Don't Play The Fiserv-First Data Corp. Merger Arbitrage

Including risk probabilities, the expected return is 0.63% annually if one were to buy FDC now, assuming a 10-month close. This is a subpar return.

Assuming it takes 10 months for closing, merger arbitrage play would only yield 3.41% on an annualized basis by buying First Data now.

The merger arbitrage play of the all-stock merger announced Jan. 17, 2019, between Fiserv, Inc. and First Data Corp. is not very profitable on a risk-adjusted basis.

The all-stock merger announced on Jan. 17, 2019, between Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) and First Data Corp. (FDC) is not a good arbitrage play, at least at this point.

Every shareholder of FDC will receive exactly 0.303 shares of FISV when the deal closes. That is the exchange ratio.

So we can calculate the expected return if one were to buy the shares of FDC now (as of the close of Friday Jan. 18, 2019) and hope to receive a reasonable profit when the shares of FISV are later received upon the closing of the merger.

Here is the basic merger arbitrage math

Source: Hake estimates

In other words, FISV shares received today are worth only $0.65 per share more than the existing price of FDC. That represents a gain of 2.83%, assuming you could instantly close the arbitrage.

The table shows various annualized return scenarios. For example, if the deal closes in three months, the annualized compound return of 2.83% (compounded 4 times during a 12-month forward period) represents an annualized return of 11.82%. Of course, that assumes you could replicate the same deal 4 times over the 12 months.

But the deal is not going to close in three months. It probably won't even close in six months, when the potential annualized return is 5.74%. In fact, the merger documents discuss a termination date of October 6, 2019, as being the first of several worst possible termination closing date cases. The table above shows that the expected return, if the deal closes by Oct 6 or roughly 10 months from now, is only 3.41% on an annualized basis.

Risk-Adjusted Returns

It is important to take into account what could happen if the deal does not close. For one, FDC is likely to fall. Let's make some simple assumptions:

What if there is a 33% chance the deal won't close, and if that happens, the stock price falls 5%? We can put together a risk arbitrage expected return analysis as follows:

Source: Hake estimates

In other words, the loss from a one-third probability of the deal not closing would be -1.65%, but the gain would be 2.28%, and the total expected return summing these two, as a weighted average return, is only 0.63%. This assumes it takes 10 months for the deal to close and that FDC only drops 5% if the deal does not close.

If the deal takes only six months to close (instead of 10 months), the expected return is slightly higher. The annualized risk-adjusted return would be 2.20%:

Source: Hake estimates

In fact, if we vary the probabilities of the deal not closing, we can estimate the break-even risk probability over six months:

Source: Hake estimates

This table above shows that, for example using the first row, if there is only a 5% risk of not closing in six months, the expected annualized return is 5.21% over six months. The last row shows that if there is just greater than 50% of the deal not closing in six months, the expected return is about break-even.

However, the numbers assuming a closing by the end of 10 months are worse:

Source: Hake estimates

This table shows that the break-even risk is 40% (not 50% in the case of six months) of the deal not closing. Keep in mind that the expected return only assumes a 5% drop in the stock price of FDC, if the deal does not close.

What if there is a 10% drop in the FDC stock price (not a 5% drop as assumed above) if the deal does not close by the end of a 10-month period? What is the expected return?

The table below shows the expected return, and break-even risk is too low:

Source: Hake

This table shows that there can only be a 25% chance of the deal not closing before break-even is reached (assuming a 10% decline in the price of FDC). If that happens, any risk higher than 25% of the deal not closing over 10 months would result in an unprofitable merger arbitrage play.

Conclusion

Both companies seem very motivated to close the deal. KKR owns 86% of FDC and will likely push to have the deal close before the end of 10 months. There is a potential $665 million termination fee payable to FDC if the deal does not close (FISV would have to pay), although there are a number of "out" conditions. In addition, there are a number of extensions possible past the first termination date of Oct. 6, 2019. The deal can be extended so that the breakup fee does not have to be paid, up until April 2020.

The key issue seems to be whether the regulators will block the deal. There is no way to clearly judge whether that is the case at this point. However, the risk seems to be much higher than 25%, as implied by our break-even analysis above.

In summary, the potential returns are simply subpar. Why should anyone risk capital buying FDC now for six months just to earn 2.83% on an absolute basis (i.e. not including any risk analysis and not including the annualized return method). Even if the deal only takes six months to close, the annualized return is only 5.74%. In addition, taking into account various downside risks, the expected risk-adjusted return is very low, just 2.20% on an annualized basis.

I would argue that the investor should wait until there is more clarity. The expected return should be at least 20% on a risk-adjusted basis before any capital is risked buying FDC now as a merger arbitrage play.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.