Canopy Growth: Welcome To America

I rate Canopy as a buy long term, but pure value investors should invest elsewhere, and shares could be very volatile.

Canopy is first once again: The first major market Canadian company to announce a U.S. presence after the Farm Bill.

Canopy Growth is the largest cannabis company in the world and has the deepest pockets in the industry.

Summary

Canopy Growth (CGC) is the largest cannabis company in the world. While based in Canada, Canopy has global ambitions and operates in 14 countries on five continents. Analysts forecast the global cannabis market will generate C$180 billion/year, and Canopy Growth is leveraging Constellation's (STZ) C$5 billion investment to compete for that global market.

Last week, Canopy announced their first foray into the United States through a U$100-150 million Hemp Industrial Park in New York's Southern Tier. That facility will focus on hemp extraction and product manufacturing under a license from the State of New York. This project was made possible by the passage of the Hemp Farming Act of 2018 as part of the Farm Bill, and Canopy Growth is the first cannabis company traded on a major stock exchange to enter the United States hemp market.

I am bullish on Canopy Growth based on the company's remarkable execution and the secular growth of the global cannabis industry.

Canopy Growth trades at nosebleed multiples and, if successful, will trade at extreme multiples for years. Partially due to these multiples, Canopy shares are volatile and long-term investors will need strong stomachs, and preferably diversified portfolios, to handle this volatility. During 2018, Canopy Growth suffered three separate declines of 30% or more and, in late December, was down nearly 55% from its all-time highs. This is not an investment for the faint of heart.

Global Aspirations

Canopy is based in Canada but has aspirations outside Canada's borders and the balance sheet to match their global ambition. Co-CEO Bruce Linton and the leadership team have done a terrific job building Canopy from the ground up into the largest cannabis company in the world.

Canopy Growth Canadian Retail Footprint, via Canopy Investor Presentation.

In Canada, Canopy's execution is unmatched, and Canopy's current price tag is the result of years of great execution. Canopy has full access to the Canadian recreational cannabis market, the only company whose products are available in every Canadian province and territory. Canopy also has the largest cannabis production footprint in the world and operates more retail stores than any other Canadian cannabis producer.

Canopy's Global Footprint and Partners, via Canopy Investor Presentation.

Canopy's focus is much larger than just Canada, and Canopy has the capital to expand into global markets as cannabis legalization spreads. In August, Canopy benefited from the first and largest alcohol/tobacco investment in the industry when Constellation Brands purchased a 37% stake in Canopy Growth for over C$5 billion, with warrants to acquire a majority stake for a further investment of ~C$7.5 billion. Today, Canopy has more than C$4 billion in net cash and plans to deploy this capital to gain first-mover advantage worldwide.

For example, on Jan. 9th, Canopy launched Spectrum Cannabis Peru as part of the Canopy LATAM network. Canopy is a first mover in the medical cannabis market in Peru, where medical cannabis was approved in late 2017 and medical cannabis regulations are coming soon.

Including Peru, Canopy Growth operates in 14 countries on five continents, including Canada, United States, Peru, Germany, Colombia, Chile, Jamaica, Australia, Denmark, Spain, Czech Republic, Lesotho, the United Kingdom, and Poland. Notably, last quarter, Canopy Growth earned 10% of their revenue from sales in Germany, with medical cannabis sales of over C$2 billion or 164 kilograms through Canopy's medical-focused Spectrum Cannabis brand.

Welcome to America: The Hemp Industrial Park

On Jan. 14th, Canopy Growth made a splash by entering a new market: The United States. Canopy Growth became the first-mover, among companies on major markets, in the U.S. hemp market with the announcement of the Hemp Industrial Park in New York's Southern Tier:

"Canopy Growth Corporation has been granted a licence by New York State to process and produce hemp. Thanks to the work of key state and federal government officials from the State of New York, Canopy Growth is proud to outline its commitment to invest in New York in order to establish a Hemp Industrial Park.... Canopy Growth will establish within the Hemp Industrial Park large-scale production capabilities focused on hemp extraction and product manufacturing within the United States.... Canopy Growth will be the anchor business in the broader Hemp Industrial Park where third parties can join an innovative hemp ecosystem focused on every potential application of the hemp crop, from fiber, to seed, to cannabinoids." Canopy Growth Press Release, Jan. 14, 2019

Canopy Growth will invest between U$100 million and $150 million in New York to build out their hemp facility. In a BNN Bloomberg interview, Bruce Linton suggested that CBD and cannabinoids from hemp could be used - after medical research - to treat anxiety, inflammation, and tremors, as well as using hemp fibers for textiles and hemp protein for food products. Canopy's move into the United States was hailed as the birth of a new industry by politicians, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

This marks Canopy's first foray into providing cannabis-related products to the United States. Canopy will look to further their involvement in the U.S. market when cannabis is federally legal, such as if cannabis is legalized federally or if the STATES Act is passed (making cannabis federally legal in states where it is state-legal). Notably, Canopy has experience in hemp operations, including harvesting 4,500 acres of hemp in Saskatchewan, and has hemp-related intellectual property through the purchase of Ebbu last fall.

