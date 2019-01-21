Stanley Black & Decker: Not The Right Time To Buy

This recent stock market downtown has created a lot of opportunities for the average dividend investor. Yields have increased, prices have gone down, and many value deals have been created for the savvy bargain hunter. Unless you think the sky is falling and doomsday is around the corner, it is an exciting time to be a stock investor. Although there are many stocks that are on sale, there are others that are not worth buying at this time, even though their price went down significantly.

One Dividend Champion that comes to mind is Stanley Black & Decker (SWK). SWK has an elite dividend growth history. It is a household name where almost every American has heard of the company or owns one of their products. Its volume is sitting around 2.21 million which tells me many investors are buying, but I would not.

In this article, I want to explore the financials of SWK to help explain why it is a stock to avoid buying at this time.

Is SWK Overvalued?

The following table shows the results from the “10 Minute Stock Rating System”. The “System” is designed to evaluate the financials of a dividend growth stock to determine if a stock is undervalued, has a strong and safe dividend, and provides a built-in margin of safety. To learn more about the “System” please view the article here. An investing strategy using the “System” beat the S&P 500 by over 17% a year in the last 17 years in a recent backtest.

Criteria SWK @ $136.88 Score #1 Current Ratio >=1.5 0.92 61% #2 Long Term Debt/Working Capital <= 1.10 -570% 0% #3 Positive EPS Streak of 5 Years 5 100% #4 Dividend ttm > 0 2.55 100% #5 Current EPS > 5 Years Ago 6.5>3.09 100% #6 Price/Book <= 1.2 2.82 0% #7 P/E (TTM) < 10 21.06 0% #8 Higher Dividend Streak > 4 Years 51 100% #9 Current Yield >= 3% 1.86% 62% #10 Payout Ratio < 50% 39.2% 100% #11 FCF/Dividend Payout >=1 2.6 100% #12 5 Year DGR >= 10% 5.7% 57% #13 3 Year DGR/5 Year DGR >= 1 1.04 100% Final Score: 68%

Sources: Morningstar, David Fish's U.S. Companies with 25+ Straight Years Higher Dividends, & Author Calculations

The system rated SWK a 68%. This score, despite the attractive dividend history, indicates that the stock is overvalued and overpriced. I consider purchasing stocks rated 80% and above.

SWK has a great deal of debt relative to its working capital. SWK has 2,831 billion worth of long-term debt but has no working capital because current assets are outweighed by current liabilities by 497 billion. SWK’s balance sheet is very weak and is at risk if there is a continued retail or home improvement decline. SWK may be forced to sell assets to pay off their large amount of debt if this balance sheet trend continues.

SWK’s valuation metrics are high as P/B is 2.82 and P/E is 21.06, indicating that the stock is trading at a high price relative to its net asset value and current earnings. As seen below, SWK’s 5-year P/E average is 19.92. You would be paying a premium to own SWK at today’s prices. If SWK’s price fell to $129.48 a share, then you would be getting a fair price relative to its 5-year P/E history; however, SWK falling $7 a share does not help its previously mentioned debt load.

Source: Morningstar

SWK’s dividend is not perfect either. With a current yield under 2%, you are almost better off putting money in an online savings account. I believe I am currently receiving 2.25% in my online savings account. I am not advocating investing your money in cash, because you could still expect long-term price appreciation from buying virtually any stock and holding for the long term. I am just making the point that if you are interested in income, SWK is not a great option.

SWK’s 5-year dividend growth rate [DGR] is only 5.7%. I like to target 10% and can find many other Dividend Champions that are willing to raise their dividend by more every year. The average 5-year DGR for all Dividend Champions is approximately 7.9%.

Conclusion

Stanley Black & Decker is a Dividend Champion with a reliable dividend payment history. Dividend investors tend to see the “Champion” or “Aristocrat” classification and treat the stock more favorably that one should. Investing in SWK will give you a safe but small dividend, but not much valuation as the current stock price is still too high. The “10 Minute System” outputs a very low score for SWK, which shows that the stock is trading at a high price, high valuation, and leaves the investor with little margin of safety if one was to purchase at current levels. There are better deals out there than SWK, go find them!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.