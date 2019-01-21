ETF Analysis | Basic Materials

IYE: Is There Any Reason To Buy This Energy ETF?

|
About: iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)
by: Sarfaraz A. Khan
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
Sarfaraz A. Khan
Energy, commodities, macro, long only
HalfBridge
Summary

The iShares US Energy ETF has 69 holdings, from large-cap (such as XOM) to small-cap (such as WFT) energy companies.

IYE has more than twice as much holdings as XLE – the industry’s benchmark fund – but a closer look reveals that the difference isn’t significant,although XLE has a considerably lower expense ratio.

Furthermore, there are other ETFs that can give investors exposure to even more energy companies than IYE and charge a lower fee.

The iShares US Energy ETF (IYE), which is one of the largest energy market funds with more than $860 million of assets under management, may appeal to investors who are bullish on oil