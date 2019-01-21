AT&T Is Offering An Almost 10-Year High Dividend Yield At A 10-Year Low P/E Ratio

AT&T (T) has dramatically underperformed the market in the last two years. During this period, the stock has lost 26%, whereas the S&P has advanced 16%. Consequently, while the S&P is just 9% off its all-time high, AT&T is hovering around its eight-year lows and is thus offering an almost 10-year high dividend yield of 6.6%. As the stock is also trading at a 10-year low P/E ratio, the big question is whether it has become a great bargain.

The reasons behind the underperformance

There are two major reasons behind the underperformance of AT&T. First of all, the company has failed to meaningfully grow its organic revenues for a whole decade. It has incurred weak postpaid mobile additions for many quarters in a row while DirecTV has been losing subscribers at a fast pace. In the most recent quarter, DirecTV lost 359,000 subscribers, more than the 251,000 it lost in prior year's quarter. Even worse, this trend is not likely to improve anytime soon, as consumers are still switching from expensive TV packages to cheap video streaming services, such as Netflix (NFLX), at a fast pace. AT&T acquired DirecTV for $50 B in 2015, so the above trend is certainly alarming.

The other factor that has been weighing on the stock price performance of AT&T is its enormous debt load. The telecom giant has been spending hefty amounts on capital expenses in order to maintain its network and enhance its services, while it has also performed some expensive acquisitions, such as those of DirecTV and Time Warner.

As a result, its long-term debt has more than doubled in the last five years, from $69.3 B in 2013 to $169.5 B in the most recent quarter. Moreover, its net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities - cash - receivables) has climbed from $170.5 B in 2013 to $316.0 B in the latest quarter. The huge debt load has increased the interest expense so much that the latter currently consumes 31% of the operating income. While this hurts the bottom line, it also renders the company exposed to unforeseen headwinds.

Concerns are overblown

Although the market is justified to be concerned over the above issues, the acquisition of Time Warner is likely to prove a game changer for AT&T. Warner Media is growing its earnings at a high-single-digit rate and has much higher free cash flow margins than the legacy business of AT&T. In addition, AT&T expects to achieve $1.0 B in annual cost synergies by the end of 2021, thanks to this acquisition. As a result, the telecom giant is likely to significantly enhance its margins and its free cash flows in the upcoming years.

In fact, this is already happening. In the last 12 months, AT&T has posted free cash flows of $20.6 B, which are 11% higher than the $18.5 B of free cash flows the company posted in 2017. Even better, management expects the free cash flows to rise to approximately $26 B this year. Thanks to this great improvement, the company will easily cover the approximate $14.8 B of annual dividends it distributes and will also begin to reduce its debt pile at a meaningful pace. Management thus expects to reduce leverage ratio to about 2.5 by the end of this year and even further in the upcoming years.

It is also worth noting that the amount of debt is excessive in absolute terms but not extreme compared to the free cash flows of the company. More precisely, the net debt is approximately 12 times the expected free cash flows of this year. While this debt load is not negligible, it is certainly manageable. Moreover, the company is hedged against rising interest rates, as 90% of its debt is fixed-rate.

Dividend

AT&T is a dividend aristocrat, as it has raised its dividend for 35 consecutive years. Due to its pronounced underperformance, AT&T is currently offering a 6.6% dividend yield. This is an almost 10-year high dividend yield for this dividend aristocrat.

T Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

As the annual amount of dividends is about $14.8 B and the company is poised to generate $26 B in free cash flows this year, the dividend is well covered by cash flows, as evidenced by the 1.76 coverage ratio. Moreover, the company will do its best to maintain its exceptional growth streak. Therefore, investors can purchase AT&T at an almost 10-year high dividend yield and rest assured that the dividend will not be cut for the foreseeable future.

Valuation

Although AT&T has not reported its results for the fourth quarter yet, it is safe to assume that the company earned approximately $3.52 per share in 2018, as per the analysts' consensus. This means that the stock is trading at a trailing P/E ratio of 8.8. This valuation level is almost the cheapest in a whole decade.

T PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

It is remarkable that AT&T has traded at an average P/E ratio of 13.4 during the last decade. As soon as the market begins to appreciate the merits of the acquisition of Time Warner, the valuation of the stock will probably approach its historical average. If the P/E ratio of the stock rises from 8.8 to 13.4, the stock will offer a 52% return only from mean-reversion of its valuation. To cut a long story short, AT&T has tremendous potential to reward its shareholders as long as it reaps the benefits from its takeover of Time Warner.

Final thoughts

The market has been concerned over the aforementioned headwinds facing AT&T and hence it has caused the stock to underperform the market by a wide margin. However, the stock is now offering an almost 10-year high dividend yield at an almost 10-year low P/E ratio, even though the company is poised to enhance its free cash flows at an impressive pace. Therefore, it is evident that the market has punished the stock to the extreme and has thus led it to bargain territory. Investors should consider purchasing this dividend aristocrat at its current bargain price and wait for the market to appreciate the improvement in its business performance. It should be easy for those investors to remain patient, as they will be receiving a 6.6% dividend yield while waiting for their thesis to materialize.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.