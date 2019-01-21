Merger Arbitrage Mondays - January 21, 2018

Merger activity increased last week with four new deals announced and three pending deals closing.
Deal Statistics:
|Total Number of Deals Closed in 2019
|16
|Total Number of Pending Deals
|Cash Deals
|36
|Stock Deals
|23
|Stock & Cash Deals
|16
|Special Conditions
|4
|Total Number of Pending Deals
|79
|Total Deal Size
|$591.68 billion
New Deals:
- The acquisition of Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) by Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for $10 billion in an all-stock deal. Under the terms of the agreement, Newmont will acquire each Goldcorp share for 0.3280 of a Newmont share and $0.02 for each Goldcorp share. We are tracking this as a cash plus stock deal in our Merger Arbitrage Tool (MAT) to calculate the spread accurately on account of the $0.02 cash portion of the deal.
- The acquisition of Entegra Financial (NASDAQ:ENFC) by SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) for $158.2 million in an all-stock deal. Under the terms of the merger agreement, each share of Entegra common stock outstanding immediately prior to the merger will be converted into the right to receive 1.215 shares of SmartFinancial common stock. In addition to the stated merger consideration, Entegra shareholders will receive one non-transferrable contingent value right (“CVR”) for each share of Entegra common stock held. This CVR is related to an ongoing dispute between Entegra and certain unrelated third-parties.
- The acquisition of First Data Corporation (NYSE:FDC) by Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) for $22 billion in an all-stock deal. Under the terms of the agreement, First Data shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.303 Fiserv shares for each share of First Data common stock they own.
- The acquisition of CVR Refining (NYSE:CVRR) by CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) for $241 million, or $10.50 per share, in cash.
Deal Updates:
- On January 13, 2019, Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) and China Oceanwide Holdings Group announced that the New York State Department of Financial Services has approved the proposed acquisition of control of New York-domiciled Genworth Life Insurance Company of New York by entities affiliated with Oceanwide in connection with the merger of Oceanwide and Genworth.
- On January 15, 2019, shareholders of both Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) and Access National Corporation (NASDAQ:ANCX) approved the previously announced merger of Access with and into Union.
- On January 15, 2019, Hydro One and Avista (NYSE:AVA) received notice of abeyance by the Oregon Public Utility Commission (“OPUC”).
- On January 16, 2019, Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) shareholders vote to approve the merger with IBM (NYSE:IBM).
- On January 16, 2019, Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) shareholders vote to approve the merger with Renesas Electronics Corporation.
- On January 16, 2019, stockholders of Blue Hills Bancorp (NASDAQ:BHBK) approved the proposed merger of Blue Hills Bancorp and Independent Bancorp (NASDAQ:INDB).
- On January 17, 2019, Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) announced that the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority (the “FCA”) approved the change in control of Dun & Bradstreet Limited applicable to the company’s proposed merger transaction with an investor group led by CC Capital, Cannae Holdings, Bilcar, LLC, Black Knight, Inc. and funds affiliated with Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P.
- On January 17, 2019, CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) announced the receipt of the final nod for its pending merger with Vectren (NYSE:VVC) from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC).
- On January 17, 2019, Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) announced that it intends to convene and adjourn the company's Court and General Meetings scheduled for January 23, 2019, which were scheduled to approve resolutions relating to the transaction with Ensco (NYSE:ESV).
- On January 18, 2019, TransMontaigne Partners (NYSE:TLP) announced that it has established a record date of January 28, 2019 for a special meeting of its unitholders to be held on February 26, 2019.
Closed Deals:
- The acquisition of Engility Holdings (NYSE:EGL) by Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) on January 14, 2019. It took 126 days for this deal to be completed.
- The acquisition of Hanwha Q CELLS (NASDAQ:HQCL) by Hanwha Solar Holdings on January 16, 2019. It took 92 days for this deal to be completed.
- The acquisition of iKang Healthcare Group (NASDAQ:KANG) by IK Healthcare Investment Limited on January 18, 2019. It took 298 days for this deal to be completed.
Top 10 deals with largest spreads:
|Symbol
|AnnouncedDate
|AcquiringCompany
|ClosingPrice
|LastPrice
|ClosingDate
|Profit
|AnnualizedProfit
|INUV
|11/05/2018
|ConversionPoint Technologies, Inc. (N/A)
|$2.22
|$1.2466
|03/31/2019
|78.08%
|413.06%
|EHIC
|04/06/2018
|Teamsport Parent Limited (N/A)
|$13.50
|$9.73
|03/31/2019
|38.75%
|204.96%
|AVA
|07/19/2017
|Hydro One Limited (N/A)
|$53.00
|$41.3
|03/29/2019
|28.33%
|154.33%
|CELG
|01/03/2019
|Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)
|$100.12
|$86.27
|09/30/2019
|16.05%
|23.25%
|S
|04/29/2018
|T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)
|$6.87
|$6.07
|06/30/2019
|13.14%
|29.97%
|TAHO
|11/14/2018
|Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)
|$4.10
|$3.65
|02/26/2019
|12.33%
|125.00%
|PACB
|11/01/2018
|Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)
|$8.00
|$7.34
|06/30/2019
|8.99%
|20.51%
|GNW
|10/23/2016
|China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A)
|$5.43
|$5.01
|01/31/2019
|8.38%
|305.99%
|RHT
|10/28/2018
|IBM (IBM)
|$190.00
|$175.51
|12/31/2019
|8.26%
|8.76%
|STC
|03/16/2018
|Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)
|$47.12
|$43.6
|06/30/2019
|8.08%
|18.42%
