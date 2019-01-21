Kansas City Southern - I'm Not Buying The 2019 Outlook

I think full-year volume/revenue expectations are too high and believe that waiting for a better entry is the best move at this point.

I have to say that I was very excited to research Kansas City Southern's (KSU) fourth-quarter results. The company's size and rich history make it a perfect investment vehicle for the transportation industry and US economy in general. Fourth-quarter results where everything I had hoped for with regards to my economic outlook. The company reported both EPS and sales according to expectations and did exactly what leading indicators told it would do. The problem is that I am not buying the outlook at this point. I believe that shipment expectations are too high and will more than likely be revised over the next 2 quarters. All things considered, in this article, I will tell you why I am not changing my outlook which is currently: being on the sidelines.

Source: Kansas City Southern

The Trend Matters

Let's start by mentioning the good news first - and there is a lot of it. Adjusted EPS hit $1.56 in Q4 which is exactly what analysts were looking for. It is also 13% higher compared to the prior-year quarter when the company generated EPS worth $1.38. Back then, the growth rate was 23%. In other words, both 2017 and 2018 have been very strong years for Kansas City Southern after the strong economy reached transportation fundamentals (in general) in Q1 of 2017.

The same goes for sales as the company reported sales worth $694 million which is in line with expectations of $692 million. It is also 5% higher compared to the $660 million the company's top line generated in Q4 2017.

Note how sales have started to gain momentum after Q1 of 2017 shortly after economic leading indicators bottomed in early 2016.

Source: Estimize

The sales growth rate of 5.1% was mostly based on better prices as volume was only up 0.4%. Especially, chemicals & petroleum and agriculture & miners saw strength as growth rates were 19.1% and 8.2%. Chemicals have shown revenue growth rates higher than 10% every single time since Q2 of 2017 with 23.6% being the higher growth rate in Q4 2017. Energy remains weak as total sales in that segment contracted by 6.4% which is the fourth consecutive contraction. Automotive also reported the first quarter with contraction (sales -1.2%) since the start of the upswing in 2017.

Volumes are worse. Industrial & consumer products saw an 8.9% volume decline while energy declined 14.0%. Automotive was down 4.9% while total intermodal was up 3.8%.

The bigger picture shows that volumes have hit a new cycle low as momentum is fading. Better pricing (higher inflation) shows that this does benefit the railroad operator in a very positive way. Unfortunately, higher prices/costs have also increased the operating ratio to 64.3%. This is a 30 basis point increase compared to Q4 of 2017.

Source: Author's Spreadsheets (Raw Data: KSU)

With that being said, let's move over to a key part of this article.

Why I Don't Trust The Outlook

So far, I have referred to the business cycle quite a few times in this article. The graph below displays what I mean when I am discussing the business outlook and cycle. The ISM manufacturing index is one of the most important indicators for the US economy. It tells us what we can expect to happen to 'hard' economic indicators over the next few months. This index has peaked roughly 6 months ago and has currently started to gain momentum to the downside.

This is why I am not surprised that Kansas City Southern's volume growth has started to decline. Note that this is happening despite a favorable Mexican energy reform which has contributed significantly to a 16% increase in cross-boarder volumes. We also see that automotive and industrial volumes are down.

This is why I am doubting that the company can sustain its full-year outlook for 2019. 3%-4% volume growth means that volume growth is expected to double compared to the 2% growth the company achieved in 2018 (FY). I simply don't think that is going to happen without leading indicators (ISM Index) rallying back to previous highs within the first 6 months of this year. Especially because we are in a late-cycle economic stage at this point.

Source: Kansas City Southern Q4 2018 Earnings Presentation

I expect these numbers to be revised to the downside as soon as the first quarter is likely going to show even lower volumes growth. It is also interesting to see that expectations (below) are mostly based on cyclical economic demand except for the Mexican energy reform. The truck market needs to remain tight and industries like chemicals and industrials are not allowed to show any weakness in order for volume expectations to remain valid.

Source: Kansas City Southern Q4 2018 Earnings Presentation

All things considered, I do get that traders bought the stock after earnings. They really liked the good outlook after what can be considered a terrible fourth quarter when it comes to the stock price. However, I am not buying for the reasons mentioned in this article. I don't see strong volume growth over the next 2 quarters and believe that it makes sense to stay on the sidelines until leading economic indicators start to rebound again.

When that happens, I'll happily consider adding this stock to my portfolio. For the time being, I think being patient on the sidelines is the most appropriate move for mid-term traders.

I'll keep you updated!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

Disclaimer: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.