There's nothing quite like a blue-chip REIT that pays you a generous and safe dividend, all while letting you sleep well at night ("SWAN") during the market's inevitable downturns. The only thing better is finding such a REIT that is not just a dominant name in its industry but benefiting from one of the largest secular megatrends in our economy.

So, let's take a look at why Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) is one of my favorite SWAN REITs, and worthy of every income investors' watch list.

Digital Realty: A Global Data Center REIT Powerhouse

Digital Realty Trust is one of the oldest data center REITs in the world, having IPOd in 2004 and has the most impressive dividend track record in the industry (14 straight years of rising payouts. More impressive than DLR's growth record is the fact that its dividend has grown at 12% over that time, basically in line with its adjusted funds from operation or AFFO/share (REIT equivalent of free cash flow and what funds the payout).

That fast and clockwork-like growth (even during the Great Recession when 78 REITs cut or suspended their dividends) is courtesy of Digital Realty's competitive advantages. Advantages have allowed it to become the second biggest data center REIT in the world and the 8th largest US REIT by market cap.

Digital Realty's first competitive advantage is scale. It owns 198 data centers in 12 countries, in 32 cities, making it second only to Equinix (EQIX) in market share. Those data centers serve over 2,300 corporate clients, including some of the biggest names in finance, technology, and media.

Its leases are usually for five years in duration (4.5 years average remaining) and provide stable cash flow, thanks to the mission-critical nature of its infrastructure. For example, while occupancy is usually about 90% over time, even during the Great Recession, it remained at 95%. Why are Digital Realty's customers so loyal?

Well, for one thing, it costs $15 million to $30 million for each customer to set up their equipment (at their expense and with their hardware). Then, switching to a rival data center would cost an additional $10 million to $20 million, not to mention the time and business interruption that would represent. In other words, Digital's business is sticky, and high switching costs mean that its retention rates are stable at about 70% over time.

Digital's primary business model is focused on hybrid cloud, specifically co-location, meaning its facilities are a mix of private (in-house) and public storage solutions. Each facility has numerous small data racks and servers (which customers provide themselves). These are popular with small and medium-sized firms that don't want to spend the money for large in-house IT departments. Hybrid cloud, which allows clients to connect their systems to each other and large cloud providers like Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), gives companies both control over their data, plus the ability to benefit from AI-driven analytics and improved cybersecurity systems.

Which brings me to Digital's first big advantage, which is the scale that allows it to access low-cost capital to grow quickly through acquisitions. These M&A deals aren't just about growing AFFO/share and the dividend but about adapting its business model over time.

For example, before 2015's $1.9 billion acquisition of Telx (a leader in co-location with 1,000 customers), Digital Realty's business was 95% wholesale enterprise. That means it basically just provided a place for big companies to put their data servers, and DLR had zero interconnection revenues (from cross-linking various client's servers together).

Today, Digital's business is 75% wholesale enterprise, 14% co-location (hybrid cloud), and 11% interconnections. Interconnection allows various customer servers so they can share data. It's a highly prized feature in the industry, and DLR has 77,000 interconnections generating $251 million in high-margin revenue.

DLR's biggest acquisition was the $7.6 billion merger with DuPont Fabros that actually strengthened the balance sheet and made DLR the second biggest data center REIT in the world.

Most recently, Digital entered into a joint venture with Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) to buy Brazilian data center giant Ascenty for $1.9 billion. Ascenty has #1 market share in Brazil (8th biggest economy on earth), the largest data center market in Latin America. The company has 14 data centers running or under construction, 4,500 km of fiber optic lines, and serves over 140 corporate clients.

In total, Digital Realty has made six major acquisitions over eight years totaling $14 billion. That gives it scale and diversification in both region and customers but also a huge cost advantage as well.

The chief input cost for DLR is electricity to run its servers. That means that, wherever it's located, Digital Realty is one of the biggest customers of the local utility. This gives it strong bargaining power which is why it can negotiate below-market electric rates. That includes a recently signed contract with Chicago for 20% below market electricity through 2022 and below market rates in Texas as well.

