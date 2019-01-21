Will The Cycle Be Unbroken? BlackBerry's Momentous Q4

The chorus of an old folk song runs, "Will the circle be unbroken/Bye and bye Lord, bye and bye?"

These lines come to mind when we consider what appears to be a never-ending cycle for BlackBerry's (BB) financial releases. The phrase "bye and bye" can be replaced, if you wish, by the ongoing joke by several posters at Seeking Alpha: "Next quarter, John Chen, next quarter." That, of course, is precisely what we suspect will be the case. In either this coming quarter or Q1/20, BlackBerry should produce results that once and for all break the downward cycle.

For the past few years, each new set of financial results reveals information confirming the most important elements of the bull thesis. Revenue in each of the three Software and Services divisions almost invariably improves, and non-GAAP EPS has made steady progress from single-digit losses into positive territory, reaching 5 cents in Q3/19. Each new earnings release contains enough good news to send the share price higher by 5% to 10%.

However, either on the same day and definitely by 14 days later, the share price endures a massive counter-attack. Over the past seven quarters, the average price drop from that high point has been 18%, which means that it has also dropped significantly below the previous day's close. In short, the counter-reaction of bearish sentiment has typically been twice as powerful as the initial wave of bullish euphoria.

Contemplate the evidence below. We try to keep things simple, offering:

1. Date of the earnings release.

2. Share price a week earlier.

3. Closing stock price the day before earnings.

4. The high and the low on the day of the release, which almost invariably means the high is reached sometime between the open and noon, usually followed by an afternoon crash.

5. The share price low in the two weeks following the release, which in turn shows that the bears need somewhere between a day and 14 days to accomplish their victory.

For the final four quarters in this survey - Q4/18 to Q3/19 - we offer reasons offered by the sternest critics of BlackBerry in an attempt to understand why these quarters were not treated more positively. We also offer a few speculations of our own.

Q4/17 (March 31 earnings announcement) March 24 close March 30 close March 31 high/low Ensuing 14-day low $7.59 $8.01 $8.21/8.02 $6.93 on April 7 (-16%)

Q1/18 (June 23 earnings announcement) June 16 close June 22 close June 23 high/low Ensuing 14-day low $10.53 $11.06 $10.27/9.62 $9.52 on June 26 (-7%)

Q2/18 (Sept. 28 earnings announcement) Sept. 21 close Sept. 27 close Sept. 28 high/low Ensuing 14-day low $9.61 $9.23 $10.83/9.78 $9.25 on Oct. 10 (-23%)

Q3/18 (Dec. 20 earnings announcement) Dec. 13 close Dec. 19 close Dec. 20 high/low Ensuing 14-day low $10.65 $10.87 $12.36/11.58 $11.16 on Dec. 29 (-10% at a low point)

Q4/18 (March 28 earnings announcement) March 21 close March 27 close March 28 high/low Ensuing 14-day low $13.16 $12.40 $12.99/12.12 $10.05 on April 6 (-23%)

Reasons: Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAC) reiterates worries published earlier in "Revisiting the bear thesis" (March 26)

1. "Limited growth prospects" for QNX.

2. In ESS (EOT), "much more work to be done to move beyond the drawing board."

3. "Better traction with Radar needed"

4. BlackBerry also offered veiled warning about coming accounting changes.

Q1/19 (June 22 earnings announcement) June 15 close June 21 close June 22 high/low Ensuing 14-day low $12.31 $11.70 $12.10/10.49 $9.52 on June 28 (-21%)

Reasons:

1. The shift to the new accounting standards - ASC606 - led to a much steeper cut in Enterprise SW revenues than most analysts anticipated. ESS revenue dropped from $113m to $83m (non-GAAP), but not all of it was accounted for by the ASC606 changes.

2. Total revenue was boosted by unexpectedly good numbers from Handheld Devices and Service Access Fees, but analysts like James Faucette rightly noted that these were "low quality."

3. Morgan Stanley (MS) (James Faucette): QNX growth is too "gradual"; BB offered a "lowered software outlook"; Licensing/IP "remains one-time and transactional in nature".

Q2/19 (Sept. 28 earnings announcement) Sept. 21 close Sept. 27 close Sept. 28 high/low Ensuing 14-day low $10.41 $10.19 $12.00/10.43 $9.25 on Oct. 10 (-23%)

Reasons: Most of them are summarized below in a same-day update from BAML.

1. "Slight 2Q beat as expected"; "lacklustre results"; SW sales were offset by a drop in recurring revenue from 86% to 81%; "slow growth profile and participation in highly competitive markets..."

2. BAML: 8-10% SW growth shifted to Licensing from ESS. Struggle to grow licensing long-term if most of the new deals are one-time in nature.

3. BAML was still focused on "BlackDroid" phones as a major portion of sales: "...low probability that the BlackBerry brand makes a strong comeback in the Android ecosystem..."

