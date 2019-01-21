After A 60% Decline, Frontier Communications Offers Little Value

Frontier Communications (NYSE:FTR) stock has been absolutely crushed over the last year. It’s hard to believe that, just a few years ago, shares traded at over $100 a share. Through all the twist and turns, acquisitions and dividend cuts, Frontier shareholders have been put through the wringer. For those thinking of bottom-fishing with Frontier, there are multiple reasons to avoid the shares. The company is losing broadband customers where others are gaining. Everyone knows linear video is a challenging business, yet Frontier seems to be ignoring reality. Frontier’s management also seems at a loss to give concrete plans on how to improve the company’s future. Trying to catch a falling knife like this one is bound to lead to more pain than gain.

A broad-based decline

With the rise in streaming services, an increase in smartphone and tablet usage, plus the endless supply of smart devices, one central theme ties this all together… increased broadband usage. While companies struggle to keep traditional video customers, broadband is a different story.

Some of the biggest players in broadband confirm this theory of increased usage. AT&T (NYSE:T) had just under 16 million broadband connections as of the company’s last earnings report. While broadband connections increased by just 0.2%, AT&T grew high-speed Internet revenue by just under 7%. The company believes customers are willing to pay for faster speeds even if it means paying a higher price.

Based on customer count, Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is one of the biggest players in the broadband game. The company reported nearly 25 million residential high-speed internet customers in its last quarterly report, which was up over 5% compared to last year. Keeping with the theme, Comcast was able to generate an almost 10% growth rate in high-speed internet revenue as users opted for faster speed options.

Even with many of Frontier’s business units struggling, one would think that high-speed internet would be a safe harbor of growth. Unfortunately, Frontier is losing broadband customers, and revenue is declining as well. In fact, Frontier’s broadband customers declined last quarter by 3% year over year, and revenue was down by half a percent. It’s possible that Frontier could turn this trend around and begin reporting broadband growth. However, investors should be seriously worried when the industry appears to be growing, yet Frontier is reporting consistent declines.

Streaming killed the video star

There is an old phrase that said video killed the radio star. To keep up with today’s business climate, streaming seems to be destined to kill traditional linear video. It seems like multiple times a day, an article comes out talking about cord-cutting or the demise of video as we know it. Though tens of millions still pay for regular video service, Comcast and others are confirming this trend is real.

In Comcast’s last quarter, the company’s Residential Video customer count declined by 1.7% annually. In the video business, the trend goes the opposite way as broadband. As customers leave video services, revenue declines by an even larger amount. Over the years, customers have been up-sold on video packages, when they cancel, this higher value per customer works against the company. Comcast’s 1.7% decline in video customers turned into a near 3% decline in Residential Video revenue.

If Comcast’s decline is a problem for the company, Frontier’s video decline is far more severe. In the company’s last quarter, Frontier reported video customers declined by 9%. Keeping with the less customers equals far less revenue theme, Frontier’s video revenue declined by over 18% year over year.

Given the secular trend in traditional video, unless Frontier decides to launch an OTT type of video service, this business will probably continue to suffer. The scary part is Frontier’s CEO still believes in traditional video. He said of video, “it’s a very valuable product that customers attach a high degree of value, in addition to the broadband bundle that goes with it.” He seems to have missed the part that Frontier is losing customers in both parts of this bundle.

Improving and enhancing everything but the bottom line

Investors hoping for a turn in Frontier’s business need to look at the bottom line and realize how challenging things really are. In the company’s last conference call, Frontier’s CEO Dan McCarthy seemed to say all of the right things. The problem for investors is most of what he said provided little detail on how the company will actually turn its business around.

In the last nine months, Frontier’s operating cash flow declined by almost 6% annually. If the company’s inferior competitive position wasn’t clear from all of the issues above, comparing cash flows shows a trend investors can’t ignore. While Frontier’s cash flow was declining, AT&T’s operating cash flow grew by over 22%, and Comcast’s grew by over 12%. If Frontier is going to reverse its decline, the company needs to come up with a real game plan.

When it comes to sales, McCarthy said that teams are focused on “sales efficiency, conversion, churn, and new commercial product introductions.” When it comes to client experience, the CEO said the company has “teams focused on enhancing experience for new and existing customers.” Looking at customer care and technical support, McCarthy said Frontier has “teams evaluating ways we can address issues that expedite resolutions by eliminating the need to talk to a representative.”

There is one very common theme among everything being said… lack of details. Focusing on “sales efficiency” and “conversion” is a sales 101 tactic, but investors should be careful about assuming too much improvement. In addition, trying to address issues without talking to a representative has an unintended consequence.

While it sounds right to cut costs by not tying up customer service representatives with simple technical problems, it also means those same representatives don’t get a chance to cross-sell. Something that highly successful sales organizations understand is solving a problem for a customer many times opens a window to a sales opportunity. Frontier has plenty of room to improve its sales as we’ve seen, yet eliminating chances to talk to customers isn’t a way to win this game.

Frontier is losing money, and analysts are calling for continued negative net income for this year. Revenue has been declining, and this is also expected to continue. While it’s anyone’s guess when or if this decline reverses, Frontier needs to take decisive action. The company must find a way to competitively price its offerings to stop the decline in broadband and video customers. Management needs a plan to address growth and cash flow in a way that is more than just saying the right things.

With the stock on a seemingly endless slide to the bottom, investors should avoid the shares. Trying to catch a falling knife is a good way to get cut. Buying Frontier shares without a sense of if the company will turn around could be equally risky to investors' future net worth.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMCSA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.