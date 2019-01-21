Physicians Realty Trust Q4 2018 Results Are Likely To Include An Impairment Charge

On November 30, El Paso Specialty Hospital announced that it would close by year end due to its deteriorating financial condition. The hospital was owned by a physician group which can create challenges in receiving reimbursements from insurance companies, particularly Obamacare Insurers as well as Medicare and Medicaid.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) purchased the hospital and the adjacent medical office buildings, which were leased to the El Paso Orthopedic Surgery Group in September of 2014. At the time, a $46 million acquisition was significant to DOC. As of its last 10Q, DOC had assets of close to $4.3 billion. Nonetheless, I suspect investors will not take the news of the impairment well as DOC has only had to explain $2.8 million in impairment charges since going public. (10-K p. 41)

From DOC’s inception, it has told investors that the hospitals and medical office buildings it buys have solid tenants who are committed to their space. The closing of a hospital with a weak tenant that is poorly positioned in its marketplace four years after DOC purchased the building should cause investors to question whether more things will go wrong in DOC’s portfolio as it ages.

DOC buys assets with 10+ years remaining on their leases or originates sale-leasebacks with 15+ years. If even a fraction of these tenants do not renew their leases, DOC’s business model will not work as the cost of retenanting or repurposing medical office buildings is extremely high. It is no surprise that in its first few years as a public REIT, DOC had very few hiccups in its portfolio as all the leases were new. A lot more can go wrong in years 10-15 of a lease than in years 1-4. However, if a tenant is closing its doors four years after DOC acquired an asset, this does not bode will for DOC’s portfolio overall.

While there are still 7 years left on the El Paso Specialty Hospital lease (DOC Supplement p.17), I think it is safe to assume the physicians who own the property will grudgingly pay their rent to DOC even though they are not using the facility. (You do not hear many stories of deadbeat doctors.) Nonetheless, the auditors will likely force DOC to take a significant impairment on the value of the asset. Since there is no hope of a lease renewal at this point, and the asset closed due to competition from similar types of facilities, it will be extremely expensive to repurpose the asset for another use. This is particularly true given the hospital was built in 1970. (10-K p. 112) The combination of these factors will probably lead to a substantial charge for assets that are still on the books for over $40 million after depreciation.

In summary, the closing of the hospital in isolation is not a material event for DOC. Smart investors, however, should start reviewing some of the risks DOC has taken to acquire high cap rate assets, especially when its cost of capital was higher than it is today. I suspect that the impairment DOC is going to take with its fourth quarter numbers is going to become a trend. Over time these impairments will lead investors to question DOC’s model and how they are pricing its assets.

Disclosure: I am/we are short DOC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.