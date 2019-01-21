Netflix: Misleading Metrics Win The Day

Investment Thesis

Objectively and rationality looking at Netflix's (NFLX) Q4 2018 earnings results, investors can ascertain that the company's growth is demonstrably slowing down. Yet, for now, investors are not pricing in this change in NFLX's underlying momentum.

Q1 2019 Guidance

Included in the graph below is Netflix's forecast Q1 2019 earnings growth rate.

Source: Author's calculations, SEC filings, press statements

By looking at the graph above, we can see a steady decline in its revenue growth rate. Furthermore, Netflix's growth rate is expected to have a 6% FX headwind, without which, on an FX neutral basis, growth would stand at a rate of 27% YoY.

Netflix finished FY 2018 with 35% YoY growth. However, in spite of having meaningfully weaker growth into the start of fiscal 2019, the market is undeterred in its optimism, with Netflix's stock hardly moving much one way or another post-earnings and finishing the day down 4%.

Noteworthy Insight - International Subscribers

The first page of Netflix's shareholder letter was mysteriously absent a great deal of financial detail, which previous letters had included. Consequently, many news outlets appeared to focus on precisely what Netflix wanted them to focus on - the number of households watching its shows, such as Bird Box.

However, towards the back of the letter, excluding the changes in accounting, we can see further details into the breakdown of Netflix's profitability.

Accordingly, the key driver of Netflix's subscriber addition has been its international subscribers. However, the problem for Netflix is that international subscribers are worth meaningfully less than U.S. subscribers.

In other words, excluding the reclassification of accounting, domestic contribution margin was 33.7% compared to a much slimmer 10.3% contribution margin for international subscribers.

Given that going forward the majority of the growth is expected to be driven by the addition of international subscribers, it will be very interesting to see if indeed Netflix's FY 2019 consolidated operating margin reaches the highly awaited 13%.

Free Cash Flow vs. Forward Margin

The bull thesis for Netflix continues to be that although the company is expected to invest $3 billion of free cash flow in FY 2019, subsequently over a period of years, it will reach a point in time, possibly by 2022-2023, where its free cash flow catches up to its operating margin of 13%.

Furthermore, Netflix expects that once its content library will be rich enough, it will not have to invest as heavily, and can ease up on spending. Immediately, I question this assumption. Are Netflix's shows immortal? Sure, many titles have great staying power, but I feverishly doubt that the majority have any level of staying power.

Nevertheless, assuming that Netflix's ambition translates into reality, and its 13% operating margin will indeed translate into 13% of free cash flow, common sense alone dictates that it would not, because of interest expense charges and taxes.

However, for the sake of discussion, if we were to assume that Netflix's forward expected operating margin translated directly into free cash flow, then the company would generate in the absolute best-case scenario $2.5 billion of free cash flow, which is simply not supportive of its present market cap valuation.

Valuation

The table below highlights Netflix's concerning valuation.

Source: Author's calculations, morningstar.com

Above we see highlighted peers which in one way or another compete with Netflix for screen time. For example, Amazon (AMZN) Prime Video and Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) YouTube being direct competitors, and social media represented as Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) also competing for screen time. Thus, this is another avenue where I directly believe that CEO Mike Reed is incorrect.

Reed asserts that consumers do not linearly consume content, and that Netflix's competitive advantage is its ability to grow alongside different offerings, such as web browsing, social media, and video gaming.

However, I fear that biology, for now, is still getting in the way of Reed's vision of Netflix. As viewers only have 24 hours in a day and only two eyes. Furthermore, the letter highlights that there are 1 billion hours of TV time throughout the U.S., with viewers spending four hours in front of the TV, with Netflix "only" capturing 10% of this market. I, on the other hand, fail to see how in reality Netflix will succeed in growing its market share meaningfully higher - of course, consumers could always give up on sleep.

Final Word

I've been here nearly 15 years. That's 51 quarters including this one with 32 as the CFO, a 1,000% plus growth in the value of the company. - David Wells, exiting Netflix's CFO

It is interesting to note that so many investors are looking back and weighing up Netflix's breakneck pace of growth in its share price and expecting a similar pace of growth going forward.

The problem with this sort of expectation is that it only primes investors for disappointment. Netflix has achieved a tremendous amount in a short period of time. However, going forward, every hurdle will be increasingly challenging. Yet, for now, investors remain exuberant in paying up to be shareholders in a company with declining top-line growth.

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.

Find alpha in unloved names with enormous upside potential! At Deep Value Returns, I'm laser-focused on two things: free cash flow and unloved businesses. Companies going through troubled times, but that are otherwise stable and cash flow generative when bought cheaply, provide investors with an opportunity for exceptional returns once those names come back in favor. If you're looking for a deep value investing approach inspired by Buffett, Icahn, and Greenblatt that can help you generate between 50% and 200% potential upside in just a few years, then sign up for your two-week free trial with Deep Value Returns today!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.