Microsoft: Anti-Amazon Winner
Summary
Microsoft has recently signed several major enterprise cloud deals.
The cloud deals scream of retail and healthcare companies wanting a solution not involving Amazon controlled AWS.
The stock outperformed the tech giants in the market swoon.
Microsoft will generate better returns, if bought on dips similar to the recent drop below $100.
After a decade of failure in the smartphone and hardware sector, Microsoft (MSFT) is suddenly in a good position without exposure to that market. The company is even positioned as the savior to