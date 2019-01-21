Alamos Gold: Outlook For FY 2019

Thesis:

Alamos Gold (AGI) has posted a record full year of production that is way above the FY 2017 output. Moreover, the company's FY 2019 outlook is better than FY 2018 in terms of higher production from lower cost mines and decreased production from comparatively higher cost mines. The company plans to revamp its production potential by 2021 and plans to incur significant CAPEX without adding any debt. This could improve shareholder returns in future. I have also discussed AGI's valuation that demonstrates why the stock is cheap at current prices. However, despite its solid fundamentals, AGI's short-term price appreciation would largely depend on a continued bullish run in the gold market.

Figure-1 (Source: Lombardiletter)

AGI's current technical picture:

In the current situation of AGI, I believe that the technical price chart (Figure-2) has become a bit 'technical' to interpret. Based on the trend lines connecting the support levels, AGI should be trading at or near $3. However, at the time of writing, the stock last traded at $3.83 (after going as high as $4.12 during the past 7 days) and had gained ~5% and 18% over the past week and month, respectively. Now if we consider the trend lines connecting the resistance levels, we can figure out that AGI could barely move up to ~$4.10.

Figure-2 (Source: Finviz)

Nevertheless, I believe that the real 'technical' picture could be interpreted when we consider the trend in gold prices together with the movement in AGI's price. Have a look at Figure-3 that demonstrates the movement in gold prices during the past 6 months. We can see that gold prices dropped significantly from July to mid-August. Now if we consider Figure-2, AGI's price dropped from ~$5.8 to ~$4.3 over that period.

Next, gold prices swayed from mid-August to the end of October (refer Figure-3). Over the same period, AGI moved from ~$4.3 to $5 (refer Figure-2). Then again, there was another dip in gold prices near the end of October towards mid-November; and we can see that AGI's share price dropped as low as ~$3.4 over the same period.

However, since mid-November, gold prices are on an uptrend, and AGI's share price has also jumped from the range of ~$3.4 to above $4 recently. But since gold prices have bagged significant gains, I believe that AGI still has room for further upside and a reasonable price target should be somewhere near the $4.5 mark if gold could continue its upside.

Figure-3 (Source: Infomine)

The above discussion is based purely on the technical price charts of both AGI and gold prices. However, when we consider the more detailed operational picture of the company (discussed in the following section), we can see more upside in share price.

A detailed look at AGI's growth catalysts:

Now let's have a look at the factors that will derive the potential upside in AGI's price:

Record gold production in FY 2018 and strong operational outlook from North American assets: For the full year 2018, AGI produced ~505 Koz of gold, recording an ~18% increase Y/Y. It should be noted that AGI acquired the IG (read: Island Gold) mine in FY 2017, and since this project is one of the high-yield and low-cost projects available in AGI's portfolio (Figure-4), the Y/Y increased production was also attributable to a full year of production from this mine.

Figure-4 (Source: September Presentation)

Regarding the outlook for FY 2019, AGI CEO Mr. John McCluskey stated:

We expect a similar rate of production in 2019 with lower costs driving stronger margins. Lower costs are expected to result from improvements at Young-Davidson and low-cost production growth at Island Gold.

Then again, as shown in Figure-4, the YD (read: Young-Davidson) and IG mines have lower costs among AGI's four operating mines. What's more encouraging is that AGI estimated its FY 2018 AISC (read: All-in-Sustaining-Cost) guidance to be within the range of $810-990/oz and the full-year AISC is expected to meet this guidance.

Increased CAPEX to enhance production potential: During FY 2018, AGI estimated the CAPEX to lie within the range of ~$217-236M. In FY 2019, the company expects that budget to increase within the range of ~$290-315M. However, this CAPEX will be incurred primarily for the construction of two new mines, namely Kirazli (Turkey) and Cerro Pelon (Mexico), and these assets shall improve the production potential of the company, going forward.

