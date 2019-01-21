Despite Its 11.2%-Yielding Dividend, Suburban Propane Is A Hold

Investment Thesis

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) delivered a much improved fiscal 2018. We like the distribution cut it made back in 2017 to make its distribution sustainable. However, it may still take years for the company to bring its elevated debt level down to a more acceptable level. The company is also facing long-term structural headwinds of declining propane usage. With its elevated debt, we think it will be difficult for the company to make large acquisitions to continue to grow its top and bottom lines. Hence, we think investors should wait on the sideline.

Recent Development: Improved Fiscal 2018

Suburban Propane delivered a much better fiscal 2018 than 2017. As can be seen from the table below, its net income improved to $76.5 million in 2018 from $38 million in 2017. Its distributable cash flow also increased to $195.7 million in 2018 from $158.3 million in 2017. This was an increase of 23.7% year over year.

Despite improved results in 2018, we think investors should wait on the sideline

Slow volume decline

One of the biggest challenges for Suburban Propane and other propane marketers is that they are facing structural headwinds of declining propane usage in residential homes. As can be seen from the table below, the company's retail propane gallons sold has declined from 530.7 million gallons in 2014 to 434 million gallons in 2018. This was a decline of 18% in four years. Even in 2018 when the weather condition is more favorable than 2016 and 2017, its retail volumes only increased by 3.3% year over year.

Year Retail propane gallons sold (Million) Growth Rate (%) 2014 530.7 2015 480.4 -9.5 2016 414.8 -13.7 2017 420.8 1.4 2018 434.0 3.1

Below is the chart that shows the heating market share in new residential construction in the United States. As can be seen, electricity and natural gas have been gradually taking market share away from all other sources of heating. On the other hand, market shares of propane and heating oil have gradually declined in the past two decades. As ICF principal states: "The largest threat comes from electricity, with consumers in certain markets switching their heating systems to electric heat pumps." On the other hand, the low natural gas prices coupled with the gradual construction of natural gas infrastructure to many rural areas have also resulted in market share gains for natural gas as well.

If this declining trend in propane volume continues, it will be difficult for Suburban Propane to operate its business efficiently as it still has to deliver propane to many rural areas but with fewer consumers to serve.

Improved balance sheet but still concerning

Following the acquisition of Inergy Propane in 2012, Suburban Propane's total debt has increased significantly from $348 million in 2011 to $1.245 billion in 2013. Although the company has improved its debt coverage through cost-saving synergies and renewed its debts with lower interest rates, its debt still remained quite elevated. Fortunately, its total debt to EBITDA ratio has improved from 5.5x in 2015 to 4.4x in 2018, and its interest coverage gradually improved from 3.0x in 2015 to 3.8x in 2018. However, the current rising interest rate cycle has resulted in an increase of $2.1 million in interest expense.

Adjusted EBITDA ($ Million) Total Debt ($ Million) Interest Expense ($ Million) Total Debt to EBITDA Ratio Interest Coverage 2015 $223.0 $1,224.5 $75.1 5.5 3.0 2016 $231.3 $1,221.2 $75.1 5.3 3.1 2017 $250.3 $1,287.6 $75.3 5.1 3.3 2018 $291.2 $1,268.6 $77.4 4.4 3.8

Although its debt is still quite elevated and may take years for it to drop down, we think Suburban Propane's decision to cut is its distribution by one-third in 2017 was a good move as it helps the company to preserve the necessary cash to repay its debt. As can be seen from the table below, its distribution coverage has improved significantly to 1.33x. If we include growth capital expenditure, its coverage is still above 1x.

Year Revenue ($ Million) Distributable Cash Flow ($ Million) Total Distributions paid ($ Million) Distribution Coverage Distribution Coverage (incl. growth capex) 2016 $1,046.1 $131.6 $215.5 0.61 0.51 2017 $1,187.9 $158.3 $216.6 0.73 0.65 2018 $1,344.4 $195.7 $147.2 1.33 1.2

Valuation and Dividend Analysis

Suburban Propane currently trades at a trailing EV to EBITDA ratio of 9.1x. This is more than 2.7x multiples below its five-year average. Compared with its peer AmeriGas' (NYSE:APU) EV to EBITDA ratio of 10.2x, Suburban Propane is also trading at a discount.

Suburban Propane currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share. This is equivalent to an annual dividend of $2.4 per share. At today's share price, its dividend yield is 11.2%. Its distribution coverage has improved in the past few years from 0.61x in 2016 to 1.33x in 2018, thanks to a dividend cut in 2017. Including its capital expenditure, its distribution coverage ratio of 1.20x in 2018 would still be sustainable with a total capital expenditure of 1.2x. However, we noted that it will still take years to improve its debt to EBITDA ratio to a more healthy level as it can only reduce its debt by about $30 million per year. For readers' information, Suburban Propane has a total debt of nearly $1.3 billion.

Risks and Challenges

Adverse Weather Conditions

Suburban Propane's business can be impacted by climate conditions. A warmer-than-expected winter can negatively impact its revenue. In fact, the company's business has been impacted negatively in 2016 and 2017 due to 17% and 15% warmer-than-usual weather patterns.

Commodity price risk

Although Suburban Propane can benefit from higher propane prices, the higher price can also result in its customers switching to other heating options such as electricity or even natural gas if natural gas infrastructure exists.

Investor Takeaway

It is our view that Suburban Propane's business will continue to face long-term structural headwinds. It appears to us that the best way to grow its business is through acquisitions to achieve cost synergies. Although its distribution coverage has improved, we still think its debt level will prevent it from pursuing any large acquisitions. Therefore, we do not recommend this company to investors with a long-term investment horizon.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.