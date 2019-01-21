Merger Arbitrage Mondays - January 21, 2018

The acquisition of First Data Corporation by Fiserv for $22 billion.

Merger activity increased last week with four new deals announced and three pending deals closing.

Deal Statistics:

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2019 16 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 36 Stock Deals 23 Stock & Cash Deals 16 Special Conditions 4 Total Number of Pending Deals 79 Total Deal Size $591.68 billion

New Deals:

Deal Updates:

Closed Deals:

Top 10 deals with largest spreads:

Symbol AnnouncedDate AcquiringCompany ClosingPrice LastPrice ClosingDate Profit AnnualizedProfit INUV 11/05/2018 ConversionPoint Technologies, Inc. (N/A) $2.22 $1.2466 03/31/2019 78.08% 413.06% EHIC 04/06/2018 Teamsport Parent Limited (N/A) $13.50 $9.73 03/31/2019 38.75% 204.96% AVA 07/19/2017 Hydro One Limited (N/A) $53.00 $41.3 03/29/2019 28.33% 154.33% CELG 01/03/2019 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) $100.12 $86.27 09/30/2019 16.05% 23.25% S 04/29/2018 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) $6.87 $6.07 06/30/2019 13.14% 29.97% TAHO 11/14/2018 Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) $4.10 $3.65 02/26/2019 12.33% 125.00% PACB 11/01/2018 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) $8.00 $7.34 06/30/2019 8.99% 20.51% GNW 10/23/2016 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A) $5.43 $5.01 01/31/2019 8.38% 305.99% RHT 10/28/2018 IBM (IBM) $190.00 $175.51 12/31/2019 8.26% 8.76% STC 03/16/2018 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) $47.12 $43.6 06/30/2019 8.08% 18.42%

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence before buying or selling any securities mentioned in this article. We do not warrant the completeness or accuracy of the content or data provided in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ATHN, FNSR, P. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.