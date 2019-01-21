Summary

With Apple having lost a third of its value since October, are investors dealing with a Silicon Valley has-been or a will-be whose shares are now attractively priced?

Apple, without a doubt, has the resources to turn itself around, if it has the vision to do so, which seems apparent by its already high-impact investment in digital health.

U.S. healthcare, and specifically telemedicine, is in rapid growth mode, in contrast to the deceleration of the Chinese market, for which reason Apple’s revenue outlook has dimmed.

Thus, Apple is in the right place, and apparently by choice, not by happenstance. CEO Tim Cook recently noted that his company will ultimately be remembered for its contributions in the area of health.