This is what has allowed DLR's operating margin to average 25% since 2010, which is actually higher than Equinix's 19% (due to DLR's bigger focus on wholesale enterprise vs. EQIX's 100% colocation focus). Or to put another way, Digital Realty's size and scale make it one of the most profitable REITs in its industry, including adjusted EBITDA margins of 58%.

But while Digital Realty's sticky and cash-rich business model is one reason to like the REIT, the biggest reason to invest in this company is the secular megatrend that is cloud computing.

Hyper-scale giants like Amazon, Microsoft, and Google are growing their cloud businesses at 20% to 60% annually and funneling massive amounts of money to expand that further. Digital Realty through hybrid cloud interconnections is platform-neutral and merely a landlord for data center servers that work with anyone's cloud system. Or to put another way, no matter who ultimately dominates cloud computing, Digital Realty is likely to profit.

Global internet traffic and mobile data are all growing like a weed, which bodes well for continued strong demand for cloud storage like what Digital Realty provides. And given that just 25% of IT spending is currently focused on cloud (rising to over 50% by 2020), analysts predict that, between 2015 and 2025, cloud storage spending will grow at 25% annually.

But wait it gets better! Cloud storage isn't just about companies saving money by outsourcing their IT data needs. AI-driven analytics (including for cybersecurity) represent a game-changing way for companies to become more efficient and thus more profitable as well. The internet of things or IOT will connect over 20 billion global devices to the internet (increasingly on 5G networks) by 2020 that will be able to gather real-time operational data that allows companies to automate and optimize every stage of their manufacturing/distribution/logistics chains.

Combine that with over tens of millions of driverless cars (plus delivery trucks and robo taxis) on the roads and you're going to see an explosion of data that will drive decades of strong growth for cloud computing providers and data center REITs.

And Digital Realty, as the second biggest data center REIT in the world, is one of the best situated to profit from that growth.

Which is why management's long-term guidance is for 7% to 9% AFFO/share growth, which analysts think will come in at 8%. Basically, Digital Realty is one of the fastest growing blue-chip REITs you can buy and makes for an excellent SWAN stock in any dividend portfolio.

Dividend Profile: Generous, Safe And Fast Growing Yield Plus Market-Beating Total Return Potential

The most important part of any income investment is the dividend profile which consists of yield, safety, and long-term growth potential.

Yield: 3.8%

2018 AFFO Payout Ratio: 66%

Expected Long-Term Dividend Growth: 7% to 9%

Expected Long-Term Total Return (From Fair Value): 10.8% to 12.8%

DLR's dividend may not be high by REIT standards, but it's still about double that of the S&P 500. More importantly, that dividend is very safe thanks to a low payout ratio and a strong balance sheet.

Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA: 5.2 (sector average 5.8)

Interest Coverage Ratio: 5.0 (sector average 3.5)

S&P Credit Rating: BBB

Average Interest Rate: 3.6%

A balance sheet which ensures DLR's can borrow long-term bonds at rates that are three times below its returns on invested capital and makes it easier to grow AFFO/share more quickly.

If management can deliver on its long-term guidance than DLR shareholders are likely to see double-digit total returns, which are far above the market's historical 9.2% CAGR total return or the 3% to 9% most analysts expect from the S&P 500 over the coming years.

What about DLR's valuation? Well, there's good news and bad news on that front.

Forward P/AFFO: 17.8

5-Year Average P/AFFO: 17.6

Yield: 3.8%

5-Year Average Yield: 3.9%

Discount To Fair Value: -2%

Valuation Adjusted Total Return Potential: 10.6% to 12.6%

Using its historical valuation metrics (which are mean reverting over time), we can see that Digital Realty is basically trading at fair value. While I personally prefer to always buy companies at a discount to intrinsic value, for a blue-chip SWAN REIT of this caliber, paying fair value is still a decent long-term proposition. After all, the valuation-adjusted total return expectation is still in the double digits, meaning that DLR is a decent buy today that will deliver generous, safe and growing income and probably double-digit, market-beating returns as well.