4. Another major reason, however, came from the macroeconomic situation: Q2 share price was strongly affected by the onset of the tech sector meltdown.

Q3/19 (Dec. 20 earnings announcement) Dec. 13 close Dec. 19 close Dec. 20 high/low Ensuing 14-day low $7.71 $7.35 $8.04 / 7.34 $6.57 on Dec. 24 (-18%)

Reasons: This time, let's turn to Seeking Alpha's own Bill Maurer for explanations.

1. Negatively, "One-time items fueled beat," especially in Licensing/IP. See "BlackBerry Falls After Earnings":

2. Maurer: "guidance takes down estimates." Maurer and a couple of other analysts saw BB's guidance on QNX and ESS revenue to be lukewarm. For QNX, BB had said growth would be closer to 20% than 30% and reiterated that YoY ESS growth would come in at an uninspiring 8-10%.

3. The forthcoming Cylance acquisition was seen as generally positive, but this perception was offset by lack of available information about Cylance's recent growth, by suspicions that Cylance's negative cash flow might affect BB's cash flow, and by speculation that BB may have paid too much.

4. Macroeconomics: Ongoing meltdown in the tech sector; fear of government shutdown; fear of rising interest rates; fear of a dip in global growth.

Before moving on, it would be best for readers to compare the above information above against the revenue numbers as actually presented by BlackBerry.

Bottom Line

As mentioned, every earnings announcement for the past seven quarters except one has led to an immediate and significant spike in the share price. However, that is followed by an average drop of 18% from the day's high point. Occasionally, the drop takes several days or a couple of weeks to gain momentum, but strangely enough, the most common pattern has been that the largest part of the loss takes place on the same day as the earnings announcement.

What does that information tell us? One possibility is that, rightly or wrongly, bullish investors recognize the positive implications of each new quarter's increases in SW/Services revenue as well as the steady improvement of non-GAAP EPS. These investors move the share price up in the early hours of trading but are soon followed by an even larger group of investors who believe the excitement to be overdone. Obviously, too, BlackBerry is volatile and popular enough to attract short-term traders who may simply be playing the day's trends.

We also believe that BlackBerry's results were constantly and profoundly tainted in the minds of the average investor by the pro forma calculations offered by every major stock-talk forum and financial institution. Since John Chen took over, the company's financials have been dogged by the category of "Total Revenue." Just three years ago, in FY 2016, BB generated revenue of $884m for handheld devices and $779m for Service Access Fees. Investors studying the charts could hardly avoid the plain numbers staring them in the face: Total Revenue was in free fall.

By the end of FY2018, Chen had shown quite clearly that revenues had stabilized over the previous year, but all that meant to the average partially informed investor was that revenues were not yet improving. Oddly enough, it mattered very little to the majority of investors that BB had become an entirely different company.

Revenue from Handheld Devices and SAF did not matter in any meaningful way, and revenue from Software and Services had grown from $248m in FY/15 to a run-rate of $876m as of Q3/19.

So that brings us to the unbroken circle, where a host of fears, uncertainties, and doubts keep on encouraging the greater number of speculators in BlackBerry to drive down the share price. What will it take to move investors and traders in an opposite direction?

1. Regarding macroeconomic issues, it would help if the long-term bull-run regained its momentum after the downturn of the past half year.

2. BlackBerry needs another one or two quarters of unambiguous good numbers. After the confusion of Q1/19, replete with failures to fully explain what happened with the new accounting rules? BB needed to show that it was once again on an upward track. Q2 and Q3/19 produced excellent results, but these were countered by a combination of macroeconomics (the tech stock meltdown) and company-specific issues, such as the fact that total revenue had still not risen very much beyond its highs of two years earlier.

That brings us to Q4 2019. What are we likely to discover on that day?

A. Handheld Devices and SAF together have once and for all disappeared as meaningful contributors to revenue. Total contribution will be a mere $6m to $7m.

B. Software and Services will set an all-time record: We're predicting a minimum of $240m for Q4.

C. Information about Cylance. If not for President Trump's shutdown of government, the acquisition would have already been approved. That, in turn, would have meant a pro-rated addition to total BB revenue of at least $15m, presuming that Cylance revenue is presently coming in at about $160m per annum. But even if the contribution from Cylance is minimized because of the shutdown, investors will still get more, detailed information about Cylance, regarding its contributions both to the top line and to operations such as QNX and UEM.

D. Guidance for FY 2020 should be especially interesting, especially given the contributions from Cylance, from the resurgence of BB Radar, and from the steady, ongoing growth in revenue from ESS, BTS, and Licensing/IP.

We would be very surprised if the share price on March 28 repeats the cyclical pattern of the past two years. As we look into our fickle crystal ball, we see the share price of BB enjoying its usual morning rise, and - this time around - we see the stock price either holding steady or continuing its rise in the ensuing two weeks.

