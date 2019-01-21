Alcoa: Keeping An Eye On This One

America's largest aluminum producer Alcoa (AA) just released its fourth quarter earnings. The company easily beat estimates and reported a revenue improvement of 5%. This was desperately needed after the stock lost roughly half its value since the start of 2018. However, future obstacles remain rather unpleasant as costs are starting to outperform sales in an environment where (global) growth is slowing. And given the company's stock price's ability to serve as a good trading vehicle for economic growth, I am staying on the sidelines for the time being.

Source: Alcoa

Watch Sales & COGS

Alcoa ended the 2018 fiscal year by reporting a very strong earnings beat. Adjusted EPS came in at $0.66 which is 100% higher than the average Wall Street expectations of $0.32. And it's not just the fourth quarter, Alcoa beat earnings in every single quarter in 2018 which is interesting because the company rarely beat earnings in the quarters prior to 2018. This is where the good news ends - so far. The bad news is that EPS growth has gone from declining to contracting. Q4 EPS was 37% lower on a year-on-year basis marking the second consecutive quarter with negative EPS growth after contracting 12% in Q3 of this year.

That said, I prefer sales growth numbers given that these tend to display the company's ability to follow leading economic indicators better (more info in this article). Just like economic growth, we see that sales have slowed significantly in the second half of 2018. Third quarter sales were up 14% while Q4 sales 'only' improved by 5%.

Source: Estimize

Before I go any further, let me explain the main difference between GAAP EPS of $0.23 and adjusted EPS of $0.66. Total special items totaled $82 million which was mainly caused by Brazil state VAT allowance which was responsible for $138 million. These benefits were partly offset by a $40 million tax on special items and discrete tax items. For a full overview of all special items, feel free to visit the company's Q4 investor presentation.

Continuing with the company's sales, we see that realized aluminum prices were slightly lower on a year-on-year basis. Aluminum prices came in at $2,358 ($/mt) versus $2,365 in the prior-year quarter. Realized alumina prices soared from $406 to $479.

Moreover, the overview below shows something I have discussed in various economic articles. In an environment where inflation still high and where economic growth is peaking, we are seeing that the most cyclical industrials will see outperforming costs. Alcoa, for example, saw a COGS rise of $230 million on a Y/Y basis versus a revenue increase of $170 million. This brings the COGS/sales percentage up to 75.7% which is an increase of 320 bps.

Source: Alcoa Q4/2018 Earnings Presentation

EBIT margins declined from 17.4% to 17.0% over the past 12 months. That's not a dramatic number. The problem is just that margins are starting to peak which would confirm the economic trend we are currently witnessing.

Before I start giving my outlook, let me briefly discuss some good news. Q4 days working capital declined to 22 days while pension & OPEB liabilities declined to $2.3 billion which is down $1.2 billion since the end of 2017. $800 million of this decline was caused by '2018 actions' that were often visible in the 'special items' section of the EPS overview.

All of this is obviously part to sustain liquidity and reduce the total debt load. Over the next 3-5 years, Alcoa plans to reduce adjusted net debt to the $2.0-2.5 billion range.

What's Next?

Alcoa has a very positive view on long-term aluminum demand, predicting a 3.4% CAGR until 2023. Especially, the transportation and machinery industries are expected to show above-average demand growth. Personally, I am not doubting these expectations, it's just that I am looking at other indicators that cause the stock to move on the midterm. One of these indicators is the leading ISM manufacturing index. This index displays economic expectations and tells us what we can expect in terms of 'hard' economic indicators like GDP over the next 3-6 months.

Over the past few months, I have covered an economic trend (in articles like these) that went from peak growth to growth slowing as you can see below.

At this point, we are in a situation where traders are lowering their exposure starting with an ugly sell-off at the end of 2018. This downtrend is unlikely going to turn into a sustainable uptrend without the help from leading indicators like the one above.

This trend is also the reason why Alcoa's sales growth is down and why the company expects the alumina deficit of 2018 to turn into a surplus this year. Subdued Chinese demand is just not supporting the market like it did back in 2017 and 2018. When it comes to aluminum, Alcoa expects global demand to slow to 3.0% growth from 4.0% growth in 2018. China is expected to grow 4.0% versus 4.5%.

And once again, I cannot say that these numbers are wrong because I do not have the sources/research Alcoa has. However, what I can say is that these numbers are likely going to reverse lower in case leading indicators continue to decline. It is extremely unlikely that corporate expectations like the one of Alcoa are ahead of these indicators.

The stock price confirms this. The downtrend since leading indicators peaked has been more than devastating - erasing roughly 50% of the stock price.

At this point, I am still on the sidelines to buy this one when leading indicators start bottoming. I am waiting for a scenario like we saw in 2016 where leading indicator started to bottom with support from a weaker dollar. When this happens again, I am going to make Alcoa one of my biggest industrial positions given its great ability to follow leading economic indicators. Until this happens, I am staying away from a company that feels the pain from outperforming costs in an environment of falling economic growth.

Disclaimer: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.