Momentum Returns As Inspire Picks Up Insurance Approvals

Technically, the price has worked its way up the right side of a nicely formed base, INSP's first, and it is setting up for a breakout to new highs.

Inspire's CPAP alternative is an innovative and effective product; adoption of major health insurance carriers is the key to the company's success, and it is happening.

With the new year, the price has been trending upward, driven by a positive assessment by Blue Cross Blue Shield and two new insurance coverage announcements.

Stock in recent IPO, Inspire Medical Systems (INSP), which treats sleep apnea via an implanted neurostimulation device, is trending upward again after a Blue Cross stamp of approval and two major insurance coverage announcements. After four months in the doldrums, punctuated by a sharp fall related to a secondary offering, positive price momentum is growing, and the stock has completed its first orderly base after an impressive initial run. It now sits at the cusp of new highs. In this article, I will discuss the series of events that led to Inspire's lackluster price movement, I will examine the recent insurance approvals; and lastly, I will technically examine the price chart and assert that a breakout is imminent.

If you are not familiar with Inspire's sleep therapy device, I encourage you to read my previous article, "No Mask, No Hose, No Noise," as it provides an overview of Inspire's innovative product and its benefits over CPAP, along with a breakdown of the company's sales and earnings figures.

Four Long, Painful Months of Consolidation

The consolidation stockholders suffered through during the fall of 2018 was, in a word, normal. After hitting a low of $22.50 on its IPO May 3rd, 2018, the stock rallied for four months in an orderly price channel, topping out with an impressive 153%. After a run-up of this magnitude, it is healthy for a stock to consolidate, and a 35% pullback is nothing to sound the alarm about. Revenue growth is not at fault; 3rd quarter 2018 showed sales increasing by 80%. And, while the company is not yet turning a profit, EPS is trending toward profitability; last quarter reported $-0.22 EPS versus $-0.30 EPS for 3rd quarter of the prior year. So, why did the stock price get stuck in a holding pattern?

It is apparent now, in hindsight, that in addition to normal price over-extension, a combination of factors weighed heavily on the stock in the fall of 2018: Trump volatility, a market long in the tooth, and market puppet master Jay Powell threatening to raise rates multiple times to pour cold water on the economy (he has since thankfully adopted a "wait and see" attitude).

Then, in early December, when it appeared that the consolidation had run its course, Inspire announced a secondary offering to fund expansion and provide a buffering cushion of cash. The stock price predictably gapped down (stocks nearly always react negatively to offerings, as regardless of long-term benefits, short term it dilutes and devalues investors' holdings).

During this young year of 2019, however, the stock price has been on a tear, regaining its prior highs in less than a month. The reason: Insurance coverage.

Insurance Coverage is the Key, and it is Happening

There is no question that Inspire's device is an effective and, in many ways, better alternative to the CPAP machine. I discussed this in detail in my previous article, so I will just repeat one convincing statistic here: "92% of patients reported "high satisfaction" with the results of their implanted device. The limiting factor thus far has been insurance coverage. Without coverage, the device, surgical procedure, and associated expenses cost $30,000 to $40,000, well beyond the means of most patients.

As of December 2018, over 320 insurance providers 320 insurance providers have covered procedure costs, and 75% of patients who submit for insurance approval get it. Everyone - the company, patients, and investors - would like to see this figure significantly higher, as many of those who are declined by insurance do not end up undergoing the procedure. Fortunately, this figure will soon be revised upward, as during January of 2019, Inspire released three very positive press releases related to insurance carrier adoption:

1. January 07, 2019: Blue Cross Blue Shield Positive Assessment

Blue Cross Blue Shield's Evidence Street, an impartial evidence review platform, issued a positive assessment for Inspire Therapy. It determined that "hypoglossal nerve stimulation results in a meaningful improvement in the net health outcome for patients."

Blue Cross Blue Shield is America's oldest and one of the largest health insurers; one in three Americans utilize the company for health coverage. While this assessment does not determine whether each of the 36 BCBS companies nationwide will cover Inspire, it greatly increases the chances, as BCBS companies refer to it when making coverage decisions.

2. January 14, 2019: First BCBS company, Idaho, Announces Coverage Following the BCBS Stamp of Approval

As of January 14th, Blue Cross of Idaho, with a membership base of 500,000 members, has approved coverage of Inspire therapy. In addition, the press release notes that Ascension Smart Health, the world's largest Catholic health system with 156,000 members, has also picked up coverage of the procedure. Regarding these announcements, CEO Tim Herbert noted the following: "We... believe this clinical and real-world data will further result in coverage decisions by other major health plans and further adoption of Inspire therapy."

3. January 16th, 2019: Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey Announces Positive Coverage Policy

Only three days later, Inspired announced that HBCBS for the state of New Jersey, one of America's most populous states, approved coverage for its 3.8 million members. The positive assessment by the BCBS evaluatory platform and the quick approval of these first two BCBS companies is a major coup for Inspire, and it seems likely that most, if not all, of the remaining thirty-four companies will ultimately join in agreeing to cover Inspire Therapy.

Simply put, this is great news, and as you will see in the next segment of this article, the stock price has taken notice!

Where Does It Go From Here? Time to Ask Capt'n Fishbone

Let us now gaze into the crystal ball of Capt'n Fishbone for some technical analysis and prognostications, but be warned that, like all fisherman, he cannot always be trusted...

The INSP chart is looking like it was pulled straight out of a technical analysis textbook. After its IPO in May of 2018, the price embarked on a very civilized four-month, +140% uptrend, and then it dropped -35% into a picture-perfect consolidation base. Take a look at the one-year chart (the black vertical lines indicate 2nd and 3rd quarter earnings announcements):

Normal price consolidation and the general market collapse created the left (downward) side of the base, while the insurance announcements have fueled the price's climb up the right side. If you want to get even more technical, this is an Eve-and-Eve base within a cup base. Which brings us to today. As I write this, the price is literally bouncing off the previous highs set on the left side of the cup. Unless Mr. Market has a nuclear-sized meltdown (which could happen if the US-China trade talks suddenly go awry, or if Jay Powell capriciously reverses course and declares three more rate hikes no matter what), odds are very high that a breakout of the cup will happen soon, as in next week. What we want to see for a breakout is a high volume close significantly above the price high of $57.87.

Note that it is common for a handle to form on cups, so don't be surprised if the price slides sideways at this price point for a couple weeks or droops down and touches the 50-day average again (the blue line) before the real breakout. If we have the good fortune of a macro-environment bullish announcement, say a proclamation of the end to the US-China trade war, or the end of the shutdown, we may even see a gap up from here. In addition, the next earnings report is due at the end of the month (no official date yet), and strong earnings, which I am anticipating, could also be a catalyst to propel a breakout. I will definitely be adding to my shares on the breakout, and I have selected a price target of $87, a somewhat arbitrary number calculated by adding the depth of the cup ($30), to the breakout point. If the stock price hits $87, I will take partial profits, and the rest I will hold long term (until general market or INSP's fundamentals significantly change for the worse - there is no "hold forever" in my book).

Final Thoughts

Inspire's sleep therapy is benefiting patients' lives and generating considerable revenue for the company, revenue that is accelerating as insurance companies jump on board. With an improved macro-environment, an improving fundamental story, and a nicely formed technical chart, I expect Inspire's stock to perform well in 2019.

Please do post your comments and questions regarding Inspire on the comment board below, and/or share ideas on other biotech companies that you believe are disrupting the healthcare industry. I enjoy reading them (most, anyway) and will respond when I can.

