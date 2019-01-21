Brainsway Will Use Some Proceeds From The IPO To Pay Debt

Summary

Jerusalem-based Brainsway is a medical device company selling non-invasive neuromodulation products using the company’s own technology called Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation.

Brainsway seems in need of making large expenses to sell its medical device.

The company reported net losses of -$4.3 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2018, approximately the same figure reported in the nine months ended September 30, 2017.

While the company will be using some money to pay sales and marketing efforts, it will also repay borrowings. It is not ideal.

What investors will need to know very clearly is that Brainsway expects to have money for at least 24 months. After this time period, the company could raise further capital by selling equity.