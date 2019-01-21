Parsley Energy: Cash Flow Negative And That's Okay

One of the more interesting oil and gas E&P firms that I have looked at in the past month has been Parsley Energy (PE). In addition to having a market cap of just under $5 billion, making it one of the larger firms I cover, it has incredibly low leverage and its trading multiple, while higher than some other prospects in the space, is quite low. This makes Parsley a prime prospect for investors to consider, especially for investors wanting an oil and gas firm with some added safety to it, but in my latest deep dive of the business, wherein I discussed detailed cash flow trends for the firm, I did not talk about what happens under more volatile pricing environments. In all, while Parsley is subject to a great deal of ups and downs depending on where oil and gas resides, the picture for the firm remains upbeat as I will now show.

A necessary disclosure

All of my analysis in this piece is based off of the model I designed for Parsley that I detailed in my last article about the firm. All assumptions, besides obviously energy prices, are to remain flat compared to that article unless otherwise stated moving forward.

2018 is more or less in the bag

At this point in time, we have a pretty good idea what 2018 will look like for Parsley. According to my own estimate, crude prices in the fourth quarter of last year should be around $59 per barrel, while natural gas prices will be around $3.72 per Mcf. For the purpose of the model, which is only dependent for 2018 on fourth quarter prices since the first three quarters have been integrated into it already, I will round these to $60 per barrel for oil and $3.75 per Mcf for natural gas.

Based on my calculations, EBITDA for last year should come in at about $1.439 billion for Parsley. The company has benefited from certain hedges as low energy prices have come to visit us again, so investors should anticipate a decline in this figure, despite output that should expand nearly 18% this year over last year, for 2019. Even so, this EBITDA figure for Parsley implies an EV/EBITDA multiple of 4.75, which is among the lowest readings I have found for an oil and gas firm. For those interested, in the table below, I put a full range of assumptions for Parsley, with each oil and natural gas point applied just for the fourth quarter.

*Created by Author

Operating cash flow for the year won't vary significantly from the EBITDA reading, according to my model. Based on the figures I calculated, operating cash flow for last year should be about $1.316 billion. While this is robust and indicates a low price/operating cash flow multiple on the business of 3.77, one problem is that, due to management's extreme emphasis on growth, free cash flow will be materially negative for the year. This is because capex for 2018 should come in around $1.70 billion, meaning that the company's net outflow for the year will have been $384 million. Because of the robust growth being exhibited by Parsley, though, I don't mind negative free cash flow, but it can't be a situation that persists forever. For those interested, in the table below, I put the same kind of table as before, but this time focused on operating cash flow.

*Created by Author

2019 will see more volatility

Right now, there's little doubt regarding the outcome for Parsley for 2018, but for 2019, it's anybody's guess. Some investors in this space believe that crude prices will tumble further, while others, like myself, believe that data shows crude prices soaring again. For the sake of comprehensiveness, I've decided, for this model, to show a range of prices for crude, with assumptions moving between $35 per barrel and $85 per barrel. Natural gas is assumed to range between $2.25 per Mcf and $6 per Mcf.

*Created by Author

In the table above, you can see the results of my analysis for EBITDA for 2019. If oil tanks to just $35 per barrel and natural gas averages just $2.25 per Mcf, EBITDA would be as low as $1.075 billion. However, at around current prices ($45 oil and assuming slightly more conservative natural gas prices of $3 per Mcf), this figure would rise nicely to $1.273 billion. Under an ultra-liberal assumption that is possible, but probably as likely as oil staying at or below $45 per barrel, oil moving up to $85 per barrel would suggest EBITDA of $1.930 billion.

No matter which of these we see, the net debt/EBITDA ratio for Parsley is low. For instance, if we see crude average $45 per barrel while natural gas averages $3 per Mcf, the net debt/EBITDA ratio for the E&P firm would be just 1.47. If we see EBITDA of just $1.075 billion, this would rise to just 1.74. In short, even under a horrible scenario, the management team at Parsley could afford to borrow easily hundreds of millions of dollars, if not more, in order to keep chugging along if it so desired.

*Created by Author

The next table, shown above, illustrates what my model suggests for 2019 in terms of operating cash flow. A similarly large range here is present, but naturally, the range is lower. At the lowest end, we should anticipate operating cash flow of $854 million, while with $85 oil and $3 natural gas, we should expect operating cash flow to be around $1.349 billion. Interestingly, under all of the scenarios provided in the table, Parsley is expected to be free cash flow negative because management's growth plans require major spending. Although capex will be lower this year than the $1.70 billion, it will likely have been last year, it will still come in, at the mid-point, at $1.45 billion.

Takeaway

It's really interesting to see what the future will likely hold for different firms like Parsley. On the whole, investors should expect for this year to be another net cash outflow year for the business, but with such low leverage, the company is in a great position to essentially deficit spend at a time when other players may either have to tighten their belts or raise capital through equity raises. Management also has the enviable option to be able to cut back on capex, likely remaining within cash flow, while also probably generating attractive growth. This assumes, of course, that energy prices don't take too much of a hit and stay closer to $50 per barrel or higher.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.