But while I'm a huge fan of this REIT, there are some risks investors need to keep in mind before investing.

Risks To Consider

While Digital Realty is a low-risk SWAN stock no company is risk-free. In the case of DLR, there are several risks to keep in mind before investing.

First, there's the issue of oversupply. Like with any obvious and super profitable megatrend, companies around the world, including private equity firms and hedge funds, have been pouring a fortune into expanding data center capacity to cash in on the gold rush.

The five publicly traded REITs spent about $2.4 billion into organic growth in 2018, but that's just a drop in the bucket compared to over $100 billion in data center expansion capex around the globe.

While DLR has a relatively wide moat as far as REITs go, oversupply can still be a problem. In 2019, management is guiding for lease renewal rates to fall by the high single digits after falling 2% in 2018. That means that cash yields on invested capital are expected to dip from about 11% in 2018 to 10.5% in 2019. Revenue growth of 5% is expected to translate into 5% growth in AFFO/share, down from double-digit sales growth in each of the last three years and 12% historical AFFO/share growth.

If the data center industry continues to build with wild abandon, then it's possible that the REIT's long-term growth forecast becomes unattainable. Overcapacity isn't just a threat from the supply side either. While data growth in the coming years is going to be explosive the tech world changes quickly.

Increased fiber density can mean smaller numbers of interconnections, while fiber itself is becoming more efficient at data transmission over time. Since data center REITs charge by capacity (MW), it's possible that the huge growth in global data will translate into slower physical storage growth needs. Mind you that doesn't mean that DLR's business is going to stop growing, but it could end up with a slower growth rate than investors currently expect (like 8%).

We also can't forget that cloud giants like Amazon and Microsoft are increasingly pushing infrastructure as a service or IaaS. This hyperscale cloud computing is making the need for wholesale enterprise cloud smaller. That's currently 75% of DLR's business. The REIT is likely to keep diversifying into colocation (hybrid cloud), but the point is that the cloud giants that are currently its greatest allies are simultaneously competitors that might end up limiting DLR's growth rate.

And even if hyperscale cloud doesn't end up eating into DLR's biggest business, there's always concentration risk to keep in mind. For example, today, DLR's top 20 tenants account for 53.2% of revenue. This means that when leases expire (and they are only for five years at the start), big clients can try to negotiate better deals than the usual 2% to 4% annual rental escalators DLR now enjoys.

Finally, we can't forget that DLR is one of the most aggressive data center REITs when it comes to M&A. All big deals come with execution risk, meaning it might end up overpaying for a new asset or struggle to integrate them into its business efficiently (failure of expected synergies).

And speaking of M&A, investors need to remember that most REITs, especially data center REITs, rely on low costs of equity from strong share prices to help fund their rapid growth through acquisitions. In 2018, DLR spent $2.3 billion on total growth, 50% of which was funded through share issuances. Data center REITs have been red hot, being the sector's 3rd best-performing industry in both 2016 and 2017.

But the market is fickle, and investor preferences change from year to year. In 2015, data center REITs badly underperformed the sector in general as they did in 2018 when data center REITs lost 14% even factoring in dividends. The point is that a prolonged period of weak share prices would likely slow (though not stop) Digital Realty's growth rate.

Bottom Line: Digital Realty Is A Fast Growing High-Yield Blue-Chip You'll Definitely Want To Own

While Digital Realty isn't a screaming buy due to trading roughly at fair value and is facing far slower growth in 2019 than investors are used to, there's no denying the quality nature of this blue-chip, nor the secular mega trend that is the rise of big data.

Ultimately, Digital Realty is one of my favorite blue-chip REITs thanks to its strong advantages in scale, access to low-cost capital with which to grow, a proven high-quality management team, and one of the fastest long-term dividend growth rates in all of REITdom.

Combine that with a yield that's still generous by market standards, and the result is market-beating double-digit return potential, even from today's price. At fair value, Digital Realty is a good buy, at a higher-yield, it's a strong buy for any diversified dividend growth portfolio.

