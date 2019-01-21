Crude Oil: Brand New Yearly Cycle?

Crude oil rallied past $54 a barrel on Friday, the 18th of January. The commodity bottomed along with equities on Christmas Eve last year. This means the commodity is up well over 25% or $11+ a barrel over the past 4 weeks alone. We were short the regular January $10 put option which expired for a full winner on Friday. Due though to how the commodity has traded over the past month, we still want more long deltas in here for a number of reasons.

As we can see from the long-term chart above when we draw trend-lines both above and below price from the lows in 2016, it is evident that the majority of the price action is taking place at the top end of the bullish channel. Therefore, if the December lows can hold, it stands to reason that price will at least test the upper channel of that long-term weekly trend-line. Of course, we are still open to the possibility that oil will come back down and test its recent lows. However, the sheer thrust of the December lows (and our cycle analysis, which we will see below) leads us to believe that there is a high probability that crude oil has just printed a multi-year cycle low. Let's start then with the daily chart.

Remember, when we are looking for the lows not to be tested, we want to see higher highs and higher lows. Furthermore, we want to see price topping late in its cycles. When a daily cycle, for example, tops late, it usually means that the previous daily cycle low will not be breached. Keep this in mind as you look at the charts.

What is encouraging about crude oil at present is that it continues to make higher highs. The commodity is now on day 17 of its present daily cycle with the most recent Friday being the higher price during the cycle. Daily cycles in crude oil can easily last up to 40 trading days. Furthermore, we are not showing any serious drop-off in momentum on the RSI indicator. We would need a bigger divergence here before calling a daily cycle top. Price now has broken through both its 10- and 50-day moving averages. Therefore, we expect more upside traction here before this daily cycle started to turn over. Daily cycles are key in the start of any V-shaped reversal. Two or three right translated cycles would do wonders for the price trajectory of crude oil going forward.

In fact, the weekly charts are illustrating that there could be plenty of legs left in this rally. Both the RSI indicator and especially the slow stochastics are still oversold. These metrics are key in an advancing intermediate cycle. Crude oil has now penetrated both its 10- and 200-week moving averages. This coming week will only be week 4 of this intermediate cycle. Therefore, in order to accomplish a right translated cycle, we would not be looking for a top in this present intermediate cycle for another 8 to 12 weeks. Once price gets frothy and the stochastics become overbought, this is when we would be making plans to exit our position.

On the monthly chart, we still do not have a monthly swing low which would pave the way for a yearly cycle low. Price this month would have to rally higher than $54.55 which was the highs we printed on the 4th of December last. Thereafter, price would have to close above the 10-month moving average to confirm the yearly cycle low. Crude oil last printed its yearly cycle low back in May 2017. We are definitely due one which is why we believe a retest of the December lows looks improbable at this stage.

To sum up, we maintain crude oil only has a slim opportunity of retesting its December lows at this stage. The rally we have seen over the past 4 weeks has all the hallmarks of a move we invariably see at the start of a brand new yearly cycle. We want to get long here as a mid- to long-term hold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in USO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.