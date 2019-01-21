A Bird's Eye View Into The Defense Sector's Price Performance

The year 2019 is turning out to be a tough year for the American defense sector as it has been surrounded by negative news. Thus, in this article, I shall look at the price potential of Lockheed Martin (LMT), Northrop Grumman (NOC) and Raytheon (RTN). Hence, to establish the most likely scenarios in each of these stocks, I shall look at the fundamental news affecting the sector in 2019, after which I shall analyze the individual stocks using technical analysis tools. I am doing this as I believe, in the current economic and political climate, only technical analysis can be used to accurately forecast the future price trajectory. This is as the fundamentals of an individual firm are being overshadowed by the political climate. Lastly, a sector tends to move in one direction, thus the fundamental news will be able to provide us with an overall guiding light for the sector.

Fundamental News:

Ongoing government shutdown:

The American government shutdown is entering its fourth week, and the American defense industry is starting to feel its effect. I say this as government contractors last week stated the that the stoppage is now taking a toll on their day-to-day operations. However, the situation is not as bad as the 2013 government shutdown as the Pentagon has already secured its 2019 funding. Thus, due to this, the effect on the defense sector is not direct. This is as the current shutdown is largely affecting the military contractor's ability of attaining the needed export licenses for weapon transfers and sales from the Departments of Commerce and State, as they are presently closed.

The defense budget:

For years, the U.S. defense industry has enjoyed an expanding yearly defense budget. However, the question investors ought to ask themselves is will the ever-growing defense budget be sustainable in the future. I say this as the ongoing decline in tax rates will place a severe stress on the ability of the government to increase the budget in the future. Thus, I believe this shall severely affect investor sentiment down the road as the probability of a stoppage in budget expansion comes more evident. Moreover, the situation is worsened as the Democrats have the upper hand in the house, and I am certain that they will not give President Donald Trump what he wants. Hence, I believe investors ought to keep a keen eye on where the funds to expand the defense budget comes from and whether there is enough support for the increase in funding.

Cash starvation:

The United States military has a sizable money problem, and I do not expect it to be resolved any time soon. I say this as the U.S. Military does not have enough capital to buy all the things it wants. This may come as a surprise to many, but the Pentagon is an institution starved for cash, and this is a problem I believe will come worse under the Trump administration. This in turn shall affect the value of the defense stocks in the coming weeks. I say this as President Trump may want to increase the military budget, but as mentioned earlier, I do not believe this will be happening anytime soon. This is as President Trump has simply ruffled too many feathers in the Democratic party which will ensure that the Democrats do not heed to his wishes. Thus, I believe the Pentagon will remain in a cash crunch for the foreseeable future, which will affect the ability of the defense contractors in locking in new lucrative deals.

Performance contracts:

One of the factors that I believe will affect investor sentiment in 2019 is the newly proposed performance contracts. This is as, in September 2018, the Pentagon proposed a plan in which the remuneration of military contractors will be tied to ongoing performance. This plan faced a huge amount of resistance from the defense sector. This is as defense companies initially foot the bills for most of their projects as they are only paid by the government as the project progresses. Thus, if the DoD plan were to be enacted, then large military contractors would see the performance and progress-based payment rates fall from 80% of the cost incurred to 50%. Thus, even though defense firms are eventually fully reimbursed, the initial lower payments by the government would mean contractors will have to carry a higher burden of costs. This in turn will significantly affect their cash flow, whilst, also requiring them to take on a higher level of leverage so as to cover the ongoing expenses.

However, I believe the defense sector will be in for some bad news in 2019 as some change in the contracts will be occurring which will affect how they are reimbursed. Thus, investors can expect a less robust defense sector in 2019. Moreover, the impact of amendments to their current payment structure could affect the firms in numerous ways which can range from higher leverage to lower cash flow, hence reducing the cash available for increasing dividends. These are all types of things investors would not like to see which will place a bearish pressure on their respective share prices in 2019.

Future spending bill:

The near-term outlook for the American defense sector looks questionable. I say this as even if the government shutdown were to be resolved, it would still take lawmakers months to overcome the herculean challenge of agreeing on a larger fiscal spending bill for 2020. Moreover, if the lawmakers fail to forge a deal, then this would result in the earlier spending caps making a return. This in turn would potentially reduce Pentagon's spending by more than $100 billion annually. Thus, it will not surprise me if the defense sector shares were to fall further in the months to come if this were to occur.

