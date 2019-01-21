Using Apple Each Day Can Keep The Doctor Away (Podcast)
With Apple having lost a third of its value since October, are investors dealing with a Silicon Valley has-been or a will-be whose shares are now attractively priced?
Apple, without a doubt, has the resources to turn itself around, if it has the vision to do so, which seems apparent by its already high-impact investment in digital health.
U.S. healthcare, and specifically telemedicine, is in rapid growth mode, in contrast to the deceleration of the Chinese market, for which reason Apple’s revenue outlook has dimmed.
Thus, Apple is in the right place, and apparently by choice, not by happenstance. CEO Tim Cook recently noted that his company will ultimately be remembered for its contributions in the area of health.
With Apple (AAPL) having lost a third of its value since October, are investors dealing with a Silicon Valley has-been or a will-be whose shares are now attractively priced? Apple appears to be deftly pivoting from an area of slowing growth to the area that shows the highest growth potential, namely digital health.
In this brief podcast (4:30), I argue that it seems fair to judge Apple favorably as it navigates changing market conditions.
