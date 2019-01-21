People's United's Continued Operational Execution Makes It A Worthwhile Holding
About: People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT)
by: AllStarTrader
Summary
People's United Bank reported a strong 4th quarter.
The company announced another acquisition that should continue to help it grow its earnings stream .
The bank offers a strong play on the regional bank sector and offers a healthy yield as well.
People's United Bank (PBCT) is a mid-sized regional bank with $36.1 billion in deposits and $35.2 billion in loans. The bank has been a slow grower but has shown it is