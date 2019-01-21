Peyto's New 3-Year Strategy Will Add Value

Summary

Peyto just announced a 3-year plan to add shareholder value.

Peyto's dividend is cut to $0.02 monthly from $0.06 and 2019 capital outlays are reduced to $150 to $200 million.

Debt will fall sharply.

Capital outlays are planned to rise in 2020 and 2021 to capture higher commodity prices as egress constraints from Alberta are eased by pipeline expansions.

By 2022, Peyto should be debt-free with cash flows over $800 million annually.