has been more focused on turning the ship around before it can get back to growth.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Portfolio Diversification

As mentioned, VEREIT has about 4,000 properties across the United States, with most of them being in the eastern half and central regions, whereas the western half is only 13.8% when combining the Pacific Northwest and Pacific Southwest. There are also 4 properties between Canada and Puerto Rico.

Source: VEREIT Investor Review, Q3 2018

The list of tenants is respectable, with 25 of the 48 tenants possessing an investment-grade rating and 29 of them being publicly traded companies. Renting to public companies allows investors as well as VEREIT’s management to more easily track performance and gauge the tenants’ abilities to meet rent obligations.

Source: VEREIT Investor Review, Q3 2018

Portfolio Segments

Source: VEREIT Investor Review, Q3 2018

VEREIT currently has an occupancy rate over 99% and has four main property types: office, industrial, restaurants, and retail. Of the four, retail accounts for the greatest annualized rental income at 42.2%, followed by 21.7% restaurants, 19.4% office, and 16.7% industrial.

Source: VEREIT Investor Review, Q3 2018

In the retail sector, I like what I see, with the top tenants being Walgreens (WBA), Family Dollar, Dollar General (DG), and CVS Health Corp. (CVS), all being public companies with an investment grade rating.

Source: VEREIT Investor Review, Q3 2018

The restaurant section is where we again see Red Lobster, which is a private company and does not have an investment grade rating - neither of which I am terribly a fan of, especially given its overwhelming size in the segment as a proportion of annual rental income.

Source: VEREIT Investor Review, Q3 2018

Source: VEREIT Investor Review, Q3 2018

In the office space, I see PetSmart, which is only slightly concerning, as its credit rating is not great at CCC, but being publicly traded, it does allow for a more transparent look as to how it is operating. The same goes for Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) in the Industrial portfolio, and in spite of the company's most recent quarter, I cannot say I am a believer in its turnaround and would not be surprised to see it go under in the next 12-24 months.

What I Don’t Like

When looking at the roster of tenants, I don't like the fact that Red Lobster accounts for 5.9% of annual rental income for the company, is a private company, and is not investment grade. Additionally, it’s a restaurant and not something a bit more recession-resistant such as a Walmart (WMT), nor is it an “experience center” such as a gym, a place that people must physically go to get the desired benefits. Bed Bath & Beyond as well as PetSmart are two smaller issues of the same nature that I can live with, as they're not as large as Red Lobster.

I’d like to see an increase in FFO, as it has been largely flat the past two years and seems range-bound between $0.17 and $0.19 per quarter. Before management can consider raising the dividends, the money must be in place to back it. While REIT investors certainly can benefit from capital appreciation, many primarily focus on growing dividends (with which comes capital appreciation, more often than not).

What I Do Like

Rebranding and restructuring appear successful so far, as the new management team in place has turned things in the right direction rather quickly. While many reading this are likely scarred from their prior experience, I would encourage them to separate their emotions from their investing and look at VEREIT for what it is now and not what it was several years ago. On that same note, the company has continued to make progress on litigation from the American Realty Capital Properties era and settled 12 lawsuits in October 2018, and as of the end of Q3 2018, only one lawsuit remains outstanding. This has eliminated a great deal of uncertainty and shows management’s ability to keep things moving in the right direction.

Investment Thesis

With the majority of lawsuits settled from the accounting scandal and management doing a good job of turning the ship around, the current valuation level is attractive and the dividend is substantial at over 7%. While earnings have been stagnant, investors must be patient as the new management continues to rebrand and refocus the company. The larger concentration on Red Lobster is a bit unsettling, but I can still sleep at night knowing that fact. VEREIT is a Buy, and I believe investors can collect an attractive dividend, while experiencing capital appreciation at the same time over the coming 12 months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VER. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.