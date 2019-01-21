Summary

Exelon’s stock is near the top of its 52-week range and one-year target but offers a 3.0% dividend that it expects to increase annually 5% in the next few years.

This $45 billion market cap holding company serves gas and electricity markets in Chicago and the mid-Atlantic with its two generation companies and six regulated utilities.

Exelon is one of the lowest carbon-intensity electricity suppliers, the top retail electricity provider, and one of the top ten natural gas marketers.