On that note, it should be considered that AGI expects to complete the construction of Kirazli mine sometime in FY 2020. This mine would deliver the first full year of production in FY 2021, and based on AGI's experience of delivering first full year of production from its IG mine (as discussed above), we can expect the company's production profile to witness significant growth in FY 2021 and onwards.

Significant cash assets mean AGI can remain debt-free: One of the reasons that AGI stands out in the gold mining space is that it has zero debt that adds to the strength of its balance sheet. At the end of FY 2018, AGI had more than ~$200M cash, and it plans to use the operating cash flows together with the available cash (balance sheet) to fund planned CAPEX. This would essentially mean that AGI could remain debt-free and will increase the shareholders' returns once its pipeline projects (including Kirazli and Cerro Pelon) become operational. Now, some investors might argue that part of the company's cash could be distributed to the shareholders; however, I'm of the opinion that the utilization of this cash for funding CAPEX would bear fruit for the company in the long term and should play a key role in share price appreciation, going forward.

Operational outlook for FY 2019: As mentioned earlier, the company's YD and IG mines are expected to be the key performing assets in FY 2019. It would be best to put the FY 2019 outlook of AGI's four operating mines in numbers to evaluate the results.

Mine Output FY 2018 (oz) Exp. output FY 2019 (oz) AISC ($/oz) Young-Davidson 180,000 180,000-190,000 940-980 Island Gold 105,800 135,000-145,000 730-770 Mulatos District 175,500 150,000-160,000 860-900 El Chanate 43,700 15,000-25,000 1,200

As seen in the above table, AGI's YD mine is expected to deliver the strongest production with a Y/Y increase of up to ~10 Koz. Similarly, the IG mine is currently the lowest cost mine and its output is expected to increase significantly during FY 2019. This should help improve the average AISC for the company.

Moreover, AGI is also expected to decrease the output from its highest-cost El Chanate mine (which provides comparatively thin margins considering gold prices within the range of ~$1,280-1,300). In my opinion, this changed production outlook for FY 2019 has helped AGI to post a downward revision in its FY 2019 AISC guidance. As mentioned earlier, the AISC guidance for FY 2018 lies between $810-990/oz. On the flip side, the AISC for FY 2019 lies between $920-960/oz of gold.

AGI has a suitable valuation:

AGI has a high PE ratio of ~90x (Figure-5) despite its fundamental strength. In my view, AGI's high PE ratio reflects its earnings potential that could unwind based on an improved production profile, declining costs (and thereby improving its margins), and strength in gold prices.

Figure-5 (Source: YCharts)

Nevertheless, based on a tangible book value of ~0.56x (Figure-6), AGI is trading cheaply. The recent oscillations in AGI's prices are a reflection of gold price movements.

Figure-6 (Source: YCharts)

As shown in Figure-7, gold had increased by ~$60 during the past 30 days (moving up from the levels of ~$1,240/oz to ~$1,300). However, the recent strength in gold prices has witnessed a setback over the week when gold dropped by ~$10 in a day, and by ~$15 over the week. In my view, the oscillation in gold prices is what caused AGI's price to rise above $4 (refer Figure-2) and then back again within the range of ~$3.8. In my view, if gold prices could sustain (at least) above the ~$1,300/oz mark, then AGI could witness some continued strength.

Figure-7 (Source: Infomine)

Conclusion:

In the preceding discussion, we have seen how gold prices have significantly affected the direction of AGI's prices. AGI has a strong balance sheet in terms of cash and debt position, and a solid operational outlook to enhance its production potential. The company plans to further enhance its production potential over the next 3 years with the addition of the Kirazli project (Turkey) in its portfolio. Based on the PB ratio, AGI is trading at a discount and is a buy at the current levels. Nevertheless, the short-term stability in share price will largely depend on gold prices, and AGI would do well if gold prices could bounce back above ~$1,300 mark.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.