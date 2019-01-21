Novartis: Potential Fourth Quarter Earnings Trade

We have been long Novartis (NVS) for many months now and our cost basis is just above the $74 level. The firm announces its fourth quarter results on the 30th of this month where $1.29 is the minimum number analysts will be looking for in earnings per share. This would give us a total earnings number of $5.20+ for the full year which would be about a 7% increase in the bottom line over the fiscal year in 2017.

In our portfolio, we like to bring in extra income in earnings season due to a spike in implied volatility. This means option prices are far more expensive before the company announces due to the binary event nature of earnings. However, Novartis is a company which pays out its dividend annually and not quarterly like the vast majority of companies. This changes the paradigm to a certain perspective. The annual payment invariably goes ex-dividend in late February or late March with the payment going through usually around mid-April. This means there is only about a 4 to 6-week window between the announcement of fourth quarter earnings and the ex-dividend date. The firm has continuously increased its dividend since 1996.

Regarding earnings plays, our "go-to" strategy on long stock positions is to simply sell a covered call plus at times a naked put if we believe we are underweight a certain position. At present, our NVS position makes up 6.5% of our portfolio. Here are areas that we will be looking at before we decide to do something before the bell at the end of the month.

The first area is implied volatility. As we can see below, implied volatility currently is only at around 17% at present (as shown below). We expect this metric to rise above 24% at least before earnings are announced. However, there is no guarantee that it does. Over the past four quarters, consensus has been pretty close to the earnings numbers so it will be interesting to see if there will be a surprise on the cards here. Remember, we have that annual dividend payout in April. Therefore, if there is not enough premium in those options, it does not make sense to try and force the issue here. We would only risk losing our shares if we got paid handsomely to do so. Therefore, we will see how high IV gets to before month's end before formulating a strategy.

Source: Interactive Brokers

Secondly, we need to look at the company's valuation to see if we would be considering lightening up on our position regardless of the pending earnings announcement. Presently, the company trades with a sales multiple of 4 and a cash flow multiple of 15. These numbers are more or less on par with what the company has averaged over the past 5 years. Novartis shares may look overbought over a short-term basis but the fierce rally out of the December lows in the biotech sector may actually be viewed as a sign of strength.

In fact, the biotech ETF (IBB) has now regained its 200-day moving average. This sector is now up 23% since the December lows and has been leading the rally in equities. This fact may also bring risk to the table regarding our potential earnings play with respect to losing our shares.

Many times, the loss of a key patent can be enough for us to lighten up at least on our position. Many long-term investors are mindful of how the sales falloff in Gilenya will affect the top line going forward. However, in Q3, Novartis provided plenty of room for encouragement with respect to where its future sales will come from. Along with established frontrunners Entresto and Cosentyx, Novartis has an enviable list of potential blockbusters with the likes of AVXS-101 and BAF312 expected to significantly add to top line sales soon enough. The new CEO of this company has been driving the firm to develop drugs in areas with high unmet medical needs. This area is ultimately where the margin is in this industry.

To sum up, although Novartis looks to be fairly valued at the moment, we still see strong forward-looking fundamentals and a very attractive dividend. We will be able to gauge matters better in a week or so if we get a spike in implied volatility. For the moment, remaining long.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.