Technical Analysis:

Lockheed Martin:

Price History:

Lockheed Martin's shares from 2013 have performed exceptionally well up until the first month of 2018. I say this as the price performance went downhill in February 2018 which resulted in the multiyear defense rally stalling as the shares fell by 18.4% by the end of 2018. Moreover, most of Lockheed's sell-off occurred in the second half on 2018 as investors analyzed how the mid-term elections would reshape the power dynamics in 2019. Furthermore, the fear of investors regarding the power dynamics has now been validated by the government shutdown.

Future price trajectory:

The stock's weekly chart indicates to traders that the near-term outlook of the share is questionable. I say this as the stock has formed a 'Tweezer Top' candle pattern, which indicates to traders that the incline has exhausted itself. Moreover, the 20-day moving average has slipped below the 100-day moving average, which solidifies my stance that a bearish reversal is around the corner. Furthermore, the stock's lagging line has turned downwards and has broken below the Ichimoku Cloud, which shows that a bearish reversal is highly likely.

On the price target front, I expect the stock to fall till the 38.2% and 50% Fibonacci support levels. The 38.2% Fibonacci support level is $253.13, whilst, the 50% Fibonacci support level is at $245.45. I do not expect the equity to fall below these levels as I expect it to form a sideways pattern once reaching these levels. However, by chance, if it were to break below the 50% Fibonacci support level, then the fall will be rather rapid till the 100% Fibonacci support level at $212.91.

On the indicator facet, the long-term RSI has commenced a descent which signals to investors that the bears are making a comeback. Furthermore, the accumulation and distribution rating has flattened out after being in incline for the prior three weeks. This indicates to investors that the bears have gained an upper hand.

Northrop Grumman:

Price history:

The chart pattern of Northrop Grumman and Lockheed Martin is very alike. I say this as Northrop Grumman's bullish ascent also commenced in 2013, which ended in January 2018. This is as Northrop Grumman's share price opened the year 2018 with a bang after which it commenced a descent which wiped out roughly 38% of its value by the end of 2018. Moreover, like Lockheed Martin, we saw most of the selling occur in the second half of 2018 after investors pretty much understood how the mid-term elections would reshape the power dynamics in 2019.

Future price trajectory:

Northrop Grumman's weekly chart indicates to investors that the near-term outlook of the share price is bearish in nature. I say this as the stock has formed a 'Gravestone Doji' candle pattern. This candle pattern's long upper shadow signals to investors that the bullish advance has come to an end. Moreover, the lagging line of the Ichimoku Cloud has sharply turned flat after being in ascent for the prior three weeks which signals to investors that a bearish reversal is highly likely.

On the price target front, I expect the stock to fall till the 50% Fibonacci support level at $227.19. Once it reaches this level, I believe the equity shall commence a sideways pattern that will have taken support from this level. However, if it does break below the 50% Fibonacci support level with the candle's real body, then the bearish fall will be up till the 100% Fibonacci support level at $194.80.

Raytheon:

Price History:

The price history of Raytheon follows a slightly different pattern from Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman. I say this as in 2018 Raytheon traded in a sideways pattern with small downswings and upswings up till October. However, in October, the stock commenced a steep descent which resulted in it shedding 38% of its value from October to December.

Future price trajectory:

Raytheon's weekly chart indicates to investors that the stock will be trading in a box range pattern for the forthcoming future. I say this as the stock has formed a bullish candle right above the 50% Fibonacci resistance level. This signals to investors that the bullish trend strength is positive. However, due to negative news in the defense sector, the stock will not be able to have a robust breakout. Moreover, the stock has taken support from the 200-day moving average, which supports my notion that there will be a sideways pattern.

On the price target front, I expect the upper line of the box range pattern to be between the 78.6% and 100% Fibonacci resistance levels. The 78.6% Fibonacci resistance level is at $163.51, whilst, the 100% Fibonacci resistance level is at $168.44. On the support front, I expect the lower line of the box range to be between the 23.6% and 38.2% Fibonacci support levels. The 23.6% Fibonacci support level is at $151.60, whilst the 38.2% Fibonacci support level is at $146.66.

The Big Picture:

Overall, I expect 2019 to be a tough year for the defense sector due to the high level of political uncertainty. Moreover, I expect Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman to have a decline in their share prices due to them being weak on the technical front. However, I believe Raytheon will have a sideways pattern as its chart's technicals are more positive. However, before trading, ensure that you utilize a trailing stop loss so that you are around for the next trade as capital protection is key.

Good luck trading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.