CGC Price data by YCharts

The market responded enthusiastically to Canopy's announcement. Canopy shares gained 14% on the week, while the broader cannabis market was flat. CBD companies like CV Sciences (OTCQB:CVSI) and Elixinol Global (OTCQX:ELLXF) fell over 5% on the week, while the larger Charlotte's Web (OTCQX:CWBHF) was flat on the week. Canopy's entry into hemp may signal increased competition for each of these names, as well as for Green Growth Brands' (OTCQB:GGBXF) hemp-based beauty products, depending on what hemp products Canopy eventually offers.

Valuation and Risks

Canopy Growth is far from cheap. Value investors looking for attractive multiples should look elsewhere. Reasonable value plays exist in cannabis, but Canopy Growth is not one of them. Instead, Canopy Growth is a long-term growth play for investors who are willing to stomach volatility and nosebleed multiples in exchange for worldwide ambition, great execution, deep capital resources, and a strong management team.

Shares outstanding, basic ~332 million Shares outstanding, fully-diluted ~518 million Market cap, partially-diluted C$24 billion $18 billion Enterprise value, partially-diluted C$19 billion $14 billion

Source: Author's estimates using Black-Scholes to value warrants and options.

Canopy has ~332 basic shares and ~518 fully-diluted shares outstanding, although many of those shares have strike prices at or near current prices, making a fully-diluted market cap misleading. Using a Black-Scholes method to value outstanding warrants (and ignoring Constellation's 55.3 million VWAP warrants), Canopy has a partially-diluted market cap of ~C$24 billion and a partially-diluted enterprise value of ~C$19 billion.

The Global Cannabis Market, via Canopy Investor Presentation.

This valuation is enormous when compared to nearly anything other than the global cannabis market. For example, the Canadian cannabis market is estimated to generate C$5-9 billion/year, a figure insufficient to support Canopy Growth's valuation at any plausible market share and multiple. However, the global medical cannabis market is estimated to be worth C$180 billion in addition to disrupting C$500+ billion of industries. That market is Canopy's objective, and if they can achieve even a modest share of that market, investors may profit handsomely.

The global cannabis market, while enormous, will take years to mature. Because of its global focus, a successful Canopy will have a longer growth ramp than smaller, primarily Canada-focused peers. As a result, Canopy trades at nosebleed multiples, even when compared to distant revenues and EBITDA:

Fiscal Year Revenue (est.) EBITDA (est.) EV/Sales EV/EBITDA 2019 C$ 260 M C$ (100 M) 73x n/m 2020 C$ 810 M C$ 150 M 23x 127x 2021 C$ 1,400 M C$ 400 M 14x 48x 2022 C$ 2,000 M C$ 600 M 10x 32x 2023 C$ 2,400 M C$ 700 M 8x 27x 2024 C$ 2,900 M C$ 900 M 7x 21x

Source: Author based on analyst estimates; fiscal year ending Mar 30.

With such enormous multiples, Canopy Growth shares are likely to be volatile. Canopy shares are priced on the market's belief in the strength of the Canopy's vision, in management's ability to achieve that vision, and in the continued global expansion of legal cannabis. Because Canopy will need years to grow to meet its current valuation, share prices will depend heavily on the mood of the market. In a bear market, growth firms like Canopy Growth are likely to perform poorly.

To reduce this volatility, both Canopy's Bruce Linton and Aurora's (ACB) CCO Cam Battley have spoken this week about courting institutional investors. Both executives noted that institutional investors tend to be longer-term investors, such that having a higher proportion of institutional holders could reduce overall stock volatility.

Upcoming Earnings

Canopy Growth will announce results for their Dec. 31 quarter (Canopy's third quarter of 2019) on Feb. 14, after market hours, with an earnings call on the morning of Feb. 15. Analysts expect Canopy to report revenue of C$89.2 million (+282% q/q and +311% y/y) and an EPS loss of C$0.17/share. Of those two figures, revenue will be much more important: Canopy is a growth company valued on its future size rather than its current margins.

Conclusion

I am bullish on Canopy Growth over the long term. The ramp for growth here is enormous, and management's execution is unmatched in the industry.

Shares of Canopy Growth are likely to be very volatile, given Canopy's high valuation and the many years it will take for Canopy to grow into its multiples. The volatility attracts short-term traders, both long and short. Long-term investors may need to stomach enormous swings to see out the expansion of legal cannabis worldwide. If Bruce Linton and his colleagues continue to execute, that volatility will be worth it.

Happy investing!

I run a cannabis investment newsletter community on the Seeking Alpha platform, called The Growth Operation. Among other features, members of this community receive: Daily run-downs of breaking cannabis news - including news on both U.S. and Canadian cannabis producers.

- including news on both U.S. and Canadian cannabis producers. Exclusive access to my in-depth research articles cannabis companies and the cannabis market in the United States and Canada.

access to my in-depth research articles cannabis companies and the cannabis market in the United States and Canada. Access all my past Seeking Alpha articles - even back-articles that are no longer free.

- even back-articles that are no longer free. Free trials are available all month.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CGC, CVSI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.