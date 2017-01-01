Source

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) is an operator of short line and regional freight railroads. It has operations in North America, Australia, the UK, and Europe. The North American Operations segment includes operating regions that serves U.S. states and Canadian provinces. The Australian Operations segment provides rail freight services in South Australia, the Northern Territory, and New South Wales. The United Kingdom or European Operations segment handles the majority of the operations of Freight-liner Group. As the company has worldwide exposure, it is more vulnerable to the swings of global economies, unlike many of its American peers which are primarily domestic or just operate in North America. The company only has a $4.6 billion market cap, which may make it an attractive takeover candidate at some point in time. Until then, the company is an attractive holding for those looking for a railroad play in their portfolio.

Performance

In the most recently reported traffic reports by GWR, the company saw a decline in carloads versus the year earlier period. G&W's traffic in the fourth quarter of 2018 was 788,926 carloads, a decrease of 13,502 carloads, or 1.7%, compared with the fourth quarter of 2017. G&W's same railroad traffic in the fourth quarter of 2018 increased 16,905 carloads, or 2.2%, compared with the fourth quarter of 2017. Much of this was due to international weakness, pointing to the slowdown in the global economy.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Of positive note is that the North American operations, its largest segment, saw an increase of 7%. The nice part about having traffic reported monthly is that it gives an investor an update and insight on performance before the quarterly report. It can also signal signs of a recession sooner than anything else. Since the company transports for so many categories, investors can spot weakness in certain sectors just by reading the data.

In the last quarter, the company beat expectations on both the top and bottom lines.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Revenues increased 4.6% to $603.3 million from $576.9 million, and operating income increased 16.4% to $127.8 million. Earnings per share increased 45.0% to $1.16 with 60.1 million shares outstanding, compared EPS in the third quarter of 2017 of $0.80 with 62.5 million shares outstanding.

During the quarter, the company completed its previously authorized $300 million share repurchase plan. G&W authorized a new $500 million share repurchase plan, which at current market cap levels would represent more than 10% of the outstanding shares.

The earnings slide below shows us where earnings improved and where they were negatively impacted.

Source: Earnings Slide

For the fourth quarter, the company expects earnings to have some negative inclusions.

Source: Earnings Slide

It will be important to see how accurate these results are and if there is more strength than expected or weaker than expected.

Source: Earnings Slide

Impacts of one-time events like the Hurricane should not be expected to be ongoing, though it is always possible another similar event could happen. Overall, the company expects continued growth in carloads except for in the U.K./Europe division. Once the European economy can resume growth, my assumption is, after Brexit, the company could be propelled by growth in all divisions. This is something investors should watch, however, as a slowdown in all three would become significantly negative.

Last, we take a look at the balance sheet. Source: Earnings Slide

The company does not have a ton of cash on hand and has a relatively safe Debt/EBITDA ratio of 2.7x. This, of course, assumes no recession risk and that the company continues to generate substantial earnings. Most of this debt or about $1.3 billion is due in 2023. This should leave investors confident that they have little coming due anytime soon.

Valuation

Looking at valuation versus 5-year trading history, we see the following:

Source: Morningstar

The company trades at a lower P/S, P/E, P/CF, and P/B than it has in the last 5 years. This signals that now may be a better time to buy shares than it has otherwise been in the last few years. And, with the continued share repurchases, investors can expect to see incremental EPS growth and a larger ownership stake in the company.

So, how does it compare to peers?

GWR data by YCharts

As we can see, GWR trades with a higher forward P/E than some peers but a lower P/B than all. However, many investors who prefer a dividend from their investments should look elsewhere as G&W offers no dividend at this time. As an investor, I like to pay as close to book value as I can for certain assets. I believe this leaves a margin of safety as you are not overpaying for the assets of the company compared to what they are worth. As we can see, GWR is the best option in this scenario.

It should be noted the GWR has the smallest market cap versus these peers as well. This could make it an acquisition target for someone like Kansas City Southern (KSU) which has the next closest market cap and could look to expand. The higher operating ratio and similar revenue might be of interest to a competitor like KSU. With a limited number of ways to grow revenue, this could become an eventual reality. In the meantime, shareholders own a mid-cap railroad that offers a play on the economies of the world and not just America.

Conclusion

Genesee & Wyoming is an interesting company for investors looking for a railroad. Representing good value relative to its assets and a solid operation, the company should see its share price rise in the coming years. As it continues to reduce the number of shares outstanding and increase its earnings, GWR will offer an attractive return to shareholders. Eventually, consolidation in the space may become inevitable, and GWR being the smallest would be the easiest for any peer to swallow. If, as an investor, you believe in a strong economy globally, then GWR is the railroad to look further into.